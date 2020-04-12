Shanghai Cooperation Organization Condemns Iranian scientist’s Assassination

Alwaght- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strongly condemned the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohesn Fakhrizadeh, describing the terrorist act as contrary to international norms and laws.

In a statement released on Friday, the SCO member states censured the targeted killing of Fakhrizadeh and expressed hope that the perpetrators of the “cowardly act” would be identified and brought to justice.

“Such actions are not only against all norms of inter-governmental relations and international law but also threaten peace and stability in a fragile region,” the SCO said in the statement, also denouncing all destabilizing acts in the West Asia region, as well as terrorism, in any form or shape.

Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, was targeted in a multi-pronged terrorist attack by a number of assailants in Absard city of Tehran Province’s Damavand County on November 27.

Iranian government officials and military commanders have hinted that the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran's scientific elites, was behind the recent terror attack, vowing harsh revenge against all the criminals involved.

An informed source has told Press TV that the remains of the weapon used in the assassination show that it was made in Israel, adding that the weapon collected from the site of the terrorist act bears the logo and specifications of the Israeli military industry.

The Iranian administration announced on Wednesday that the country’s Intelligence Ministry has identified the individuals involved in the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

The targeted killing of the top nuclear scientist has drawn widespread condemnations from many countries.

Pakistan slams Fakhrizadeh's assassination

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry condemned in a statement on Thursday the assassination of Fakhrizadeh and said the heinous act was in breach of the norms of international relations and international law.

“The assassination of the Iranian scientist is not only contrary to the norms of relations between countries and international law, but also threatens the peace and stability of a region that is already tense,” read the statement.

The ministry underlined that, “The Pakistani government extends its condolences to the family of Iranian scientist Martyr Fakhrizadeh and to the people of the country.”

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry also called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and prevent escalation of tensions in the region.