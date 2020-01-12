Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE

A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approves Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Wednesday 2 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?
Alwaght- On November 24, the Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar paid a five-day visit to the UAE and Bahrain. In Bahrain, he met the Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa. According to a statement by the Indian foreign ministry, the officials of the two countries discussed bilateral, regional, and international affairs and agreed to boost “historical” Indian-Bahraini relations in defense, maritime security, space technology, trade, investment, infrastructure, information technology, healthcare, hydrocarbons, and renewable energies. 

The ties between India and the Persian Gulf Arab states have been on a fast track with strategic significance. This is influenced by geopolitical changes on the two sides of Asia. 

Arab-Israeli normalization’s influence on Persian Gulf-Indian Peninsula relations 

One of the most important geopolitical changes in West Asia is the change in the balance of power gradually experienced. The rise of the Iran-led Axis of Resistance in the region and such deep changes as the collapse of Saddam dictatorship in Iraq in 2003 and the Arab uprisings of 2011 beside the decline in the US power of influence regionally and globally motivated Washington, which finds the balance of power shifting against the favor of its regional allies especially Tel Aviv, to seriously put high on its agenda building an Arab-Israeli alliance to take on the Iranian regional influence. Under the US pressures, the UAE and then Bahrain announced normalization with the Israeli regime and the next normalizers would likely be Saudi Arabia and Oman. 

This change, in turn, affected the Pakistani relations with the Persian Gulf sheikhdoms and the central factor here is Islamabad’s opposition to normalization. Pakistan, whose nation has always been a firm advocate of the Palestinian cause, is the only Muslim nation with nuclear arms. The Israeli regime has always found this a threat to its national security and this gives every reason to Tel Aviv to bolster political and military ties to New Delhi, the archenemy of Islamabad. 

When Abu Dhabi and shortly later Manama gave publicity to their ties to Tel Aviv, Islamabad was among the serious opponents of the move, to the Saudi, Emirati, and Bahraini frustration. Following the signature of the so-called Arab-Israeli peace deal, Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan said that any recognition of the Israeli government will trigger strong opposition from the Palestinian nation. He added that Pakistan wants a just solution to the Palestine problem and will not take any decision contrary to the aspirations of the Palestinian nation.

The gradual closeness of the Persian Gulf states to the Israeli government stands as a cause for their division with Pakistan, something showing itself in the withholding of their support in the most important foreign policy case of Pakistan the Kashmir dispute. Albeit, it should not be forgotten that prior to the normalization, the Saudi-Emirati ties to Pakistan went unprecedentedly chilly as the latter rejected a demand by the two to engage in the aggression against Yemen. In 2015, the year the Saudi-led alliance began its military campaign against Yemen, the UAE unveiled plans to cut 15 percent of Pakistani workers and even companies, constituting a big economic blow to the Islamabad government. 

To fill the gaps and reverse the damage amid big economic troubles the nation already faced and the need for foreign support, Pakistan turned head to Turkey and Qatar, two most important enemies of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as representatives the Muslim Brotherhood axis. 

In the middle of the atmosphere, India finds the opportunity ripe to promote ties to the Persian Gulf monarchies. Last year, Narendra Modi was the first Prime Minister to visit Bahrain. He signed in Manama a string of MoUs including space and military cooperation. Modi also visited the UAE, the third trip to the Arab country since he assumed office in 2014. 

The invitation to the Indian FM comes as recently the UAE imposed a visa ban on several countries including Pakistan. So, India is grasping the point about consonance of its geopolitical interests with the emerging Persian Gulf states’ bloc. 

China-US competition in the Persian Gulf 

From another aspect, the American foreign policy shift to the East and rivalry to China is influencing the Arab-Indian closeness. 

Aspiring to block the Chinese power gain path in East Asia, the US heads to advanced ties with India as the key regional rival of China. Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation (BECA), signed in October with New Delhi, opened a new chapter of the military partnership between the two countries. 

Meanwhile, deeming the Chinese toehold deepening in West Asia including the “Road and Belt Initiative” a threat to its interests in the region, the US looks at augmented ties with India as building a hurdle in front of the growing Chinese influence. 

As the biggest oil importer, China has changed to the top trade partner of many regional states. It is the top trade partner of the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The non-oil trade volume with Abu Dhabi in 2017 was reported as $53.3 billion and with Riyadh in 2018 $37.5 billion. Last year, during the trip to the UAE as the top Persian Gulf economy President Xi Jinping of China signed a strategic trade partnership deal with the Emiratis, something stirring the American worries about the spread of the trend to other regional states.

India Persian Gulf Normalization China Rivalry UAE

