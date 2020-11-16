Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 16 November 2020

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues

Zarif’s Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups

India Denies Pakistan’s Accusations of Funding of Militant Groups

India rejected as fabricated” and “figments of imagination” accusations by Pakistan that New Delhi had helped fund militant groups on Pakistani soil, Reuters reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79 Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq’s National Security Department announced.

G77, China Call for Lifting of Iran Sanctions The Group of 77 (G77) and China called for lifting of unilateral sanctions on Iran, emphasizing on the negative effects the inhumane measures against Iranian nation’s prosperity,

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group Amnesty International warned that the US plans to sell sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could make Washington complicit in war crimes Abu Dhabi is committing in Yemen.

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan has signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to the agreement, Yerevan is committed to withdraw all its forces from the occupied territories in a move that has outraged Armenians who consider it as “concession of defeat”.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79

Monday 16 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem Dies Aged 79
Alwaght- Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem has died on Monday at the age of 79.

According to Syria’s official news agency SANA, he would be laid to rest later on Monday in Damascus.

There were no details on the cause of his death, but Syria’s top diplomat had for years been suffering from a heart condition.

"He was known for his honorable patriotic positions," the government said in a statement.

According to a source close to the Damascus government, it is widely expected his deputy, Faisal Mekdad, will succeed him as foreign minister.

Muallem first took on the portfolio of the foreign minister in 2006. He was also designated deputy prime minister in 2012.

The veteran diplomat held a succession of top diplomatic posts, including ambassador to the United States.

In his last statements, Muallem denounced the persisting and unilateral economic sanctions against the Syrian nation, saying on October 25 that the sanctions have deteriorated the economic situation, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic raging across the globe.  

He also condemned the Western role in setting conditions and fabricating flimsy pretexts to halt the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland, slamming the West for politicizing the purely humanitarian issue and its use as a card for advancing their political agendas.

Some 5.6 million Syrians have been forced to flee abroad as refugees, mostly to the neighboring countries of Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt and Iraq.

Moreover, one million Syrian children have been born as refugees ever since the foreign-backed militancy began in their country back in March 2011.

Syria's top diplomat repeatedly slammed the US role in the conflict that plagued his country.

In August 2012, Muallem said Washington was "the major player against Syria" in the war, noting that the US was supporting terrorism in Syria in spite of its claims to be fighting it.

He also said in his annual address to the United Nations General Assembly in 2019 that "tens of thousands of foreign terrorist fighters have been brought to Syria from more than a hundred countries, with the support and cover of States that are known to all", in an apparent reference to the US and Turkey, who maintain an illegal military presence in northern Syria.

Muallem also warned that the Western claims of alleged use of chemical weapons by the Syrian government served as a pretext to launch a military campaign against his country.

Syria has been gripped by foreign-backed militancy since March 2011. The Syrian government says the Israeli regime and its Western and regional allies are aiding the Takfiri terrorist groups that are wreaking havoc in the country.

Government forces have already managed to undo militant gains across the country and bring back almost all of Syrian soil under control.

 

 

