Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada

Alwaght- Palestinian factions marked on Tuesday the 33rd anniversary of the First Palestinian Intifada, an uprising that broke out throughout occupied Palestine in 1987 after Zionists killed Palestinians.

Palestinians consider resistance as the best choice to defend their rights, especially while the Palestinian cause is passing through a critical situation along with the normalization deals and the deal of the century.

At a press conference on this special occasion, Palestinian factions stresses their determination to pursue the road of resistance and defend the Palestinian cause at all costs.

The first intifada was sparked when an Israeli settler rammed his vehicle into Palestinian workers returning home through Erez Beit Hanoun checkpoint between Israel and Gaza. After six years of daily breaking bones and killing of Palestinians who were facing the heavily armed Israeli soldiers, a total of 1550 Palestinians were killed.

Palestinians vowed to remain united in their fight against the occupation. Palestinians on this day stress underline their determination to defend Palestine and Jerusalem al-Quds until Israeli occupation is ended.