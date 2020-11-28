Will Erdogan’s Promised Reforms Make Remedy To Frayed Ties With EU?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions The Group of 77 (G77) and China called for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran, emphasizing on the negative effects the inhumane measures against Iranian nation’s prosperity,

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

alwaght.com
Will Erdogan’s Promised Reforms Make Remedy To Frayed Ties With EU?

Sunday 29 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Will Erdogan’s Promised Reforms Make Remedy To Frayed Ties With EU?

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey

EU to Sanction Turkey Over ’Illegal’ Gas Drill in Mediterranean: Josep Borrell

Alwaght- After a period of tensions between Turkey and Europe over Ankara’s plans in the Mediterranean Sea, it seems that Brussels is losing patience and after verbal threats it is seeking practical steps to stop Turkish actions there.

To this end, members of the European Parliament approved a non-binding resolution sanctioning Turkey for its moves in Northern Cyprus and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the disputed region.

The resolution, approved by 631 affirmative votes against 59 abstentions, argues that Turkey has taken many “illegal” actions in the Mediterranean near Cyprus.

While the competition over undersea resources has heated up between Turkey on the one hand and Cyprus, Egypt, and the Israeli regime on the other hand, the European Union is throwing its weight behind the rivals of Ankara. At a meeting of the European leaders in October, Turkey was warned to refrain from exploration and production of hydrocarbons in the “territorial waters of Cyprus.” The closing statement of the meeting of the 27-state bloc threatened to slap Turkey with sanctions if it does not stop its energy explorations in the region.

A day after the warning, Turkey deployed another research ship to the region, a move motivating Germany, a country recently mediating between Turkey and Greece, to join France in its pro-sanctions approach towards Turkey. Last week’s inspection of a Turkish commercial vessel en route to Libya by a German naval strike group marked a warning shot to Ankara.

De-escalation of tensions with promises of reforms

Last week, Erdogan took a soft tone regarding the EU in a bid to de-escalate the verbal clashes with the European leaders. He said Turkey sees itself “nowhere else but in Europe”, and that Ankara seeks stronger cooperation with allies.

“We see ourselves nowhere else but in Europe. We contemplate to build our future together with Europe,” Erdogan told his governing Justice and Development (AK) party’s regular provincial congresses on Saturday.

In a bid to patch up relations, Erdogan dispatched his spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, who often takes a role in foreign affairs, to Brussels on Friday.

Along with messages carrying Turkey’s readiness to sit on the negotiating table with Europeans and Kalin’s discussions in Brussels, the Turkish leader promised economic and political reforms which seem to be another effort by the president to de-escalate and stop the European drift towards anti-Turkish sanctions, especially that in the US, Joe Biden is replacing Donald Trump and the new administration at the White House is very likely to side with Europe in the disputes, mainly human and minority rights, with Ankara. 

Ankara is very well aware that the differences with Europe are not limited to geopolitical matters and extend to democracy, rights, and politics. This was very much clear in comments made by Erdogan government’s officials on the goals of the promised reforms. Mehmat Ehsan Arslan, an advisor to Erdogan, told the BBC Turkish service “ reforms have been a challenge in our politics, to date. This is an confession.” Also, last week Abdelhamit Gül, Turkish justice minister, proposed revision of detention law that has already made thousands of opposition members end up in prison.

EU rejects Erdogan

On Thursday, the Turkish parliament approved a law bringing back to home national energy and mining companies with cross-border activity, seemingly to cut impacts of the European sanctions. This law means that Europe takes seriously the threats made by Europe, as Erdogan’s message of openness to dialogue failed to draw a positive response from the EU and the European Parliament approved the sanctions plan. Turkish-European tensions in the recent years have unprecedentedly deepened.

When French President Emmanuel Macron in November 2019 said NATO was experiencing “brain death”, he gave as an example the Turkish inconsonance with the West. Turkey-NATO differences on such cases as Syria crisis, Libya war, cooperation with Russia, and the Karabakh dispute have not subsided and the two sides show no signs of willingness to walk back from their stances.

Turkey says it would not give in to Western pressures to return the Russian S-400 air defense systems or leave them unused and Erdogan recently visited the uninhabited Maras city in Northern Cyprus, triggering reactions from Europe.

On November 25, the French Senate voted 305 to 1 to adopt a resolution, calling for recognition of the Republic of Artsakh by France, to stir Turkish anger.

Now that Ankara has strongly rejected the recommendations of the general assembly of the European Parliament on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), we should see if in the upcoming weeks Brussels pressures will soften Erdogan’s stance and force him review his Mediterranean and Cyprus measures.

