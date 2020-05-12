Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen

Saudi Airstrikes on Sana’a Airport out of Despair, confusion: Yemen

Yemen condemned latest Saudi airstrikes against Sana’a International Airport, painting the assault as utter despair and confusion of the Riyadh-led alliance.

FM Zarif EU3 to Correct Own Conduct before Lecturing Iran Iran Foreign Minister rejected his German counterpart call for renegotiation on the 2015 nuclear agreement and claims about Iran’s national defense program, saying the European parties to the Iran deal, Germany, France, and the UK, should first change their own harmful behavior before lecturing the Islamic Republic.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approves Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

alwaght.com
Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

Saturday 5 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Kabul-Taliban Preliminary Agreement Under US Pressure and Government Unwillingness

US To Give Afghanistan To Taliban, Gain Sway Over Afghan Technocrats: Expert

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000

Why Does Violence Continue In Afghanistan Even After Deal With Taliban?

Alwaght- Recently, media reported an initial agreement between Afghanistan government and the Taliban group on the framework of peace talks.

Reports also suggested that delegations from two sides in the Qatari capital Doha have agreed to continue the peace negotiations.

Sediq Sediqi, Afghanistan presidential spokesman, in a Twitter post talked about President Ashraf Ghani’s welcome of the finalization of the Doha dialogue framework, adding that the agreement on the structure for the talks was a step forward, a popular demand, and a path to secure ceasefire and sustainable peace in the war-torn nation.

Via a Twitter message, Zabihullah Mujahed, Taliban’s spokesman, also confirmed that a preliminary deal was struck.

Kabul-Taliban talks were launched officially on September 12 in the Persian Gulf Arab emirate. They were put on hold until recently due to differences emerged between the two sides. But now the deadlock seems to have ended with the recent agreement.

Taliban and US haste

The preliminary agreement is not a great deal of an outcome from the lengthy Taliban-Kabul dialogue. Still, it is of high significance for the insurgent group and the US.

The Taliban know that the incoming Democrat administration in the US is not a fan of withdrawal from Afghanistan. So, it aspires to conclude the talks in an agreement for US force pullout before arrival of Joe Biden and while President Donald Trump, a pro-exit leader, holds the power at the White House.

On the other side, the US administration knows that if the deal with the Taliban is to remain as a credit for the Republicans, it should have a relative conclusion while Trump is still in power. But it should be taken into account that any deal with the Taliban will be considered a failed move given the different approach of the next president.

But conclusion of the negotiations in a certain result before end of Trump term is utter optimism without possibility of materialization. Still, the Americans are struggling to push the negotiations to a stage in which the Afghan government makes some commitments to the militant group that would make the basis for Post-Trump Kabul-Taliban dialogue.

In other words, the White House wants to paint the peace talks as a done deal so that even if Biden shows not interest to pursue Trump-sponsored process, cancelation of the deal and returning to pre-deal period would be difficult because of the commitment promised to the Taliban by Kabul.

The current US administration officials are insisting heavily to make the peace talks reach minimums, to justify pullout from Afghanistan.

Zamay Khalilzad aspirations for Taliban peace

Among the American officials working hard for even minimum achievements in the peace project with the Taliban stands out Zamay Khalilzad, the US special envoy to Afghanistan.

Khalilzad, originally an Afghan-American diplomat, knows that if within two months he cannot push the peace process, which has so far been just on the paper, to minimum Kabul commitments to the Taliban, the project will practically collapse under next American administration, something marking a great defeat in his career record.

The overall outcome of four years of continuous negotiations of Khalilzad with officials from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and other countries with influence on the Afghan case is an incomplete agreement whose framework and implementation terms are yet to be clear to Kabul government. Khalilzad, with closeness to the Taliban, has now doubled his efforts to conclude the peace process. Knowing that he has no place in Biden administration, he aspires not to leave his diplomatic post empty-handed.

Kabul government uninterested to pursue Doha accord

As much as the US and the Taliban are zealous to strike a deal before Trump exit from the White House, the government of President Ghani is uninterested to go ahead with the initiative.

One of the key concerns of Ghani was Trump victory in the election and pressure on Kabul to share power with the Taliban. But now that Trump is leaving the power, Ghani is hesitant in expectation of Biden team to enter a different agreement with the group.

The current peace deal was signed between Washington and the Taliban, and Kabul which was an outsider during the American-Taliban talks was forced into the process by Trump administration. To put it differently, Kabul since the beginning insisted on presence in the negotiations but the US turned a blind eye to the demand and signed a unilateral deal in which Kabul had almost no role.

In the past few months, Kabul officials in various ways expressed their discontentment with the course of negotiations with the Taliban, while war and violence raged on in the country. But declaration of the preliminary agreement last week revealed intensive pressures on Ghani administration to approve of the Doha platform. This makes Kabul more look forwards to White House administration shift than an accord with the militant group to get rid of the pressure imposed by Trump-Taliban deal in Qatar.

 

Afghanistan Taliban Negotiations US Peace

