Will Persian Gulf Reconciliation Grab Qatar From Muslim Brotherhood Camp?

  Saturday 12 December 2020

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker Iranian Parliament Speaker painted Israeli regime as an obstruction to achieving sustainable security in the region.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

Will Persian Gulf Reconciliation Grab Qatar From Muslim Brotherhood Camp?

Saturday 12 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Will Persian Gulf Reconciliation Grab Qatar From Muslim Brotherhood Camp?

Alwaght- These days, the Turkish footprints can be tracked in a vast area of geopolitical rivalry from Central Asia and the Persian Gulf to the North and Horn of Africa. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s push for a role in the vast area of geopolitical competition with a wide range of regional and international rivals may have an advantage to the expansion of influence but it simultaneously has its risks.

One of the key loopholes of Erdogan and his ruling party’s vulnerability is the economic challenges at home that are used by the rivals of Ankara in the form of sanctions to modify its foreign policy and even sometimes force abrupt Erdogan policy shifts. 

Turkey has been grappling with periodical economic crises for years, that their continuation can push the country to the edge. On August 31, Ibrahim Kahveci, a columnist at Kerar Gazette of Turkey, in a piece titled “big collapse” shed light on the Turkish economic situation, saying: “Turkey entered the economic crisis in 2015 that caused in 2018 big twist of crises. And now a new twist of the economic crisis has just begun.” According to this economist, the government’s debt to the public sector by July 2018 was 817.3 billion Turkish lira ($102 billion) but skyrocketed to 1.72 trillion ($210 billion) lira by July 2020. 

In a report bringing in the spotlight the Turkish economy, Bloomberg last month held that the national Turkish currency in October lost 7.5 percent of its value against the US dollar, a record high value loss since the 2018 currency crisis. Lira lost over 30 percent of its value since the beginning of November, recording the worst performance after the Brazilian currency real. 

“The Turkish lira weakened for a ninth day, overtaking Brazil’s real as the worst performer in emerging markets this year,” the report read. 

In the middle of this situation, Erdogan in addition to introducing economic reforms and changing the financial policy banked especially on deeper ties on expanded ties with Qatar, or better to say, attraction of the Doha economic support. 

Qatar emergency aids to the Turkish economy 

Qatar, a reliable ally to Erdogan in economic hardships, is not ignorant of economic backing to its ally in the region. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar on November 26 paid an important visit to Turkey, signing 10 strategic agreements with Ankara. 

One significant accord was buying 10 percent of the Istanbul stock exchange, meant for economic boost. Some economic experts described the move as a rush by the wealthy Arab emirate to save the troubled lira. 

Doha even came to the help of the Turkish private sector, announcing it is buying 42 percent of IstinyePark, Istanbul’s most prominent mall that has been overwhelmed by the lira crash and closed down partially over the past months, for $1 billion to give the shopping center the ability to resume work. 

Another major issue agreed upon was Qatar's management of Turkish ports. Shares of Middle East Antalya Port Operators from Turkey's Global Ports were transferred to and purchased by Qatari port operator Terminals WLL. 

Over the past three years of the anti-Qatar political and economic blockade, 18 meetings were held between the Turkish and Qatar leaders, signaling deep economic and political bonds between the two states. As the Qatari investment in Turkey touched $22 billion, the Turkish exports to the Arab country doubled on an annual basis since 2017, demonstrating a powerful Turkish economic presence in Qatar. Reports published by the Turkish foreign ministry said in 2017 Turkey’s exports to Qatar were $649 million. They rose to $1.6 billion this year. 

Undoubtedly, the sole Qatari investments cannot help Ankara weather the waves of economic challenges but the Turkish leaders can be optimistic that Qatar’s presence and investment can to a large extent cut the impacts to the economic challenges which would ease the pressures, caused by the lockdown and shutdown of the construction projects, on the 82 million Turkish population. 

Persian Gulf crisis and Turkish-Qatar relationship outlook 

In recent years the comprehensive expansion of ties between Turkey and Qatar has been a function of the Persian Gulf developments, particularly after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain cut off ties with Qatar and imposed economic sanctions on it in June 2017. 

There has been a question about where the Turkish-Qatari cooperation will go once a settlement is reached to the Persian Gulf crisis, as last week reports were confirmed by Doha and Riyadh about the proximity of reaching a solution to the crisis amid White House representatives’ visits to the region in quest of an end to the deadlock.

With many questions remaining unanswered about Qatar’s rapprochement with the blockaders, it can be predicted that any reconciliation will not considerably affect the Ankara-Doha relationship. Following the Erdogan-Tamim meeting, Qatar's Shura Council stated: "Turkey and Qatar reaffirmed that the two sides are determined and willing to enhance the strong brotherhood ties and strategic partnership ties in various fields."  

On the one hand, the success of the mediatory efforts is more because of foreign pressures than the settlement of the differences inside the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council and on the other hand the government of President Donald Trump is pressing Saudi Arabia for reconciliation to accelerate the Arab-Israeli normalization for completing the chain of the anti-Iranian pressures and also addressing the Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s concerns about the incoming president Joe Biden’s policies. 

This reality can be witnessed in the positions of the UAE which is less concerned about Washington pressures. Abu Dhabi is not much excited about solving the problems with Doha, its stances disclose. This means that the security myth in the Persian Gulf will remain in place even after a possible announcement on lifting the blockade. The Saudi-led bloc still bans the Qatari and Turkish-sponsored Muslim Brotherhood and views the confrontation of the Muslim Brotherhood axis in the region as a strategic goal, something persuading Qatar to maintain the cooperation with Turkey. 

In the past three years, Doha’s overcoming of the political, security, and economic risks of the sanctions added to Qatar's capability to tip the scales of power in the Cooperation Council and also to embark on a more independent foreign policy. Therefore, Sheik Tamim will certainly save and even promote the ties with Turkey as part of his foreign policy agenda. 

Qatar, always a reliable ally to Erdogan in the economic distress, in the current conditions does not turn a blind eye to Turkey and will keep providing support to it.

 

