Pro-Democracy Activism In Saudi Arabia: Roots And Grounds

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 21 November 2020

Editor's Choice

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

News

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia

Director of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused number of Western countries of trying to reignite armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh, following a Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreement that ended weeks of fighting between Baku and Yerevan over the disputed region.

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions The Group of 77 (G77) and China called for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran, emphasizing on the negative effects the inhumane measures against Iranian nation’s prosperity,

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group Amnesty International warned that the US plans to sell sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could make Washington complicit in war crimes Abu Dhabi is committing in Yemen.

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan has signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to the agreement, Yerevan is committed to withdraw all its forces from the occupied territories in a move that has outraged Armenians who consider it as “concession of defeat”.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Pro-Democracy Activism In Saudi Arabia: Roots And Grounds

Qatar Winner In Competition Over Tunisia

West Plotting to Disrupt Karabakh Ceasefire: Russia

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79

What Challenges Would Erdogan Have With Biden Govt.?

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions

What Does Trump Seek Behind Sending Pompeo To Europe, West Asia?

Pro-Democracy Activism In Saudi Arabia: Roots And Grounds

Iran-Iraq Defense Cooperation Pact: Goals And Necessities

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

What Challenges Would Erdogan Have With Biden Govt.?

Yemeni Islah Party’s Strategic Shift To Ansarullah: Grounds, Consequences

Qatar Winner In Competition Over Tunisia

What’s Behind Turkish Evacuation Of Base Around Syria’s Idlib?

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test

Will Iranian Diplomacy Stop Karabakh War?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Pro-Democracy Activism In Saudi Arabia: Roots And Grounds

Saturday 21 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Pro-Democracy Activism In Saudi Arabia: Roots And Grounds
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Several weeks after a number of exiled Saudi dissidents published a historic statement of formation of a party to push the country to democracy, they perhaps never thought that by the defeat of Donald Trump in the US, their move will find room for being seen further. 

The Saudi opposition forces in the US, Britain, and Canada led by the human rights activist Yahya al-Asiri in their statement said that “we declare the foundation of the National Assembly Party with its aim being the formation of a path democracy as a model of rule in the Saudi kingdom.

Al-Asiri, who is a former Air force officer, earlier had said the foundation of the party would take place in a sensitive moment to save the country. 

Now the question is that how much this political party can attract support from Saudi society and how the movement towards the ideals of the party align with the realities of Saudi society while over the past months reports began to appear about policing atmosphere and suppression of the dissidents and rights activists with a direct order from the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Further search can lead to the fact that not only reformist approaches to transition from dictatorship to democracy have potentials of the rise in Saudi Arabia but also the kingdom has a record of such moves from the past decades. 

Sahwa movement, the religious renaissance in Saudi Arabia 

Definitely, the initial serious moves towards change in the Saudi society were led by a movement called Sahwa, or awakening. The foundation of governance and political legitimacy in the Arabian Peninsula date back to a several-century alliance, in 1744 specifically, between Al Saud and Al Sheikh whose basis is a type of power-sharing between the religious and political apparatuses. This key alliance, still standing despite many ups and downs, in addition to providing the ruling Saud family with religious legitimacy helped the authoritarian rule keep standing in the face of the opposition, especially the religious opposition using the specific interpretation the Wahhabi faith has of the religion and politics relation.

However, since the 1950s, gradually a new tendency engulfed the Peninsula’s religious movement that can be marked as the basis for religious renaissance and a factor spurring home pro-change moves. In the 1950s, under King Faisal, the kingdom offered refuge to thousands of Muslim Brotherhood members fleeing Egypt, Syria, and other Arab countries all to use them against the Arab nationalism and nationalist dispositions in the Arab world.

But the exiles propagated their ideology as they took state positions and led the education programs in the universities and schools. They incorporated in their mindset the elements of the Saudi religious culture.

Saad al-Faqih, the Saudi dissident and a member of the Sahwa movement, and also the leader of the Reform Movement said that the Sahwa movement was an outcome of the marriage of the Muslim Brotherhood and the Salafi and Wahhabi ideologies of the Saudi state. A merger of two intellectual traditions, the Sahwa was successful to attract the younger generations and pro-change activists in the society, exposing the Saudi rule to danger. While traditionally the clergy entrusted the politics to the Al Saud, the Sahwa leaders encouraged to untraditional practices like participation-based politics and voting. They saw Islam as a comprehensive and practical tool paying attention to all aspects of life and society, even politics. 

