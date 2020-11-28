Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 28 November 2020

Editor's Choice

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert The Saudis have denied the Israeli PM’s visit to the kingdom while Israeli media said the PM met bin Salman in the new city of Neom.

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

News

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed Already a poor country, Yemen goes through hell every day; poverty has been exasperated by drought, famine, disease, embargo and war. The Saudi-led campaign has opened a Pandora’s Box for the Yemeni people, including children.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions The Group of 77 (G77) and China called for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran, emphasizing on the negative effects the inhumane measures against Iranian nation’s prosperity,

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed

Israeli-Lebanese Border Talks In Deadlock: Reasons and Challenges

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

Yemeni Children as Young as Seven Being Recruited by Saudi Arabia to Kill or Be Killed

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah

Israeli-Lebanese Border Talks In Deadlock: Reasons and Challenges

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

US To Give Afghanistan To Taliban, Gain Sway Over Afghan Technocrats: Expert

Riyadh Denies Netanyahu Visit To Saudi For Fear of Reactions: Expert

Will Iranian Diplomacy Stop Karabakh War?

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

US And Biological Weapons Strategy

What Challenges Would Erdogan Have With Biden Govt.?

Storm-Stricken Saudi Economy Expecting Yet Harder Waves

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President

Saturday 28 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran to Respond to Scientist’s assassination in Due Time: President
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght-  President Hassan Rouhani vowed Iran will respond to the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh at the proper time, warning of a plot hatched by Israel to incite chaos in the region.

“Our people are wiser than to fall in the trap of the Zionists’ conspiracy. They are thinking of creating chaos and unrest, but they should know that we have already read their hands and that they will not succeed in achieving their evil objectives,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting on Saturday.

The remarks came a day after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a professor of physics at Imam Hussein University who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry's Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), was assassinated while travelling near Absard city in Tehran Province's eastern Damavand county in an attack that also involved a car bombing.

The president stressed that “the Iranian nation and the officials of the country are more courageous and zealous than to leave this criminal act unanswered, and that the relevant officials will respond to the crime in due time.”

“Both the Zionist regime and those who are against Iran should know that the country’s path of development and research will continue rapidly, and that with the loss of our beloved Fakhrizadeh, many Fakhrizadehs will strive to make up for his absence,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Rouhani issued a message, expressing sympathy with Fakhrizadeh’s family and offering condolences to the scientific community as well as the revolutionary people of Iran over the martyrdom of the prominent scientist.

“Once again, the wicked hands of the global arrogance, with the usurper Zionist regime as the mercenary, were stained with the blood of a son of this country, causing deep grief among the nation over the loss of a hard-working scientist,” the message read.

“Undoubtedly, this terrorist and desperate incident emanates from the weakness and inability of the sworn enemies of the Iranian people amid the scientific capabilities and honors of the great nation and their successive defeats in the region and other political arenas.”

The Iranian president also noted that the assassination operation showed to the world “the depth of malice and resentment” by Tehran’s enemies.

“However, the enemies of our nation should know that the martyrdom of figures like Mohsen Fakhrizadeh will not disrupt the will of the Iranian youth and scientists to pursue the path of accelerated scientific growth and conquer the peaks of honor, but rather makes them more determined to continue the way followed by the martyr,” Rouhani said.

The New York Times reported that an American official and two other intelligence officials confirmed Israel was behind the targeted killing.

In a post on his Twitter account, Russia’s first deputy permanent representative to the UN shared an excerpt from the article, which quoted the US officials as claiming that the assassination would send “a chilling message” to other Iranian scientists.

“That’s a telling analysis from @nytimes reflecting readiness of US establishment to give green light to political extra territorial assassinations. Not a thing to boast for a democratic country!” Dmitry Polyanskiy wrote.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Rouhani Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality