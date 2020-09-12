Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights?

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador

Israel Conflict with Arab States Destabilizing West Asia: Russian Ambassador

Israel’s conflict with Palestine and other Arab countries is the root cause of instability in the West Asia, the Russian ambassador to Tel Aviv said on Tuesday.

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

Emirati Royal Buys Israeli Football Club That’s Sang ‘Death to Arabs’ An Emirati sheikh has purchased half of an Israeli football team Beitar Jerusalem, risking political uproar as the club is a bastion of Tel Aviv Regime’s political right-wing and a group of supporters known as “La Familia” has been openly abusive towards Arab minority.

Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship in Libya Waters Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

Israeli Regime Obstacle to Sustainable Security in West Asia: Iran Parliament Speaker Iranian Parliament Speaker painted Israeli regime as an obstruction to achieving sustainable security in the region.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

alwaght.com
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report

Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
Alwaght- Nigeria’s Defense Intelligence Agency reportedly acquired an Israeli spyware to spy on dissidents and other citizens.

According to the report by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab, which researches digital surveillance, security, privacy and accountability, Israeli spyware provider Circles has been helping state security apparatuses across 25 countries, including Nigeria, to spy on the communications of opposition figures, activists, journalists and other citizens.

The report — titled Running in Circles: Uncovering the Clients of Cyber-espionage Firm Circles — said Circles is a sister company of Tel Aviv-based NSO Group, whose flagship Pegasus spyware has helped government spies break into the smartphone of about 1,400 people across four continents, take control of their phones, its cameras and microphones, and mine the user’s personal data.

The Citizen Lab report also said the technique used by the Circles snooping tech is known as Signaling System 7 (SS7) exploitation and allows one mobile network to connect with another.

“Unlike NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, the SS7 mechanism by which Circles’ product reportedly operates does not have an obvious signature on a target’s phone,” explained the report.

The report further noted that at least two entities in Nigeria have deployed Circles’ product.

“One system may be operated by the same entity as one of the Nigerian customers of the FinFisher spyware that we detected in December 2014,” it said.

“The other client appears to be the Nigerian Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), as its firewall IPs are in AS37258, a block of IP addresses registered to “HQ Defense Intelligence Agency Asokoro, Nigeria, Abuja,” the report added.

It cited an earlier investigation by online newspaper Premium Times, which said the governors of two Nigerian states had purchased systems from Circles to spy on dissidents.

“In Delta State, Premium Times reports that the system was installed … and operated by employees of the governor, rather than police,” the report said.

“In Bayelsa State, the governor reportedly used the Circles system to spy on his opponent in an election, as well as his opponent’s wife and aides,” the report said. “The investigation also found that the two Circles systems were imported without the proper authorizations from Nigeria’s Office of the National Security Adviser.”

Earlier this year, an Israeli court turned down a request to strip the NSO Group of its export license over the suspected use of the company’s technology to target journalists and dissidents worldwide.

The case, brought by Amnesty International in January, called on the court to prevent NSO from selling its technology abroad, especially to repressive governments.

The Israeli company’s cellphone-hacking software, Pegasus, has been linked to political surveillance in Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, according to Citizen Lab.