For example, following the first Persian Gulf War that started with the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait, these movements directed their criticism to the government which allowed the American troops deployment to Saudi soil. The criticism received a harsh response and the leaders of the movement like Salman al-Ouda, Awaaz al-Gharni, and Ali al-Omari were arrested. 

The movement continued blasting the government in the next years and even called for reforms to the regime. The call was wonderful at the time and included requests for separation of powers, fight against corruption, and reform in the judiciary. 

But it should not be forgotten that Sahwa is still a Salafi movement. However, a fear of the government from international developments like the Iranian Revolution of 1979 and the Arab uprisings of 2011 caused the political vision of the movement to be a huge threat to the Saudi rulers. After the Arab uprisings, there appeared an apparent confrontation between the government and the Sahwa. The leaders of the movement like al-Ouda faced execution rulings. Recent political arrests demonstrated that Sahwa remains a standing challenge to the Saudi government’s power. 

Saudi social molt and the show reforms 

But in addition to the power gain of Sahwa that pushed to the margin the traditional vision of Wahhabism to Al Saud’s chagrin, over the past three decades the Saudi society changed considerably and this change should reflect on the political and legal institutions of the government, and its home and foreign policy as well. 

This is the main sticking point between the ruling family and the pro-reform movement in the Arab kingdom. The civil activists find the government’s reluctance to address the political and social changes a sign of its unwillingness to make fundamental changes. 

In 2007, the in-the-making pro-reforms movement presented its last request to the time’s King Fahad bin Abdulaziz, his Crown Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, and Defense Minister Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz. The document was presented “in defense of the nation” and was signed by 306 men and women and a spectrum of the society’s elites including the lawyers, writers, university professors, women, business people, students, journalists, doctors, state employees, poets, literary critics, artists, and also social activists. The signatories were from across the country and included Sunnis and Shiites. 

The most important reforms demanded were the separation of power, turning into an elected institution with legal powers the king-appointed Shura which an advisory council posing as a parliament, promoting the judiciary independence and legalizing the civil society institutions. 

The demands went nowhere with the government crackdown. However, on October 13, 2007, the cabinet issued a statement announcing the plan to hold municipality elections in an uncertain time. 

The interesting point is that the same demands are repeated in the statement of the exiled dissidents. It states that “we think that the power derives from people and this means that any mature individual has the right to vote and elect a representative in a fully-elected parliament with legal powers and the right to supervise the executive institutions.” The statement also called for the separation of the powers and foundation of an independent justice system according to a people-advocated constitution. 

The repetition of these demands after more than a decade shows that although the educated and younger layer of the society welcomed some changes in the governance of the ruling family under the so-called social reforms of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, failing to cherish human rights, give people the right to participate in the political process, form an independent judiciary, cut the king’s rights, form a genuine parliament, and allow political parties to act freely have drawn the people to frustration with reforms by the political system. 

Meanwhile, the economic crisis is aggravating the situation for the government. The country is facing a huge financial crisis due to the burden of the additional costs, the low tax base, the oil price slump, and a ten-fold increase of the foreign debt. Moreover, the direct foreign investment in the country has decreased to one-tenth, while there have been no signs of growth of tourism or initiation of infrastructural projects in recent years. The ministry of finance is reportedly taking steps towards hard and urgent measures to cut the costs. Economists say that the crisis has destroyed the government’s constant power to inject palliatives into society. 

At the same time, the protest potentials of Saudi Arabia’s tribal system should not be forgotten. Despite modernization and urbanization in Saudi Arabia, the tribes play a strong and important role in the social structure and classing. Many tribes are in several-century discontentment with the Al Saud rule and feel discriminated against. Naturally, a democratic new system will be advocated by the tribes. 

Certainly, social discontentment and pro-reform tendency along with economic crisis and increase of the foreign Western pressures on the Saudi government, especially after Democrats in the US regain power, will develop a power of influence in the future.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Saudi Reforms Opposition Dissidents Wahhabi Dictatorship

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality