End Of Coalition Govt.: Israelis Back In Political Mayhem

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat

Iran to Legally Pursue Leakage of IAEA Confidential Report: Diplomat

Iran will launch “serious” legal pursuit of the leakage of confidential reports prepared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an Iranian diplomat said after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on an Iranian facility was leaked to the media.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approves Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

alwaght.com
End Of Coalition Govt.: Israelis Back In Political Mayhem

Sunday 6 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
End Of Coalition Govt.: Israelis Back In Political Mayhem
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Six months after the new cabinet was formed by Likud and Blue and White parties to put an end to the big political crisis in the Israeli regime, the coalition between Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz to share the power seems to have totally collapsed.

On Wednesday, Gantz and his fellow party members joined those in favor of dissolution of the parliament. 61 members of parliament voted in favor of the dissolution while 54 voted against the idea. This means that the Israelis have to prepare themselves for a new election, the fourth in less than two years.

Coalition government weakness and deep political crisis

The Israeli regime has been facing a deep political crisis as a result of broad division at home, to an extent that after three general elections, the Israeli leaders are unable to form a government.

The fear from nightmarish scenario of fourth snap election amid coronavirus outbreak and the extensive economic crisis pushed Netanyahu to suggest formation of a coalition government to his key rival Benny Gantz. Each of the two was agreed to serve 18 months under the “rotation deal.” But Netanyahu, whose term will end in November 2021, showed that he has not willingness to hand over the post to Gantz and actually double-crossed him, while signing the deal caused gaps in the Blue and White.

When the coalition government started work, no one of the sides showed signs of interest in maintaining the alliance for a long time. Likud and its allied right-wing spectrum accuse Gantz of putting the skids under the government policies, especially in the case of the fact-finding committee to investigate submarine purchase deal with Germany in which the opposition accuse Netanyahu of graft. Also, in the recent weeks it was revealed that Netanyahu did not inform Gantz of the normalization deals with the UAE and Bahrain and also the secret trip to Saudi Arabia to meet the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, all to exclusively claim credit for the foreign policy achievements.

In this situation, although Gantz party’s approval rate has plummeted in the polls, he seems to have concluded that election is inevitable and should be organized as soon as possible.

Polls predict that Likud will again emerge as the biggest party in the Knesset, but it will secure much less seats than it does now. Likud and Blue and White now hold 35 seats together, making the largest parliamentary bloc.

Gantz looks forward to holding the election in February to coincide with Netanyahu trial that is expected to be held with a large number of witnesses and lead to his collapse politically. Massive corruption and long holding the post have made removal of Netanyahu a common goal of the opposition parties.

Netanyahu struggles to escape trial

There are important evidences showing that Netanyahu is bracing for snap election. Local media said that over the past few days, he held a set of meetings with Likud parliamentary bloc members.

The move is taken by Netanyahu to evade the trial for three important corruption cases against him and his family. He is charged with bribery, power abuse, and fraud.

The sources confirmed that Netanyahu said he does not plan to approve the government’s next fiscal year budget. If the budget is not passed by December 23, according to the constitution, the parliament will automatically dissolve and election will be held within three months. The budget approval deadline was August but they agreed to extend it to late December. The talks so far went nowhere.

If the government collapses, Netanyahu will remain in his post until a new coalition is formed to pick new PM.

Gantz and other critics believe Netanyahu is ultimately hoping to see a friendlier parliament elected next year that will give him immunity from prosecution. He himself sets his heart on a new attorney general. Additionally, Netanyahu delays budget in a bid to delay election to next summer in hope of arrival of coronavirus vaccine and economic improvement.

“Netanyahu’s effort is aimed at personal survival. The only factor important in his decisions is escaping the justice,” Gantz once said.

General distrust hyper-crisis and lasting political division

But the occupied territories’ preparation for a new election and continuation of the crisis they have been grappling with over the past years comes while the failure of the government to meet the public demands amid the crippling and unyielding political clashes of the parties have rendered negative the public vision of their political leaders and cut the trust in the system.

The government has not yet approved 2021 budget. Shortage of cash supply causes economic pressures and reduced income of the citizens, while figures suggest that unemployment rate is now 20 percent as a result of the pandemic crisis.

The public’s negative view of the political leaders and people’s exhaustion with political game and back to back elections make Netanyahu and Gantz exchange accusations about responsibility for these conditions.

On the one hand Netanyahu accuses Blue and White of failure to work with the government and forming a parallel government. On the other hand, Gantz blames the drift to fourth election on Netanyahu’s repeated breach of commitments. In a televised address, Gantz said Netanyahu is the only one able to prevent a fourth election.

“We all know the truth. You know the truth,” Gantz said in the video. “If there was no trial, there would be a budget. If there was no trial, there would be a functioning government. There would be unity.”

