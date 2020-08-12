Possible Israeli War On Hezbollah Or Hamas: Reasons, Consequences

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Khalifa Haftar’s Forces Intercept Turkish Ship n Libya Waters

Forces loyal to Khalifa Haftar have intercepted a Turkish ship under a Jamaican flag heading to the port of Misrata in western Libya, east of Benghazi, spokesman of the self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) said on Monday.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Possible Israeli War On Hezbollah Or Hamas: Reasons, Consequences

Possible Israeli War On Hezbollah Or Hamas: Reasons, Consequences
Alwaght- The recent military movement by the Israeli forces in the northern front along the Lebanese borders and also in regions bordering Gaza Strip is seen by some observers as Tel Aviv’s ground-making to take offensive moves in the near future. 

Israeli Makor Rishon weekly wrote that the Israeli military is bracing for a big battle in Gaza. Recently, a unit of it has conducted three-day multi-purpose military drills in south of the occupied territories. 

Dawoud Shahab, the spokesman for the Gaza-based Islamic Jihad Movement, said on Saturday that their assessments found that Tel Aviv is “planning for an aggression against the Palestinian resistance and people before power transition from Donald Trump to Joe Biden.”

Al-Akhbar newspaper of Lebanon reported that on October 25 Israeli forces conducted drills, codenamed “lethal Arrow,” on the borders with Lebanon and Syria, triggering heightened Hezbollah alert. The exercises, involving fighter jets, combat helicopters, naval vessels, and ground forces, simulated a confrontation with the Lebanese resistant movement. 

Netanyahu’s overt and covert objectives 

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s struggles at home and abroad in the recent weeks are motivated by the legal and political crises facing him and putting on a shaky foundation his political position. Meeting the Saudi Crown Prince, assassinating the top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, pushing to dissolve the parliament to hold a new election and more are coming against the backdrop of Tel Aviv’s preparation for the departure of Donald Trump, grand supporter to Netanyahu. 

In such conditions, Netanyahu is sure not concerned about the White House's abandonment of the backing for the Israelis in the face of the Palestinians given the old Biden friendship with Tel Aviv. Netanyahu even sees Biden's arrival as providing a chance to persuade the Palestinians to come back to the negotiating table to legitimize the illegal moves taken by the Israelis during Trump's presidency. Success in this mission, he knows, will renew the gaps among the Palestinians and assuage the international anti-Israeli pressures. 

With this in mind, Netanyahu’s going to a controlled crisis with the resistant groups in Gaza or Lebanon has three possible goals: 

The First goal is certainly the effort the Israeli leader makes to reverse the US withdrawal from the region started under Trump. Netanyahu was apparently against Trump’s pullout plan, but the favors done to him by the US president in Palestine and Golan Heights cases, as well as the American pressure campaign against the Axis of Resistance and its regional wings, kept him from showing serious and open opposition. The Israeli assessment is that this trend will continue under Biden though with some changes, something posing a serious threat to the Israeli national security, particularly if the White House with its new head puts aside the Trump-pursued “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, Tel Aviv’s archenemy. Therefore, taking a limited action against the resistant groups can, the Israelis think, stall the American withdrawal from the region. 

Secondly, Biden will likely urge Israelis to put on hold the plan to annex West Bank in a bid to lure the Palestinians into the negotiations, while Netanyahu holds the annexation plan as a winning card in the upcoming elections and a tool to survive the corruption trial. In such conditions, war is an option that will force Biden into announcing his support to the Israelis who have powerful media and political lobbies in the US. 

The third goal can be viewed from the internal aspect where the polls suggest that in case of a new general election, Netanyahu’s Likud party and the right-wing front will again have to coalesce with the moderates. Netanyahu sees a controlled war as useful to mobilize the Israeli public opinion behind the hardline rightists. 

Resistance ready to rough up Israelis 

Israeli regime's warmongering in recent years comes while the Lebanese and Palestinian forces boost their military capabilities, reports emanating from the occupied territories hold that the Israeli forces are not ready to enter another large-scale war. 

Makor Rishon recently reported about the failure of the much-vaunted Israeli Iron Dome air defense system to intercept Hamas rockets. The interceptor was specially developed for this purpose. Israeli army officials do not rule out Hamas's use of pinpoint missile-equipped drones to attack Iron Dome batteries. 

The Israeli vulnerability to the resistant groups’ power is so serious. Lebanese Al-Manar broadcaster on Friday in a documentary titled “Second Liberation Secrets” aired footage shot by a Hezbollah drone. The footage is from Israeli command centers in Galilee and the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms. The action, representing a warning message to Tel Aviv about Hezbollah’s intelligence domination of their military moves, is said to have been taken while not being detected by Israeli radars despite being on constant high alert. 

Israeli air defense system’s vulnerability showed itself when Hamas launched rockets on Ashkelon in late November. The Israeli air force commander Emikan Norkin admitted that the Iron Dome declined to intercept the incoming Gaza rockets. 

The danger becomes more serious for Netanyahu if we know that the resistant forces have warned that any military move by the Israelis will roll into a full-scale, multi-front war squeezing the Israeli regime from Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza and causing Netanyahu political suicide rather than his survival.

