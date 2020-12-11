US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader

Alwaght- Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

In a televised address to mark Lebanon’s Martyr Day, Sayyed Nasrallah said the US has failed its many attempts to pressure the resistance and turn the Lebanese people against Hezbollah through the war in Syria and the economic crisis in Lebanon.

Hezbollah leader praised Lebanese officials including Minister Bassil for their courageous stance against the US pressure, saying it was for the sake of the nation.

In another part of his speech, Nasrallah said that indirect talks between Lebanon and Israeli regime will continue over the maritime border demarcation, stressing that this does not mean it will lead to normalization.

Hezbollah leader said the talks were instead meant to be technical and set limits so Lebanon can benefit from its natural resources

Sayyed Nasrallah also commented on recent Israeli drills along the Lebanese borders, calling it a demonstration of strength the resistance has established. He said such exercises proved the Israeli army was in a difficult state where it has shifted its activities from attacking to defending.

Sayyed Nasrallah made it clear in his speech that Hezbollah has strong lifelong powers that will help them overcome any Israeli maneuver against Lebanon and guarantee victory in the region. He also made similar remarks to the US administration.

Commenting on the US presidential elections, Sayyed Nasrallah said he was happy at President Donald Trump’s “humiliating downfall.” However, he said America’s foreign policy will stay in favor of Israel despite a new administration.