Israeli Premier Pays Secret Visit to Saudi Arabia : Report

Alwaght- Israeli regime's Premier Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly has visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Israel’s Kan public radio and Army Radio said on Monday that Netanyahu made the clandestine visit to the Saudi Arabian city of Neom, where bin Salman and Pompeo had a scheduled meeting.

The secret trip to Saudi Arabia marks the first known encounter between senior Israeli and Saudi officials, amid a US push to coax Arab countries to normalize relations with Tel Aviv regime.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the controversial agreements to normalize ties with Israel at the White House on September 15. The normalization deals were condemned by all Palestinian factions as betrayals of their cause.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, the Saudi minister of foreign affairs, announced on Saturday that Riyadh supports full normalization with Israel, but first, a permanent and complete peace agreement should be approved to guarantee the Palestinians their state with dignity.

Yossi Cohen, the director of the Israeli spy agency Mossad, said last month he believes that Saudi Arabia will normalize relations with Israel, but will do so after the US election, to capitalize fully on such a move with the next president.