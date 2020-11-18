Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

News

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime

Sudan Minister Reveals US Pressured Sudan to Normalize with Israeli Regime

US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Trump Orders Pentagon to Pull 2,500 US Troops from Afghanistan, Iraq before Leaving Office The US acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller announced Tuesday that the outgoing President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to pull 2,500 US troops from Afghanistan and Iraq by mid-January

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions The Group of 77 (G77) and China called for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran, emphasizing on the negative effects the inhumane measures against Iranian nation’s prosperity,

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group Amnesty International warned that the US plans to sell sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could make Washington complicit in war crimes Abu Dhabi is committing in Yemen.

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan has signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to the agreement, Yerevan is committed to withdraw all its forces from the occupied territories in a move that has outraged Armenians who consider it as “concession of defeat”.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Wednesday 18 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US President Donald Trump placed Sudan under “heavy pressure” to normalize relations with the occupying regime of Israel and sought to use the normalization deal as a card in his favor during the US presidential election on November 3, a Sudanese government minister has told Press TV.

Sudan’s Minister of Information Faisal Mohamed Saleh made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Press TV’s correspondent in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, Ahmed Kaballo, on Monday.

Trump announced at the White House in October that Sudan and Israel had agreed to normalize relations. Sudan thus became the third Arab country — after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain — to agree to a normalization deal with Israel since August.

But no signing ceremony has been held between Sudan and Israel so far.

Sudan’s Acting Foreign Minister Omar Gamareldin has said the accord would depend on approval from its yet-to-be formed legislative council under a power-sharing deal between the country’s military and civilian leaders.

The US has promised to remove Sudan from Washington’s list of so-called state sponsors of terrorism (SST). That has widely been seen as the sole incentive for Sudan’s normalization with the Israeli regime.

“In the last few months, the question of normalization with Israel was raised and that was not raised only with Sudan, as you may see, with Emirates, Bahrain, and other countries. And we insisted on two things, the separation of the two issues. We used to say to them, and that was said to US Secretary of State [Mike] Pompeo when he came to Sudan, that these are two separate issues, delisting Sudan from SST, [which] we are negotiating on that for 17 or 18 months, and normalization with Israel, that is a very controversial issue,” Saleh told Press TV on Monday.

“Our response to him (Trump) was that we are a transitional government and this issue is not one of our mandate… This should be left to an elected government to discuss… Then, the American pressure on Sudan started…,” the Sudanese minister said.

“He (Trump) used to raise the issues until maybe the last two weeks before the American election, and I think Sudan was used as a card in the election,” he added.

Trump had been attempting to use the normalization deals as foreign policy achievements in the run-up to the November election. Both Israeli and US officials had repeatedly hinted since August that other Arab countries would follow suit.

Trump was declared the loser of the presidential election.

The Sudanese minister went on to say that, “Trump wanted to have some cards in his favor. Part of it was convincing some Arab countries to normalize relationship with Israel. So it was linked directly, Sudan was put under very heavy pressure.”

“It was said clearly this is linked, [that] ‘if you want Sudan to be delisted from the SST, then you have to normalize relationship with Israel.’ It was a very difficult situation,” he added.

Defending his country against the illegal sanctions by the US administration, Saleh said, “Sudanese people have nothing to do with terrorism and that was an act of our state government and it is not fair. The Sudanese people should continue paying the price of that because the old regime hated Sudanese people more than they hated the Americans or the people of other countries. So we shouldn’t pay the price twice, we have paid the price for 30 years.”

Sudan was put on the so-called terrorism list in 1993 over allegations that its ousted ruler, Omar al-Bashir, was supporting terrorism. Under Bashir, Sudan was an enemy of the Israeli regime.

Sudan’s inclusion on the list has made it difficult for the transitional government to access debt relief.

All Palestinian officials have roundly condemned the normalization deals as betrayals of their cause.

Source: Press TV

 

