Qatar Winner In Competition Over Tunisia

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

News

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups

India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions The Group of 77 (G77) and China called for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran, emphasizing on the negative effects the inhumane measures against Iranian nation’s prosperity,

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group Amnesty International warned that the US plans to sell sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could make Washington complicit in war crimes Abu Dhabi is committing in Yemen.

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan has signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to the agreement, Yerevan is committed to withdraw all its forces from the occupied territories in a move that has outraged Armenians who consider it as “concession of defeat”.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

alwaght.com
Analysis

Qatar Winner In Competition Over Tunisia

Tuesday 17 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Qatar Winner In Competition Over Tunisia

Alwaght- On Saturday, Tunisia’s President K       ais Saied arrived in Doha, leading a high-ranking delegation in his first visit to the Persian Gulf emirate since he assumed office last year. 

The Tunisia-Qatar relations since the Arab uprisings of 2011 and highs and lows of the regional developments experienced a growing trend, with several visits of the Qatari emir to the North African country showing Tunisia’s importance in the Qatari foreign policy. 

Since his assumption of power in June 2013, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani visited Tunisia four times, unmatched among the top foreign leaders traveling to the country. The reason is the distinct role played by the Muslim Brotherhood-aligned Annahda Movement in the national political developments. 

In the past years, North Africa has been a theater to the geopolitical rivalry of two opposite poles of the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council, playing as a milestone demonstrating the weight and strategic depth of the two sides in the Arab world. 

Qatar vs. UAE-Saudi Arabia camp in Tunisia 

Since the ouster of the Tunisian dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali in the revolution of 2011 that marked a prelude to a string of uprisings across the Arab world, developments in Tunisia provided a battleground for Qatar on the one hand and the Saudi-Emirati alliance on the other hand. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are heavily concerned about the highlighted presence of the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Annahda Movement and the Islamists in power as they find it posing a threat to their security interests. 

Over the past years, the UAE and Saudi Arabia frequently designed plans to apply to Tunisia their Egypt scenario, in which a coup ousted the Muslim Brotherhood President Mohamad Morsi from power and brought an ally from the military to rule. In June, the French-language Al-Watan newspaper of Algeria reported that Turkey’s intelligence network frustrated a coup attempt in Tunisia arranged by the UAE. Also, in June 2018, Turkish Yeni Safak paper reported a coup plot in Tunisia led by dismissed interior minister Lotfi Brahem in coordination with UAE intelligence service. But the failure of the project due to the difference in the political and military structure of Tunisia pushed Abu Dhabi and its ally Riyadh to embark on crisis-making in political and economic areas to undermine the Annahda legitimacy at home. The UAE troublesome role can be traced to the parliamentary election of the late last year in which Annahda once again gained the majority of the seats in a heavy blow to secular parties. 

In May, when Annahda’s leader and parliament speaker Rached Ghannouchi congratulated Faiz Seraj of the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya for victory over the warlord Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA), backed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, a political wave was unleashed against him by political opponents close Abu Dhabi accusing him of breaching the principle of Tunisian neutrality to the Libyan developments. The move was aimed at his removal and dissolution of the parliament but failed to gain strong support. 

Another political crisis in which the UAE footprints are tangible is the resignation of the Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, of the Democratic Forum for Labour and Liberties which is an ally to the Annahda, following corruption charges. The development led to disunity over picking a new PM and hence a political crisis. During the crisis, Saudi and Emirati media fueled the fire of differences between Kais Saied and Annahda using all of their propagandistic power. 

Now Saied’s trip to Qatar sends a crucial message to the Saudis and the Emiratis who in the past months have gone to great lengths to forge a political crisis in Tunisia and fish in muddy waters. These come while the Tunisian government took oppositional stances on the UAE normalization with the Israeli regime and underscored the advocacy to the Palestinian liberation ideals. 

Moreover, the trip shows that Qatar has saved its place as one of the key investors and trade partners of Tunisia. Its exports to Tunisia between 2011 and 2019 have increased six-folds, as Tunisian exports to Qatar increased ten-folds.  

Nearly a decade after Tunisian street vendor Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire and sparked the Arab revolutions of 2011, the deep inequity, economic crisis, and corruption are causing discontent among the youths in the country. While the national economy is profoundly reliant on tourism, the coronavirus outbreak dealt a destructive blow to the already-weakened economy of Tunisia. The tourism industry last year posted 60 percent income shrinkage as the crisis destroyed 165,000 tourism-reliant jobs in the 11-million population country. 

In the middle of this economic predicament, Qatar, with its financial aids, can play a substantial role in helping the North African country to pass the crisis. When Tunisia this summer hosted an international investment and capital forum dubbed “Tunisia 2020”, Qatar’s emir attended and promised $1.25 billion in economic aids to the Tunisian economy. 

Also, while Saudi Arabia and the UAE take advantage of the Tunisian economic crisis to recruit youths from Tunisia to the terrorist groups for the fight in the regional battlegrounds, especially in Libya, Qatar has vowed to create thousands of jobs for the youths through finances to Qatar Friendship Fund in Tunisia. 

While Abu Dhabi counts the costs of its normalization with Tel Aviv after the departure of Trump as the leading sponsor of the process, Qatar secures another victory in the Tunisian equations in the arm wrestling with the UAE. 

 

