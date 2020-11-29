Iranian Nuclear Scientist Assassination: Objectives And Implications

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Bahrain condemned on Friday assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, joining the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination Iran’s Foreign Minister suggested on Sunday that the recent assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear scientist bears the clear hallmark of atrocities committed by the Israeli regime, which has already murdered a number of Iran’s scientific elites.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions The Group of 77 (G77) and China called for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran, emphasizing on the negative effects the inhumane measures against Iranian nation’s prosperity,

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

Iranian Nuclear Scientist Assassination: Objectives And Implications

Iranian Nuclear Scientist Assassination: Objectives And Implications

FM Zarif Suggests Israeli Role in Iranian Scientist Assassination

Alwaght- The assassination of Professor Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, another defense and nuclear scientist of Iran, has hit the global media’s news headlines on Friday evening and keeps reverberating to the moment.

The Israeli regime and the US, with a long record of such actions against Iran’s scientific and technological developments especially when it comes to nuclear program, stand as the leading suspects.

But what are the goals and implications of such an assassination?

Iran’s wise play in Trump’s nuclear gamble

One of the main aims of the assassination of the top Iranian scientist was, certainly, to influence Iran nuclear program’s developments after the 2015 nuclear deal.

When Donald Trump took the office at the White House in 2017, he openly talked about reaching a new agreement with Iran. Insisting that the new accord should cover other issues like missile program and Iran’s regional influence and not remain purely nuclear, Trump finally withdrew from the 2015 deal with Tehran that included six world powers– the US, China, Russia, Germany, France, and Britain. Trump immediately embarked on what he called “crippling sanctions” and “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran. The top objective was to bring Iran to the negotiating table to disband its nuclear program and forge a breathing room for the Israeli regime in the regional developments as the latter felt the risks of Iran’s presence next to its borders.

But Trump’s pressure campaign only delivered the reverse. Not only Tehran did not give in to Washington strains but also it found a room to legally and according to the terms of the deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), reduce an important part of its commitments to the accord but also it managed to take advantage of the US isolation at least in the nuclear issue and promote its economic ties with various countries to weather the initial economic tensions of the US-imposed embargo. While the US in the beginning of the reinstatement of the sanctions promised to force down the Iranian oil exports to zero, Tehran now exports 1 million oil barrels a day.

Desperate Trump, who lost the presidential race to the Democrats, finds himself a loser in a big gamble. This was the same gamble that broke the black propagandistic atmosphere on the global arena against Iran’s nuclear developments and proved Tehran’s argument about the Western untrustworthiness for provision of nuclear fuel and science, both domesticized by Iran. Not only Iran has not cut its regional weight and outreach but also it built up pressures against the US presence both in Syria and Iraq. To West’s frustration, Tehran left behind the Western curbs intended to stop it from military technology development in the recent years and gave its nuclear and missile program a new life.

This is nightmarish enough for the Israelis. So, they desperately put on their agenda assassination of a top nuclear and defense scientist to put the brakes on the nuclear program. Although losing a scientist as top as Fakhrizadeh is a great loss and he provided substantial services to the program and Iran’s independence as a whole, the Iranian nuclear program is a huge and complicated circle never reliant on a single person. The numerous pupils of Professor Fakhrizadeh will very efficiently fill his place.

The assassination implications and Iran response speculations

The Western media’s current propaganda line seeks to advertise the assassination operation as a big achievement and an intelligence jackpot for the CIA and Mossad. That is while a hefty chunk of the Iranian nuclear industry data are leaked to the Israeli and American intelligence agencies through Iran’s voluntary cooperation with the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). While the IAEA according to its terms, must keep secret the information regarding the nuclear industry and the scientists involved, the Western, mainly CIA, intelligence penetration in this UN agency has repeatedly made Iran voice its protest against the failure to keep its nuclear data secret.

Meanwhile, although success of the assassination operation sets off the alarms about taking more cautious actions to block further intelligence loopholes, the efforts to assassinate the Iranian nuclear scientists have always been on agenda of Iran enemies. Apparently, there have been a fierce intelligence battle behind the scenes over the past years and the Friday crime can never discredit the value of the Iranian intelligence apparatus’s relentless job. It should never be forgotten that whereas the Western and Israeli, and reactionary Arab regimes-made and sponsored terrorist groups run rampant near Iranian borders, Iran remains an island of stability in the middle of a period of regional disturbance.

Without any doubt, the rejoicing of Netanyahu and leaders of some Arab countries as well as Americans will not last long and Iran will soon deliver a painful blow to this cowardly assassination. Now the instructors and agents of this unmanly crime have to expect the Iranian arrow of revenge coming like a lightening on them where and when they never think.

