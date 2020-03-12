Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime

UN General Assembly Appoves Five Resolutions Against Israeli Regime

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approves Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Alwaght- The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted five resolutions against Israeli regime as part of a package of 20 pro-Palestinian texts that the 193-member body adopts on an annual basis.

One of the documents, passed on Wednesday, condemned Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights — a territory the Tel Aviv regime seized from Syria in the 1967 Six Day War and annexed four years later — in a move that was never recognized by the world community.

Endorsed by 88-9 votes with 62 abstentions, the resolution urges Israel to withdraw from the “occupied Syrian Golan to the line of 4 June 1967 in implementation of the relevant Security Council resolutions.”

It also affirmed that Israel’s unilateral annexation of the Syrian territory in 1981 “constitutes a stumbling block in the way of achieving a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the region.”  

Over the past decades, Israel has built dozens of settlements in the Golan Heights in defiance of international calls for the regime to stop its construction activities on the occupied land.

Damascus has repeatedly reaffirmed its sovereignty over the Golan Heights, saying the area must be completely restored to its control.

In a major pro-Israel policy shift, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in 2019 recognizing Israel’s control over occupied Golan in a blatant violation of international law.

The second resolution, entitled a “Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine,” was approved 145-7, with nine abstentions.

It called on the Tel Aviv regime to withdraw from all territory over the pre-1967 lines in occupied East Jerusalem al-Quds, the West Bank and the Golan Heights.

The document also demanded a halt to Israel’s settlement construction activities, spoke of the illegality of annexation plans, and warned the occupying entity against making changes in East Jerusalem al-Quds.

It further took Israel to task for a wide range of actions against the Palestinian people, including the demolition of their homes in Area C of the West Bank.

The three remaining UNGA resolutions affirmed the work of UN Committees operating on behalf of the Palestinians.

Before the vote, Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan chastised the General Assembly for not referencing the regime’s recent normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain.

“Can this forum be any more detached from the real world?” he asked, claiming, “Instead of encouraging the Palestinians to see how these agreements can transform the region and be used as a catalyst for peace with Israel, this institution votes in favor of these biased resolutions.”

A Palestinian representative denounced Erdan’s “flip” and “offensive” comments, including one where he accused the UNGA of being detached from reality.

“On the contrary, what was discussed today in this debate is the reality. What was discussed today is not so-called ‘Palestinian talking points.’ These are the international talking points,” she said. “This is the international consensus that Israel, the occupying power, continues to object, obstruct, to deny, to belittle and to attempt futilely to destroy.”

The regime has gotten “accustomed to violating the law with zero consequences,” she added. “Only accountability can change this miserable situation and give hope for a future of justice and peace...The hypocritical and degrading claim by the Israeli representative that this institution’s approach has failed perhaps should highlight even more the need or concrete actions by states to implement the resolutions adopted by the UNGA to ensure accountability.”

She also stressed that the passage of the anti-Israel texts showed that support for the Palestinian people remained strong.

Before the General Assembly’s vote, a Jordanian representative, whose country is the custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem al-Quds, said Israel must maintain the status quo at Haram al-Sharif or Temple Mount.

Israel is attempting to “impose a fait accompli on al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem,” he said, adding that the occupied city’s “holy sites will remain the focus of Jordanian care and guardianship.”

Jordan will “combat a new fait accompli or change the historic or legal status of the holy city especially at the al-Aqsa Mosque,” he emphasized.

Separately, Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour asked the international community to hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law and stick to the so-called two-state solution to the Middle East conflict.

He also called for a boycott of Israeli settlement products and urged Western nations to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Palestinian PM calls for boycott of Israeli settlements

In another development on Wednesday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh urged donor countries and international organizations to take serious measures towards boycotting Israeli settlements.

He stressed that the status quo imposed by Israel is deteriorating as the Palestinian land is shrinking, the settlers’ violence is escalating, and access to resources is decreasing daily.

“Economic development is not separate from the political and national project. Rather, it is a lever towards ending the occupation and establishing the Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital,” he said, noting that the world must move to end this occupation because the current status quo cannot continue.

Iran envoy blasts Israel for violating Palestinians’ rights

Mohammad Reza Sahraei, counselor at Iran’s Mission to the UN, said the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People provides an opportunity to “highlight the dire and painful situation endured by Palestinians over the course of decades as a result of the gross and systematic violation of their rights by the Israeli regime.”

“The question of Palestine is the longest-running crisis of our time with no foreseeable conclusion in sight…. In fact, the non-compliance of the occupying regime with relevant international laws and regulations has further prevented the international community from achieving a just and lasting solution to the crisis,” he said.

“After more than seven decades, the Israeli regime has continued to violate the fundamental human rights and dignities of the Palestinian people as well as other Arabs living under its occupation. As a result, Palestinians are not only deprived of their lands and properties while being forcibly evicted but also subjected to violence, terror, and intimidation,” the diplomat added.

 

