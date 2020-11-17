Iran-Iraq Defense Cooperation Pact: Goals And Necessities

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Zarif's Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions The Group of 77 (G77) and China called for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran, emphasizing on the negative effects the inhumane measures against Iranian nation’s prosperity,

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group Amnesty International warned that the US plans to sell sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could make Washington complicit in war crimes Abu Dhabi is committing in Yemen.

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan has signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to the agreement, Yerevan is committed to withdraw all its forces from the occupied territories in a move that has outraged Armenians who consider it as “concession of defeat”.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

alwaght.com
Iran-Iraq Defense Cooperation Pact: Goals And Necessities

Iran-Iraq Defense Cooperation Pact: Goals And Necessities

Alwaght- Boosting security and military capabilities of post-2003 Iraq has been one of the key obsessions of the Iraqi politicians and a public demand. 

This practically gained more significance in the eyes of the Iraqis especially after the emergence of the ISIS terrorist group and the failure of the Western-trained and armed Iraqi army in 2014 and also the failure of the intelligence apparatus to predict the rise of the terrorist group in the country. 

Meanwhile, a review of military and security partnership with foreign parties is presenting itself as a binding necessity for a big part of the politicians, elites, and also the Iraqi people. 

With this necessity growing, due to territorial neighborhood and long common borders, religious and cultural commonalities, political unity, and massive economic partnership, along with common threats and interests, Iran presents itself as the central candidate for striking security and military deals with Iraq. 

Motivated by this necessity, earlier this week, Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Anand Saadoun led a high-ranking military delegation to Tehran and was formally received by his Iranian counterpart General Amir Hatami. Saadoun, visiting Tehran at an official invitation of General Hatami, met with Iranian political and military officials with the core theme of the discussions being bilateral military and security cooperation boost. 

On Saturday, the Chief of Staff for Iranian Armed Forces General Mohammad Bagheri announced that Iran and Iraq have written a defense cooperation document. “It is passing its final phases and will be signed in the near future,” he said. 

US exit from Iraq and Baghdad’s security myth 

Over the past two decades, the US has been the main party of the security and military pacts with Iraq on the provision of Baghdad’s needs in these areas. However, Washington never acted as a real ally to Baghdad as was expected by Iraq in the agreements with Washington. 

When ISIS swept through Iraq in 2014, the US turned a deaf ear to the Iraqi call for help. In a short time as a result, the terrorist fighters seized control of vast parts of the country, mainly the western and central provinces. 

Not only did the US not stand to its commitments under the 2008 security deal but also it continued its military presence in Iraq not as an ally but as an occupying force. 

According to the 2008 agreement between the two countries, the US had to remove its forces from the Arab country by December 31, 2011. But each time Washington evaded the deadline under an excuse. Even the White House used the emergence of ISIS— which is according to an abundance of proofs and documents was an actor of a scenario written by American, Saudi, and Israeli intelligence services— as a pretext to increase forces in Iraq, unleashing to Iraq a source of big security challenges. 

The US several times took military action against the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of Iraq, voluntary forces founded in opposition to ISIS in 2014 and a sturdy blockade in the face of ISIS advances and partition of the country. In the late days of 2019, US fighter jets launched air raids on positions of the 45th and 46th brigades of the PMF in the border region of Qaem west of Al-Anbar province, killing over 30 anti-terror forces and injuring dozens of others. Qaem region is key to shape a security belt linking Tehran to Baghdad and Damascus. ISIS had managed to use this region as an escape and force relocation gate, launching terrorist actions both in Syria and Iraq. 

The attacks on the PMF positions took place while a 2016 parliamentary bill recognized the forces as official and legal armed forces acting directly under the command of the prime minister of Iraq who is the commander-in-chief. The attacks were condemned by people, government officials, and political and executive figures as a violation of Iraq’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. 

The question of the legitimacy of the US military presence in Iraq reached its summit when the White House ordered the assassination of commander of Iran's Quds Force’s General Soleimani and PMF’s Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in January. The assassination operation drew millions of Iraqis to the streets protesting and calling for the expulsion of the Americans from their country. A parliamentary bill for the expulsion of foreign troops ensued less than a week after the Baghdad Airport drone operation. But instead of bowing to the public and political will, the US threatened Iraq with unprecedented sanctions and further ridiculed Iraq's sovereignty by deploying Patriot aide defense systems to the country. 

This has turned into a security myth to the Iraqi government. On the one hand, the PMF forces warned that if the US declined to remove its troops, they would be treated as occupying and hostile forces. On the other hand, the ISIS remnants every now and then carry out blind attacks in the central regions to cause insecurity and ethno-sectarian gaps, while the government is heavily grappling with the economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. 

Iran the right choice for Iraq military and security alliance 

The ISIS rise experience accentuates for Iraq the need to diversify its foreign alliances. Iran stands as a favorable choice from a set of aspects. 

First, Iran stood by Iraq in the hardest times, mainly in the anti-terror battle. Tehran spared to effort to support the neighboring country and even itself sustained high costs. 

Secondly, the two countries have a highly successful military and security cooperation record. Four-party command and intelligence center in Baghdad, which brought together Russia, Iran, Iraq, and Syria, with an aim for intelligence exchange to fight ISIS was established in 2015 with the coordination of the two neighbors. Since then, the four countries have been meeting and updating their data and actions against terrorism. 

The exchange of information, especially the provision of data to the Iraqi and Syrian forces and actions against ISIS and other takfiri terrorists in Syria, is the most important and successful purpose of this center. 

In 2017, Tehran and Baghdad signed a MoU, starting massive defense cooperation in the agreed-upon areas. Bolstering partnership and exchanging experiences in the fight against terrorism and radicalism, border security, and technical, logistical, and training support are the main terms of the MoU. 

In such conditions, a record of successful security partnership, the lifting of Iran arms embargo according to the United Nations Security Council resolution, and Iran’s bulk of military, security, and intelligence specialties and capabilities present Tehran as a vital security partner to Baghdad. The visit to Tehran of the Iraqi defense minister, with the agreements reached, marks a long step in this course. 

Iran Iraq Defense Cooperation Terrorism Interests

