Reasons Behind Azerbaijani FM’s Visit to Iran?

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner's Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM's visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker Iranian Parliament Speaker painted Israeli regime as an obstruction to achieving sustainable security in the region.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Reasons Behind Azerbaijani FM's Visit to Iran?

Reasons Behind Azerbaijani FM's Visit to Iran?
Alwaght- Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visited Iran on Wednesday to discuss with senior Iranian officials the regional and international developments. The visit is important as it follows the recent conflict between Azerbaijan and its neighbor Armenia over Karabakh disputed region and also it is Bayramov’s first trip to Tehran since he was appointed to the post in July. 

During the Karabakh crisis, Iran adopted a policy of neutrality, insisted that the dispute has no military solution, and highlighted the need for two sides to go to the negotiating table and avoid hurting the civilians and each other’s economic infrastructure. Tehran called for consideration of a United Nations Security Council resolution that asks for respect to the Azerbaijani territorial integrity. 

In the recent confrontation, Azerbaijani officials appreciated the Islamic Republic’s position and voiced contentment with the Iranian prevention of arms delivery to the warring sides through its territory. So, one of the goals of Bayramov’s visit to Tehran is to pass to Iran a message of the friendship of the Azerbaijani government and nation. 

Meeting the Supreme National Security Council’s chief Ali Shamkhani, Bayramov thanked Iran for its “principal” policy concerning the Karabakh crisis and appreciated the position of the Iranian Leader Seyed Ali Khamenei who advocated the end of the occupation of Azerbaijani territory and the crisis. 

From another aspect, the recent Karabakh war, which led to the Azerbaijan army capturing significant parts of the disputed region constituted an important geopolitical development in the South Caucasus region that can influence Iran-Azerbaijan relations. Therefore, beating the challenges via listening to the Islamic Republic’s stances and addressing its possible concerns are other objectives behind the trip. 

Addressing Iran’s security concerns 

One of the most sensitive issues to Iran and dangerous to the region is the Israeli regime’s efforts to get a toehold in the region and specifically along the Iranian borders through fueling the crisis in South Caucasus. 

In the past two months, as the conflict unfolded the Israelis sought to seize the opportunity provided by the critical conditions in the region to play a role by sending arms to Azerbaijan in a bid to get a foothold in the strategically-important region. Certainly, this is not an issue Tehran can show the least patience with. The Israelis tried to paint as large-scale their role in Karabakh clashes to create a gap in the friendly and historical relationship between Iran and Azerbaijan. 

Ahead of Bayramov’s visit to Tehran, sources had talked about discussions between the Azerbaijani FM and his Israeli counterpart that sent negative signals in the face of optimism about the success of the Tehran visit. 

Elaborating on the evil actions of the hawkish and terrorist Washington-Tel Aviv-ISIS triangle, Shamkhani told Bayramov that the presence of the three allies in any part of the world especially in West Asia was detrimental and their absence was a source of peace and stability. Good neighborliness and partnership should empower the regional states to prevent the emergence of new destabilizing and crisis-making centers in the region, Shamkhani added.

Meanwhile, one of the major centers creating crisis in the region is the terrorist groups created and nurtured by the West, Israeli regime, and reactionary Arab regimes. During the recent war, reports said terrorist fighters from Syria and other countries were deployed to Azerbaijan to fight alongside Baku. Strong were the Iranian military and political officials’ reactions and the demands for them to be removed from the contentious region. 

Trade cooperation boost 

Aside from security, another goal driving the trip to Tehran is business ties. The recent war inflicted heavy damages on the infrastructures in the clash spots. With its potentials substantial, Iran is interested to rebuild the region’s economy by joining reconstruction projects. 

In embargo condition, Iran prioritizes trade ties with neighbors and regional states in its foreign trade as a remedial tactic. In recent years, Iran became a significant trade partner to Azerbaijan, exporting to it crops, petrochemicals, plastics, dates, and many other products. Under work between them are joint economic projects like the South-North Corridor and joint border industrial park in Bileh Savar town of Iran, as well as the under-construction Khoda Afarin and Qiz Qalasi dams to produce power.

 

Iran Azerbaijan Karabakh War Security Terrorism

