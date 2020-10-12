Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 10 December 2020

Editor's Choice

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria? Syria knows that Iran remains the reliable supporter no matter how heavy the US pressures would be.

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

News

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

Hamas will uphold the path of resistance against the Israeli regime until the full liberation of the occupied territories, a senior official from the Palestinian resistance movement

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report Two convoys of the US-led military coalition carrying logistical equipment were targeted in Iraq’s southern province of Muthanna near the border with Kuwait and south of capital Baghdad

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker Iranian Parliament Speaker painted Israeli regime as an obstruction to achieving sustainable security in the region.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen

End Of Coalition Govt.: Israelis Back In Political Mayhem

Possible Israeli War On Hezbollah Or Hamas: Reasons, Consequences

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights?

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat

Destruction of Shiite Sites in Saudi Arabia: From Wahhabism Monopolism to Regime Authoritarianism

Two US-Led Coalition Military Convoys Targeted Iraq: Report

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Hamas Vows Full Liberation of Palestine

US Is Top Suspect In Iraq Unrest

Turkey, Victim To US-EU Rapprochement

What Does Turkey Seek Behind Closeness To Ukraine?

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination

Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking

What Challenges Would Erdogan Have With Biden Govt.?

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?

Thursday 10 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
New Syrian FM Visits Tehran: Why Is Iran Important For Syria?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The new Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad traveled to Tehran as his first foreign trip since he was appointed to the post less than a month ago. He met with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif and other top Iranian officials. 

When Walid Muallem died on November 15, President Bashar al-Assad appointed Mekdad to the post. 

During a meeting between Mekdad and Zarif, bilateral and regional ties and also joint fight against terrorism were discussed. 

Highlighting the wide-range and strategic relations, the two sides expressed their will to strengthen the bilateral and multilateral ties at all levels including trade. 

Mekdad, expressing his appreciation of the Iranian support for Syria in the face of foreign-backed terrorism and fundamentalism, pointed to the US's unusual actions in the region that led to escalated tensions. He said that such actions represented the preference of the Israeli interests in the region over those the US. 

The Syrian FM also underscored his country’s strong will to continue the anti-terror battle, adding that the cooperation of Damascus and Tehran was crucial and representing a step towards the restoration of peace and stability to the Arab country. 

Tehran’s significance for Damascus 

Picking Tehran as the destination of the first Mekdad foreign visit as a foreign minister shows that for Syria regional and security bonds with Iran are important more than with any other country. 

At the time being, Syria and Iran are two major allies in Damascus fight against terrorist groups. It was with the game-changing Iranian support that the Arab country managed to defeat the foreign-backed militants and restore control of much of the territories that were captured at the beginning of the war. 

Now Mekdad visited Tehran even before his trip to Moscow, another staunch ally to Damascus, to display how much Syria banks on the relations with its ally the Islamic Republic. 

Syrians trust coalition with the Iranians 

In addition to Iran, Syria has other allies like Russia and China with each of which warm relations are important. Despite the warm political ties with Syria, the Russian and Chinese companies have not had considerable and decisive trade and economic presence in the Arab country over the past years. In other words, although the Russians and the Chinese are important political and security allies to Damascus, their companies have not taken steps to boost their business with the allied country. Post-war Syria desperately needs economic infrastructure reconstruction and this means its need for foreign investment is doubled now. 

Despite the US sanctions, Iranian companies have expressed readiness to join the reconstruction of Syria after the war. Syria knows well that in the rebuilding period, the most reliable companies and trade partners are the Iranians who will be present in the Syrian market, defying the US sanctions. 

Passing the war 

The visit to Tehran well demonstrates Damascus is bracing for jumping into the post-war period and dealing with the political process. Syria needs continued Iranian support besides the Russian backing to start its political process. On the other side, despite defeating the terrorists, the Syrian territory Golan Heights remains occupied by the Israeli regime and the Israelis keep taking military actions in the Syrian soil, countered by Syrian air defenses and political reactions. 

Currently, one of the key allies of Iran in the face of the Israeli hostility and provocative measures is the Islamic Republic of Iran. As Damascus has had Iran besides its army and political forces in the counter-terrorism war, now it is optimistic that Tehran remains the key backer in the face of the Israeli violations.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Syria Support Counterterrorism Reconstruction

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality