  Friday 13 November 2020

Zarif's Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues

Zarif's Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues The Iranian FM has visited Islamabad as Iran is eyeing new page in the bilateral relations with Pakistan amid fast-moving developments.

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack

Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group Amnesty International warned that the US plans to sell sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could make Washington complicit in war crimes Abu Dhabi is committing in Yemen.

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan has signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to the agreement, Yerevan is committed to withdraw all its forces from the occupied territories in a move that has outraged Armenians who consider it as “concession of defeat”.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Zarif's Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues

Friday 13 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Zarif's Pakistan Visit Covered Kabul To Persian Gulf Issues

Alwaght- On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad for talks to top Pakistani leaders after visits to Latin American countries. 

The visit to neighboring Pakistan came as the US regional policy in Afghanistan policy in Afghanistan and West Asia are influenced by Trump going out of power and showed that Tehran and Islamabad were preparing to strengthen their bilateral ties in the new atmosphere that is expected to overshadow the regional equations. This factors increase several folds Zarif’s visit especially that he among senior officials met with Pakistan’s army chief who has the last word on the important foreign policy cases like Afghanistan peace, Kashmir, and security-military pacts. 

In a statement published by the Pakistani foreign ministry on the goals of the visit, Islamabad said that the trip is aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and increasing the understanding on various regional issues. 

Afghanistan case and the unfinished negotiations path 

The continued war in Afghanistan and the highs and lows of the peace process and instability in the country are the important issues of the foreign policy of both Tehran and Islamabad that would be complicated as Trump is outgoing despite the developments they witnessed in the past months. Discussions surrounding Afghanistan made a major part of the meeting of Zarif in Islamabad. A proof of this fact was the presence of Mohammad Ibrahim Taherian, Iran’s special envoy to Afghanistan, among the Zarif-led diplomatic delegation in Pakistan. 

Both Iran and Pakistan have advocated the intra-Afghan talks in Doha in the past months. Their Afghanistan policy is far from consonant, however. Over the past two decades, Iran has been a backer of a strong central government and thus stability and security in the country, seeing Afghanistan stability as an important factor for preventing terrorism in its eastern borders, decreasing the foreign military presence mainly the US military bases in Central Asia, chocking drugs trafficking, and returning of the Afghan refugees to their country. 

Although Iran backed the talks between the Afghan parties to end the decades-long war between Kabul and the Taliban, it developed concerns about the US plan to incorporate the Taliban, which carries Wahhabi fundamentalist ideology, in the government. Additionally, as the talks between the government and the insurgent group unfolded, violence increased and ISIS’s Central Asia branch Khorasan stepped up its movement despite a US claim it is fighting the terrorist group. 

On the other side, Pakistan enthusiastically throws its weight behind the idea that the Taliban must blend in the power and government in Afghanistan and that is because of the intricate relationship with the group and Islamabad's long-term support for it. Pakistan at the same time is not for fast withdrawal of the US forces from Afghanistan, believing that the exit will push to failure the efforts to secure Taliban presence in Kabul power structure. Meanwhile, it is worried to see ISIS gaining strength in Afghanistan as this will pose threats to Pakistani home security. 

Naturally, with Trump’s departure from the White House, any change of the US policy towards the Taliban will affect the Qatar negotiations which have so far made no mentionable progress and even could not alleviate the unrest in the country. Being pessimistic about the US policy and negotiating with the Taliban under the American pressures, the Kabul government in the future will find a chance to publicize its opposition and thus influence the incoming President Joe Biden’s Afghanistan policy. It will try to recapture the currently Taliban-held areas, a wish if materialized can once again fuel the fire of the Afghanistan war. 

Therefore, the role of Iran and Pakistan as the two important actors in Afghanistan for fighting terrorism and pushing forward the dialogue and peace in a fashion acceptable to the Afghan public and government will gain weight. 

Improving bilateral ties 

The illegal and bilateral sanctions of the US against Iran caused Tehran to prioritize the expansion of economic partnership with the neighbors to cut the effects of the embargo. During last year’s visit to Tehran of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, the two sides agreed to work towards a $5 billion bilateral trade by 2021. Pakistan can provide a big market to the Iranian products and also can offer passage to the Iranian access to China. According to unofficial reports on the long-term China-Iran trade agreement, Iran is committed to providing gas to Pakistan and China using the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. 

On the other side, Iran can offer a quality transit route for Pakistan to export its goods to Turkey and Europe. Pakistan and Iran are both Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) members (Iran is an observer member) and both are founders of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Every year, the two countries have a “border summit” in which commercial issues are discussed. This year’s summit was held in Quetta, Pakistan a month ago. 

Place of regional developments in Zarif’s trip  

Another driver behind the Pakistan visit was the regional developments. Iran has always been a supporter of the Muslims of Kashmir and against unilateral policies of the current Indian government that announced a state of emergency in the disputed region and systematically suppressed the Kashmir Muslims who demand revocation of new laws. 

This Iranian approach is highly crucial with regard to the Pakistani foreign policy, while other Islamic countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE have not taken a Pakistan-anticipated stance. The Pakistani foreign ministry’s statement said that Iran has been “serious in supporting the people of the occupied Kashmir." 

In the past two years, PM Imran Khan several times sought to mediate between Iran and Saudi Arabia, only to fail as the Saudis have been strict to the efforts. Now with the coincidence of the Saudi military defeat in Yemen with the arrival of a new president in the US, who in his campaign promised to be tough on the Saudi warlike policy, the Saudis may be open to Islamabad mediation for more face-saving withdrawal from Yemen swamp. On Saturday, Zarif in a tweet expressed Tehran’s readiness to start negotiations to remove the differences with some regional countries like Saudi Arabia. 

“A sincere message to our neighbors: Trump's gone in 70 days But we'll remain here forever Betting on outsiders to provide security is never a good gamble We extend our hand to our neighbors for dialog to resolve differences Only together can we build a better future for all,” the Twitter post read. 

Now it remains to see if Pakistan, which took a moderate stance regarding Yemen to save the balance between the two major poles of the Muslim world and the region, can take a new step to unlock Tehran-Riyadh relations deadlock.

Iran Pakistan Taliban Dialogue Negotiations Cooperation

