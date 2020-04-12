Destruction of Shiite Sites in Saudi Arabia: From Wahhabism Monopolism to Regime Authoritarianism

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

News

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approves Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Analysis

Destruction of Shiite Sites in Saudi Arabia: From Wahhabism Monopolism to Regime Authoritarianism

Destruction of Shiite Sites in Saudi Arabia: From Wahhabism Monopolism to Regime Authoritarianism

Alwaght- Suppression of the Shiites in Saudi Arabia has always been on the agenda of the Al Saud regime and its security apparatus, with the ruling circle always trying to tighten its grasp on the media, apply censorship, and arrest the social activists in a bid to prevent the news from leaking to the outside world.

However, since emergence and development of the social media, there rose a serious challenge to the success of the regime-led censorship policy.

On Tuesday, Saudi media activist Adel al-Saeed broke the news about an enormous wave of arrest of Shiite clerics in the Shiite-majority town of Awamia in the Eastern Province in the recent weeks. He also disclosed Al Saud regime’s plan to demolish Imam Hussein Mosque in the town.

Commenting on the drivers behind the mosque demolition decision, al-Saeed said since the executed prominent Shiite Cleric Sheikh Nimr Baqir al-Nimr was the preacher of the Imam Hussein Mosque, it became symbolic to the Shiites of the country. “The Al Saud want to destroy any symbol associated with Sheikh Nimr”, he added. The Saudi regime executed the top cleric in January 2016, three years after holding him under detention and torture.

Dozen holy Shiite sites demolished in Saudi Arabia

Putting pressure on the Shiites of the country and destroying their holy places has been a policy long held by the ruling regime, not even limited to past century.

The Wahhabism power gain after the historic power distribution agreement between the Al Saud and Al Sheikh families in 1744 was a development that brought about pressure and crackdown to the Saudi society, specifically the Shiite minority east of the country. Under the accord, the Al Saudi secured an ideology to expand their realm and rule. In other words, the fundamentalist Wahhabi ideology turned into the driving force of house of Saud’s subjugations. Anybody not swearing allegiance to Wahhabism was either killed or displaced.

This trend elevated to new heights when the modern Saudi state was founded in 1933 and was meant to rewrite the country’s history based on the government-rated and approved religious and culture narration.

Since 1925, the regime destroyed about 98 percent of the religious and historical sites in the country. It razed to the ground many mosques, tombs, and shrines with historical religious, cultural significance in Mecca, Medina, Jeddah, Awamia, and Al Khobar. It also banned visits to shrines of Islamic historical figures with final goal being destruction of them under a Wahhabi-provided justification of the act of pilgrimage being polytheism. This justification gave permit to the regime to demolish non-Muslim, secular, Shiite, and even Sunni sites, something triggered outrage of Muslims inside the country and outside it. The destructions mainly targeted the Shiite sanctities.

In 1926, the ruling house of Saud reduced to rubles Moallah cemetery in Mecca and parts of Al-Baqi in Medina. Moallah cemetery dates back to the pre-Islam period and in the recent centuries was named Bani Hashim cemetery. Abd al-Mutalib, the grandfather of Prophet Muhammad, Abu Talib, the Prophet’s uncle, the Prophet’s wife Khadija bint Khuwaylid, and many Shiite clerics who died or were killed in Mecca are buried in this cemetery. Al-Baqi cemetery is home to graves of a number of the Shiite imams and companions of the Prophet (PBUH).

Demolition of the cultural sites with religious significance continued through to the late 20 century. In 1989, Saudi authorities exhumed the grave of the Prophet’s father Abdullah and destroyed the Prophet’s iconic home. According to investigations in Washington, with the growth of the construction in the mid-1990s in Mecca and Medina, 95 percent of thousands-years-old homes and buildings were removed.

Masjid Al-Haram expansion plan in 2011 was accompanied with removal of historical, cultural, and religious sites. One site was the house of Khadija. In 2014, the Saudi General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments said that it registered 95 houses and 126 mosques destroyed before the end of the Masjid Al-Haram reconstruction. However, a January 2015 report released by the finance ministry revealed that over 10,000 houses were removed under the project.

The Saudi authorities constantly demolish the Shiite holy sites and mosques as part of a policy of systematic crackdown and torture, including destruction of the house of the first Shiite Imam Ali bin Abi Talib. They caused a big controversy in 2012 when they destroyed Imam Ali al-Aridhi Mosque in Medina, named after Imam Ali’s descendent.

Destruction of the mosques and Husseinyahs (praying halls named after Imam Hussein) of the Shiites in the absolutely-ruled kingdom who mainly inhabit in the eastern parts of the country pushes them to arrange their religious ceremonies in houses and private assemblies. The regime usually detains them for their religious gatherings.

The suppression machine the Al Saudi regime developed is severely tough on the Shiite cultural and religious activists who expose and criticize the brazen and systematic discrimination against this minority. Sheikh Nimr was an outspoken figure who, despite regime’s threats, made enlightenment in the face of the organized discriminatory anti-Shiite policies and massive suppression, drawing the ire of the authorities.

Now after years of his execution, demolition of Imam Hussein Mosque shows that the Saudi regime, afraid of eruption of public rage against its heinous crimes in Yemen and the normalization with the criminal Israeli regime, still regards Sheikh Nimr’s political legacy a big threat.

 

