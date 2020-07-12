Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 7 December 2020

Editor's Choice

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights?

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

News

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights?

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

Can Post-Trump US Stay In Eastern Syria?

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking

Destruction of Shiite Sites in Saudi Arabia: From Wahhabism Monopolism to Regime Authoritarianism

What Does Turkey Seek Behind Closeness To Ukraine?

Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist

Turkey, Victim To US-EU Rapprochement

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process

US To Give Afghanistan To Taliban, Gain Sway Over Afghan Technocrats: Expert

Turkey, Victim To US-EU Rapprochement

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination

What Does Turkey Seek Behind Closeness To Ukraine?

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Monday 7 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Venezuela's ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro's grip on the Latin American country's power institutions.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela and its allies took more than 67 percent of votes in the election, the country’s electoral board’s president, Indira Alfonzo, said early on Monday. The result was hailed as a major win by Maduro, who said the socialist were able to recover the rebellious National Assembly.

The opposition, led by US-backed figure Juan Guaido, had urged their supporters to boycott the vote.

However, despite the partial boycott by the opposition bloc, Venezuelans turned out to vote for Maduro and his left-wing allies in Sunday's legislative elections.

National Electoral Council president Indira Alfonzo said Maduro and his ruling Socialist Party allies gained 67.7 percent of the vote with over 80 percent of the ballots counted.

The anti-Maduro opposition bloc, which broke the boycott, gained 18 percent of the vote.

With this victory, Maduro's ruling Socialist Party will consolidate its control over an expanded 227-seat National Assembly.

Maduro told reporters after casting his vote in Caracas that the time had come to end the opposition's domination of the National Assembly.

The Venezuelan president held the legislative body responsible for "the plague of sanctions, cruelty, pain and suffering" inflicted on the impoverished population of the country. 

Maduro called on the opposition to join in "with one voice, to ask the new US government of Joe Biden to lift all the sanctions." 

The legislative elections, contested by about 14,000 candidates from more than 100 parties, came with the country in a deep political and economic crisis - suffocated by runaway inflation, paralyzed in endless queues for petrol, lacking water and gas supplies, and afflicted by sudden power cuts due to the crippling sanctions designed and executed by Washington and its lackeys.

On Saturday, Maduro met with heads of foreign delegations invited to Venezuela to monitor and ensure the legitimacy and fairness of the crucial elections.

In incendiary remarks, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denounced Venezuela's  legislative elections as "a fraud and a sham." 

"The results announced by the illegitimate Maduro regime will not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people," wrote Pompeo on Twitter. 

Responding to the rant, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza pointed to Washington's failure in exerting political pressure and called Pompeo "a zombie."

"A zombie has spoken! Although according to his Boss [US President Donald Trump] there was a fraud in the US elections. @SecPompeo, take truth calmly and resignedly: in Venezuela, your failure is absolute. We hope that soon Diplomacy returns to the State Department and the White House," the Venezuelan foreign minister said.

The US has been pursuing regime change in Venezuela with the aim of installing its ally Guaido to ensure Washington's access to the country abundant energy and mineral resources.

The United States, the European Union and several Latin American countries have thrown their weight behind Guaido.

The 37-year-old speaker of the National Assembly, who had proclaimed himself interim president in January 2019, called on his supporters to stay at home and boycott the elections.

Guaido and his allies plan a week-long plebiscite from Monday seeking to discredit the results of the election.

However, political analysts see Guaido's new push as a desperate move with no impact on the result. 

Guaido's defeat is likely to leave him increasingly isolated, analysts say, after he will lose his position as the speaker of the National Assembly.

Maduro's victory, however, is greeted by Caracas' international allies Iran, Russia and China, lending added legitimacy to his government. 

Maduro, a former bus driver who became president following the death of his mentor Hugo Chavez in 2013, was re-elected in 2018 despite the US-orchestrated opposition.

Since November 2019, the US-led sanctions have pushed inflation in Venezuela to above 4,000 percent.

To make matters worse, Venezuela has been hard-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic intensified by the US sanctions.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Venezuela Parliament elections Maduro

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality