  Monday 7 December 2020

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights?

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights? Not getting American and Russian security guarantees on Golan Heights, Tel Aviv desperately resorted strikes in southern Syria.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Maduro-Led Party Wins Control of Venezuela Parliament

Venezuela’s ruling party has won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating President Nicolas Maduro’s grip on the Latin American country’s power institutions.

Iranian Flotilla En Route to Venezuela with Fuel: Bloomberg Iran reportedly has sent a big fleet of tankers to Venezuela, which is suffering from a severe gasoline shortage.

EU Calls for Probe into Israel Regime’s Killing of Palestinian Teen The European Union urged "swift" probe into the Israeli regime’s killing of a 14-year-old Palestinian during anti-occupation protests.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approve Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Can Post-Trump US Stay In Eastern Syria?

Destruction of Shiite Sites in Saudi Arabia: From Wahhabism Monopolism to Regime Authoritarianism

What Does Turkey Seek Behind Closeness To Ukraine?

Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

Turkey, Victim To US-EU Rapprochement

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process

US To Give Afghanistan To Taliban, Gain Sway Over Afghan Technocrats: Expert

Turkey, Victim To US-EU Rapprochement

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination

What Does Turkey Seek Behind Closeness To Ukraine?

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Why Are Israeli Leaders Scared About Golan Heights?

Monday 7 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- In recent weeks, Israeli attacks on Syrian territories especially the southern parts in the vicinity of the Golan Heights have intensified. This comes as the Israeli forces have recently increased their presence in the Golan Heights following an unprecedented visit to the Syrian occupied territory on November 19 by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

But what is causing the Israelis to increase their military movement on the southern Syrian borders? 

Israeli security worries on Golan front 

The top cause for the Israelis to intensify their military actions in southern Syria is a concern about the Syrian internal developments and possible retaliatory strikes of the Syrian government and its allies in the Golan Heights. For a better understanding of the issue, we should know about the occupied region’s geopolitical significance. 

Golan Heights have an area of about 1800 kilometers, 1200 kilometers of which were occupied by the Israeli regime during the Six-Day War with the Arab countries in 1967. 

The Golan Heights’ position in southern Syria and along borders with the Israeli regime is unique. From the highest point of Golan, a large part of Syria’s south and even the capital Damascus, located 60 kilometers from northern Golan, are visible. The southern part of the Golan overlooks the Israeli territories. 

This means that presence in the southern part of Golan gives an upper hand strategically to the enemy. The proof to that are the artillery attacks on the occupied territories by the Syrian forces from 1948 to 1967. The recent actions seem to signal a severe Israeli fear of the power gain of the Axis of Resistance forces in the southern regions of the Golan Heights. This gives the scared Israelis every reason to step up their air raids on southern Syria. Tel Aviv is highly afraid of the amassment of the Lebanese Hezbollah forces in Syria’s south. Al-Akhbar newspaper of Lebanon, citing Israeli research institutions, reported that Hezbollah’s risks in southern Syria for the Israeli regime have seriously increased compared to the past. The resistant Lebanese movement operates about 58 military bases in southern Syria, 28 of them hosting the movement’s southern command and 30 serve other purposes. Its bases in Quneitra and Daraa provinces are the biggest sources of Israeli worries. 

This threat looks more serious if we consider the demographic makeup and position of the Israelis in the Golan Heights. Currently, 10 percent of the Israeli settlements are located in the Golan Heights, hosting 20,000 settlers. Therefore, the Israeli leaders find amassment of the resistance forces in the southern Golan Heights a threat. They are afraid that by losing the region as a result of the possible actions by Syria and other resistant camp’s forces, Tel Aviv can lose the special economic status of Golan. The region is of economic importance to the Israelis especially when it comes to its energy reserves that can add to the Israeli oil and gas wealth. This, in turn, can flag Tel Aviv as a key energy actor in the world arena. 

International Golan-related pressures mount on Tel Aviv 

It is not only the Syrian developments that scare the Israelis. They also face the challenge of the regional and international community’s concerns about their actions. Some examples of these challenges are here.

1. Along with Donald Trump’s defeat in the presidential election, the Israeli regime has recently sustained a heavy defeat in United Nations General Assembly special sessions. The UNGA in its December 2 session approved four resolutions on Palestine and one resolution rejecting the Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights. The quartet resolutions, titled “Committee on the Unalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Division for Palestinian Rights, Peaceful Solution to the Palestinian Cause, and Special Information Program at the Department of Global Communications”, underscored the international organizations’ responsibility to the Palestinian cause, condemnation of the settlement projects, and the need for a unilateral showdown to related issues. 

Golan Heights resolution was another one approved despite Israeli and American pressures, emphasizing the Syrian sovereignty of the occupied region. In the resolution, given the UN rejection of annexation of territories using force, the continuation of the Israeli occupation of the Syrian land is blasted as a violation of the UN resolutions and chapter. It also outlaws any construction work in the Golan Heights and holds that Tel Aviv declined to implement the resolution 497, adopted in 1981. 

Looking at the high levels of the global opposition to the occupation, the Israeli leaders have now obviously seen the existing threats and are strongly worried about losing Golan Heights’ special position. So, by launching airstrikes in southern Syria, they lock on preventing changes against their interests.     

2. Israel's worry about US retreat from West Asia and lack of Russian support to Tel Aviv agenda. The US show of plans of withdrawing from West Asia is another catalyst to the growing Israeli operations in southern Syria. 

In fact, the Americans have concluded that their presence in the West Asia region is practically impossible, while they have already begun shifting their strategy to a full-scale confrontation of China and replaced West Asia with East Asia as their region of focus. 

In such conditions, the US exit from Syria in particular and from the region in general looks definite and on the other hand contrary to the unfounded propaganda of Netanyahu and the Israeli media, the Russian government and President Vladimir Putin personally are not poised to offer any security privilege or guarantees to Tel Aviv. Over the past years, Netanyahu several times traveled to Moscow and asked the Russians to establish a security wall in southern Golan Heights, the Tel Aviv regime’s security Achilles heel. Specifically, regions bordering Quneitra and Daraa were the points of the Israeli focus. The Russian response was negative, however. As a clear picture, the current Israeli status is something between frustration with Washington and ejection by Moscow.

