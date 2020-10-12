Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker Iranian Parliament Speaker painted Israeli regime as an obstruction to achieving sustainable security in the region.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine
Alwaght- Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement.

In a statement on the 33rd founding anniversary of Hamas, Maher Salah stressed the need to continue struggle until Palestinian lands are fully liberated.

He asserted the Palestinian people’s adherence to their identity and land, and their rejection of the occupation in all its forms.

The Palestinian people, from all spectra, have made great sacrifices on the path to freedom, liberation and sent clear messages to the Tel Aviv regime that there will never be a compromise on their right to self-determination, the Hamas official said in the statement.

“33 years ago, God blessed our people and nation with the first intifada (uprising) and the emergence of the Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas,” he said. 

“At the time, the Palestinian people took the initiative again and launched a renewed resistance project that was part of our people’s previous uprisings that had started at the beginning of the 20th century.” 

Hamas said that Israel tried in vain in "three ferocious wars" to bring Gaza to its knees and undermine its steadfastness, but failed in the face of the movement and the people's resistance.

In September, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) said that Gaza-based resistance groups were fully prepared to respond to any act of aggression by the Israeli military, warning that there were “no red lines” in dealing with the occupying regime.

In an interview with Lebanon’s al-Mayadeen TV channel on September 16, Islamic Jihad Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhalah said Palestinian resistance groups have a military presence in the occupied West Bank, and that Israel “is a target for resistance rockets.”

Nakhalah then called on Palestinian leaders to “formulate a unified political program” in the face of the occupation. “We want the Palestinian people and their leadership to be in a clear and unified project away from the illusion of peace,” said Nakhalah.

Violence against Palestinians escalated after US President Donald Trump unveiled his “deal of the century” with the aim of legitimizing Israel’s occupation and re-drawing the Middle East map.

The US plot calls for the creation of a Palestinian state with limited control over its own security and borders. It also bars Palestinian refugees from returning to their homeland, enshrines Jerusalem al-Quds as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allows the regime to annex settlements and the Jordan Valley.

Palestinians want the West Bank as part of a future independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital. But Israel's aggressive settlement expansion and annexation plans have dealt a serious blow to any prospects of peace.

Palestinian leaders have also censured the recent normalization agreements signed between the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan and Israel.

Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, view the US-brokered deals as a betrayal of their cause.

Hamas has time and again said that the Palestinian nation “insists on continuing its struggle until it secures the return of all of its rights.”

Gaze, home to some two million people, has also been under an Israeli-imposed crippling siege since June 2007, which has caused a decline in the living standards as well as unprecedented levels of unemployment and unrelenting poverty.

Israel has also launched three major wars against the enclave since 2008, killing and wounding thousands of Gazans each time and shattering the impoverished territory’s already poor infrastructure.

 

