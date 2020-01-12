Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India?

Are Persian Gulf Gates Being Opened To India? Amid Israeli-Arab normalization and as part of rivalry against China and Pakistan, India seeks foothold in Persian Gulf.

Kushner’s Last-Minute Chance Taking The US president sends his advisor Jared Kushner to the region to settle the Persian Gulf Arab crisis so that he can claim a foreign policy success credit.

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

News

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE

29 Rights Groups Condemn US Arms Sales to UAE

A coalition of human rights have signed a letter condemning the sale of $23 billion worth of arms to the United Arab Emirates and urging the US Congress to block the deal.

Turkey Issues Detention Warrants for 82 military Personnel over Suspected Gulen Links Turkey issued detention warrant for 82 military personnel over suspected links to Gulen network that Ankara says orchestrated a failed coup in 2016, Anadolu news agency said on Tuesday.

Iranian MPs Approves Outlines of Action Plan to Counter Sanctions Iranian Members of Parliament endorsed the outlines of a strategic action plan aimed at countering sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

Bahrain Condemns Assassination of Iranian Scientist Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

Alwaght- In the last weeks of Trump’s presidency, it seems that the American administration has put its focus on West Asia policy as senior American political and military leaders intensify their visits to the region. 

After the relatively lengthy and controversial tour of the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the White House has now decided to send Jared Kushner, Trump’s advisor and son-in-law, to the region. Kushner’s main task is to try to put an end to the crisis in the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council that started in June 2017 when Saudi Arabia, assisted by Egypt, the UAE, and Bahrain, cut off ties with Qatar and imposed a blockade on it. 

In recent weeks, Washington has ramped up its push to restore peace between the blockading states and Doha. Robert O’Brien, the US national security advisor, on November 17 hoped that the three-year crisis will end “in the next 70 days.” On the same day, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister, held that his country since the beginning of the crisis kept the dialogue door open and that the crisis had no winner. 

In addition to Qatar’s expression of readiness, the victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election and his tough stances on Riyadh and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman push the Saudis towards seeking waysa a solution to the dispute with Qatar in expectation of the change in the upcoming US administration approaches compared to Trump’s. Financial Times said that after Trump’s defeat, Riyadh accelerated the efforts to settle the crisis with Qatar. 

Bin Salman’s anticipation of cold ties with the upcoming US administration can be even more serious if we know that Qatar has promoted its efforts to pursue the case through international institutions. On Thursday, Doha, referring to the rulings issued by the international organizations like the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in rejection of the claims made by the blockaders, asked the United Nations Security Council condemn the "unilateral, coercive and illegitimate measures that the blockading countries continue to impose" on Doha for over three years. 

"These coercive measures violate the United Nations General Assembly resolutions, and have resulted to date in detrimental social and humanitarian repercussions affecting the citizens and residents of the State of Qatar, in addition to numerous human rights violations," Alena Douhan, the UN Special rapporteur said after her recent visit to the Persian Gulf emirate.

This comes while many believe that with Trump's departure, the White House will assist the Qataris in their push for UN condemnation of the Saudis and their Arab allies, while pressures are severely growing on the Arab kingdom to end its bloody and devastating war against neighboring Yemen. 

Trump thirsty for achievements 

The predicament bin Salman is facing causes Trump to embark on more active diplomacy to solve the intra-Arab crisis in the remaining time of his term all to give weight to his foreign policy record and prevent the Democrats from claiming credit for the solution of the crisis. 

Many believe that Trump’s insistence on repeating his massive election fraud claims even after his green light to the Biden team to start the power transition process comes intending to damage the Biden administration’s legitimacy and pave the way for the victory of himself or another Republican in the 2024 elections. At the same time, team Trump hopes that solution to the crisis can help speed up the Arab-Israeli normalization. 

Opening the way for normalization 

The US officials think that putting strains on Saudi Arabia to sign a normalization deal with the Israeli regime makes other Arab states follow suit. But according to reports, at a recent meeting between Pompeo, bin Salman, and Netanyahu in the new Saudi city of Neom the Saudi crown prince showed no signs the kingdom is going to join the thaw process under Trump. 

But while Pompeo left Riyadh and the region empty-handed, the White House sounds upbeat about Kushner’s capability of untying the knot of the Persian Gulf crisis to push the normalization forward. 

Kushner is accompanied by the US Representative to the International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz. During the visit of the American-Israeli delegation to Manama, Bahrain, Berkowitz, when asked about the Saudi plans to follow suit, said “that is a decision for them to ultimately come to, our conversations with them have been positive on numerous fronts.” “We look to them for an understanding in the region of the temperature of how things are going on numerous fronts, we’ve had very good discussions with them but time will tell,” he added. 

But firstly, Kushner has highly close ties with bin Salman and this is the major reason behind his dispatch to the region. The Israelis find the Persian Gulf crisis as one of the main obstacles ahead of the normalization process. This even concerns the Saudis who are afraid from Qatari political exploitation of the internal and regional opposition to normalization with Tel Aviv. Qatar’s foreign minister recently highlighted the negative impacts of the normalization on the efforts to form a Palestinian government in a bid to discredit the UAE justifications for agreement with Tel Aviv. The significance of this issue can become clear to us if we know about Qatar’s media power thanks to the Aljazeera news network and the ideological sway over the Muslim Brotherhood groups not only in the region but in the world. 

Secondly, Kushner’s trip follows two important developments in the region: Another attack on the Saudi oil giant Aramco facilities by Yemeni Movement Ansarullah’s missiles and also the assassination of the eminent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Friday. Apparent enough, the White House representatives make use of Riyadh’s vulnerability in the confrontation of the Yemenis especially in its strategic oil facilities and Bab-el-Mandeb strategic waterway as privileges to bring the Saudis aboard the normalization process for strengthening the regional coalition against the Axis of Resistance.

