  Thursday 26 November 2020

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

One Move To The Saudi Checkmate Saudi Arabia recently said it is interested to end crisis with Qatar, a stance taken as the kingdom is losing the dispute it picked with Doha.

Imran Khan And Urgent Afghanistan Visit To Save In-Coma Peace Process The Pakistani PM visited Kabul to insist that his country is ready to reactivate the peace negotiations with Taliban amid interests-related worries.

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah

Self-Defense Yemen’s Right against Saudi aggression: Ansarullah

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement emphasized on its country’s legitimate right to respond to any act of aggression by the Saudi-led military coalition, after Riyadh complained to the UN Security Council over a Yemeni missile attack on an Aramco petroleum products distribution plant in the kingdom’s port city of Jeddah.

Russia Says Sputnik V virus Vaccine 95% Effective Russia said Tuesday its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine was 95 percent effective and would be cheaper and easier to store than some alternatives, as the global race heats up to develop a jab.

Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report Israeli regime’s Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Says Its Missile Hit Saudi Aramco Facility in Jeddah Yemeni’s Ansarullah said the resistance movement a missiles at a distribution station operated by the Saudi Aramco oil company in the city of Jeddah.

Alternative to Karabakh Agreement Is War: Russian President Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that those trying to slow down the implementation of Moscow-brokered truce agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on Nagorno-Karabakh region, emphasizing that the alternative to this deal is war, Sputnik reported.

Kabul Hit by Rockets; Casualties Reported Multiple rockets hit the densely populated parts of Kabul and left a number of civilian casualties.

Yemeni Forces Liberate Major Base from Saudi Mercenaries in Maarib Yemeni forces have taken full control of a strategic military base in the country’s central province of Maarib, following fierce armed clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to Yemen’s former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions The Group of 77 (G77) and China called for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran, emphasizing on the negative effects the inhumane measures against Iranian nation’s prosperity,

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group Amnesty International warned that the US plans to sell sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could make Washington complicit in war crimes Abu Dhabi is committing in Yemen.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

Wednesday 25 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
One Move To The Saudi Checkmate

Qatari Emir Rejects Saudi Invitation to Join Persian Gulf Summit in Riyadh

Qatar Overcome Saudi-Led Embargo: Sheikh Tamim

Alwaght- The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Qatar on Saturday in his goodbye tour of the region. Having stated that the tour is driven by an agenda to confront Iran, Pompeo seems to have made his last attempt to put an end to the crisis in the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council as part of the long-held and failed objective of building an anti-Iranian regional alliance.

Last week, Robert Charles O'Brien, the US national security advisor, said that the Trump administration is pushing to lift the three-year blockade on Qatar imposed by Saudi Arabia-led Arab bloc and that he expected the crisis to end within 70 days.

O’Brien noted that the aim behind the US diplomatic efforts to settle the crisis in the six-member Persian Gulf bloc is to push the Arab monarchies to open diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime. He expressed optimism that an “air bridge” that would allow flights to Qatar from Saudi and Bahraini airspace would be launched in the weeks to come.

Over the past few days, the two sides of the crisis demonstrated their will to solve the dispute. Commenting on the dispute on Saturday on the sidelines of a virtual G20 summit hosted by the kingdom, Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said Saudi Arabia is continuing to find a way to end the blockade on Qatar. 

“We continue to be willing to engage with our Qatari brothers and we hope that they are as committed to that engagement,” he said. “But we do need to address the legitimate security concerns of the quartet and I think there is a path toward that” with a solution “in the relatively near future”.

The Qatari side also sent signals of openness to a solution. Last week, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said his country was ready for dialogue to settle the diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia, adding that any solution should respect Qatar’s sovereignty. Qatar’s Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said last week there are no winners in the crisis, adding his country is hopeful it will end “at any moment.” 

Riyadh reaching a dead end 

 A look at the current conditions and the trend of developments shows that the Saudi retreat before Qatar is not a move signaling that Riyadh is taking the initiative to add to its regional prestige and position. Rather, it is an early admission of the defeat in a path with an impasse at its end. 

Naturally, Saudi Arabia is preparing itself for the new US President Joe Biden who in his campaign speeches vowed to review the relations with the Saudis. Crushing the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s critics and opposition, like the assassination of the prominent author Jamal Khashoggi, ongoing Qatar blockade, and the Saudi war on Yemen are the cases Biden team has promised to address upon assumption of power at the White House. 

“One of the first Middle East moves the Biden administration should make is to publicly call upon Saudi Arabia to end the boycott immediately, backed by an intention to take the matter before the United Nations Security Council if necessary,” according to the Atlantic Council’s Christopher Hunter. “Such a move should be part of a broader global restoration of the primacy of the rule of law and democratic principles and an explicit rejection of the permissive global environment Trump created for lawless rulers to act on their totalitarian tendencies without fear of consequences”.

Similarly, Michael Eisner and Sarah Leah Whitson of the recently launched Democracy for the Arab World Now have predicted a harder line from Biden. “A Biden administration will not have the same patience for their antics, and might well employ levers to pressure [Saudi Arabia and the UAE] to end the blockade that President Trump wouldn’t consider,” they wrote. 

So, Riyadh finds itself in front of no hood choices. While Qatar took advantage of the blockade to strengthen its political, economic, and military independence and did not submit to any of the Riyadh conditions for rapprochement, the Saudis should decide if they should put the eggs of the crisis end in the basket of the outgoing US president or put them in the basket of negotiating table as a playing card with Biden. 

The UAE-Qatar dispute continues 

When it comes to the Emirates, the picture is different. In the US eyes, the UAE has no role in the Khashoggi murder. Furthermore, Abu Dhabi is no longer directly involved in the Yemen war and has signed a normalization deal with Tel Aviv. These mean that the Emiratis will be less concerned with the Democrats assuming the power at the White House and having Congress influence. 

These considered, the Emiratis have little motivation, compared to Saudi Arabia, to improve ties to Qatar especially that Abu Dhabi deems Doha's ideological threats the highest among others. 

This was observable in the recent comments by officials of both Qatar and the UAE. On Monday, Qatar’s FM once again highlighted and criticized normalization with the Israelis as undermining the efforts towards the formation of a Palestinian government. 

On the other side, the Emirati Ambassador to the US Yousef al-Otaiba told the Israel Channel 12 that he did not see any close solution to the Persian Gulf crisis. 

“I do not think this issue will be solved this soon,” he said. 

He also talked about the need for Doha to accept the humiliating 13 conditions of the blockaders presented during the 2017 crisis to Qatar as preconditions for reconciliation to show the UAE, just unlike Saudi Arabia, does not plan to bury the hatchet, something leaving the Arab bloc’s wound open even if the Saudis raise the white flag.

 

