Can Post-Trump US Stay In Eastern Syria?

  Wednesday 2 December 2020

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE

A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approves Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Can Post-Trump US Stay In Eastern Syria?

Wednesday 2 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Can Post-Trump US Stay In Eastern Syria?

Trump Defends Troops Withdrawal from Syria, Pans Mattis, McGurk

US Plans Withdrawal from Afghanistan After Syria

Alwaght- While only 50 days separate Trump from evacuating the White House for next president, one of the main foreign policy matters of the US currently is the implementation of Trump’s “doctrine of withdrawal”, he promised during his campaign speeches. During his 2016 addresses, Donald Trump vowed to end the “endless” and resultless US wars and bring home the troops.

Perhaps initially this was regarded as a personal idea devoid of possibility of implementation. But the fact was that the US president was an outcome of a new reading of the international order equations, in the sense that unipolar order and the US play of world police role is no longer possible and that global players like China and Russia and even regional actors such as Turkey and Iran have a special place and play their own important role.

With these in mind and while only less than two months are left to the Trump presidency, the US has embarked on a strategy of military pullout from West Asia. Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and replaced him with acting Christopher Miller. Then other top Pentagon officials were told to resign.

In his first speech to the American forces, Miller expressed intention to accelerate the retreat from West Asia and Afghanistan. What demonstrates Miller’s seriousness is his hiring of Douglas MacGregor, who strongly advocates quick withdrawal from Afghanistan, as the top advisor to him. The pick makes the experts to hold that it is a sign of Pentagon’s plan for quick exit from the region, including Syria, before Trump’s term ends. MacGregor is prominent for his frequent calls for retreat of the American forces from Syria.

Still, some observers suggest that under Joe Biden the US will promote its military presence in eastern Syria and will offer bigger support to the Kurdish-held Syrian regions. While this suggestion insists that the Biden US and Kurds would have a bilateral will to keep the US forces in Syria, the argument in this article is that the Syria pullout decision is irreversible. In other words, perhaps this process will slow down under Biden, but exit of the US military from Syria would be a mater of compulsion.

Why is US retreat irreversible?

Over the past years, Trump used such words as retreat and withdrawal repeatedly in his talk of Syria strategy but it looks like the officials of the State and Defense departments came against the idea and even concealed realities from him. The resigned US envoy to Syria James Jeffrey admitted in mid-November hiding the US troops number from Trump.

“We were always playing shell games to not make clear to our leadership how many troops we had there,” Jeffrey said in an interview. The actual number of troops in northeast Syria is “a lot more than” the roughly two hundred troops Trump initially agreed to leave there in 2019, he said.

While the US retreat from eastern Syria in the remaining weeks of Trump presidency seems a hard job, just contrary to the analyses, the path of exit will be pursued under Biden. A couple of reasons lie behind this analysis.

1. At international levels, the equations have seriously changed. The US is no longer a top actor or world leader. Syria developments have indicated that the US is not even a third-rate actor in determination of the equations.

2. The Americans have not so far played an influential role in Syria from the viewpoint of the international legitimacy. Certainly, they will not secure a place in determination of the future political equations in the Arab country.

3. The US foreign policy has been set on withdrawal from West Asia and pivot to East Asia since the second term of Barack Obama presidency. Countering China power and influence gain makes up the linchpin of the US foreign policy. Change of the presidents and other officials can not change this now well-established approach.

4. Central Syrian government has international legitimacy and qualification to secure control over the whole territories of the country. Even if time-taking, this principle should be implemented at the end of the road. Not only the US but also all other uninvited foreign forces should leave Syria. This is undeniable and can be referred to as “historical determinism.”

Syrian Kurds, the losers of the American game

It was only with the US military assistance that the Syrian Kurds managed to gain control of about 20 percent of the country’s territory. But when it comes to political negotiations, not only Damascus but also other actors in Geneva and Astana peace initiatives consider no role or place for them. To put it precisely, they have no way but surrender to the government will and the US support for them will end in nothing but betrayal as history of the Kurdish ties to Washington can confirm.

In the new conditions, with the certainty of the US pullout from Syria, collapse of the self-proclaimed Kurdish administration north of Syria looks certain. The US retreat from Syria’s east will likely prompt immediate fall of the Kurdish autonomy which can resist neither Turkey nor central government. The most proper scenario for them now is dialogue and cooperation with Damascus. Such a path is definitely more logical for the Kurds than setting hopes on continuation of the US backing that is never permanent.

 

Syria US Kurds Occupation Terrorism Biden

