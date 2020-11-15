Iraqi Forces Dismantle Terrorist Cell in Nineveh Province

Alwaght- Iraqi forces have dismantled a terrorist cell consisting of 15 militants in the northern province of Nineveh, Iraq's National Security Department announced.

According to a statement, the security department units have carried out operations in various parts of Nineveh and detained militants from a sleeper cell, who reportedly confessed to planning terror attacks. Their cases were referred to the relevant judicial authorities, INA news agency reported,

The detentions were reported several days after a deadly shooting in the capital city of Baghdad claimed at least 11 lives. According to preliminary information, the ISIS terrorist group was behind the attack.

In late 2017, Iraq declared a victory over Daesh, but the armed forces still conduct operations against militants and sleeper cells that are active in different parts of the country.