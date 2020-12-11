UAE’s Influence Expansion In Horn Of Africa: Goals, Tools

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 12 November 2020

Editor's Choice

US And Biological Weapons Strategy

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

News

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack

Iran arrested the ringleader of a separatist militant group behind the 2018 deadly terror attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader Leader of Hezbollah resistance movement condemned US sanctions against Lebanese officials, including Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil, saying the Washington is seeking to cause political chaos in the country and remove the resistance force in the region. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah stressed the plan was doomed to fail.

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group Amnesty International warned that the US plans to sell sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could make Washington complicit in war crimes Abu Dhabi is committing in Yemen.

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan has signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to the agreement, Yerevan is committed to withdraw all its forces from the occupied territories in a move that has outraged Armenians who consider it as “concession of defeat”.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack

UAE’s Influence Expansion In Horn Of Africa: Goals, Tools

US Sanctions on Lebanese Officials Meant to Cause Chaos: Hezbollah leader

US And Biological Weapons Strategy

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing

Iran Arrests Ringleader of Terrorist Group behind 2018 Attack

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing

Departure From Authoritarianism? Qatari Emir Announces Parliamentary Election

Balfour To Normalization: Palestinian History Of Plight Caused By Treason

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

UAE’s Influence Expansion In Horn Of Africa: Goals, Tools

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh

Yemeni Islah Party’s Strategic Shift To Ansarullah: Grounds, Consequences

Will Iranian Diplomacy Stop Karabakh War?

Violent Times in America, Elections Overlooked by Shadow of Chaos

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative

As Karabakh Crisis Continues, Where Does Russia Stand?

Illegal, Unconstructive: NATO Eyes Mission Boost In Iraq

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

UAE’s Influence Expansion In Horn Of Africa: Goals, Tools

Thursday 12 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UAE’s Influence Expansion In Horn Of Africa: Goals, Tools
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Over the past years and specifically in the past decade, the UAE has been extensively busy expanding its presence in the Horn of Africa, turning into a key foreign player in that part of Africa. 

Last week, Abu Dhabi announced opening a consulate in the city of Laayoune in Western Sahara contested region, where the Polisario Front and Morocco are in dispute over its control. Ambitiously seeking transformation into a top regional power with a high profile position globally, the UAE under its de facto ruler Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan seems to see Africa as the main route towards this high-flying dream. 

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi has designed a set of procedures to increase its presence in the geopolitical competitions of Africa that include political alliances, economic aids, investment, and economic and military pacts with the regional states. 

Although its outlook and strategic goal are to change into a top regional power, a set of calculations shape the country’s foreign policy in the Horn of Africa. 

The port cities of the Persian Gulf have a long history of links to Africa with the marine trade being central in this interaction. The links date back to before the emirates became united under an independent country. Emirate’s economic growth model, which is based on attracting foreign investment, oil sales, and transformation into regional trade and finance hub, is unavoidably tied to the development of ports and connections to the high seas. This is the model in which the freedom of navigation in the two strategic straits of Hormuz and Bab-el-Mandeb should be guaranteed. But these two vital waterways that are key to the UAE and even the world’s economy are easily closeable to the oil tankers and other cargo vessels. So, for the UAE having friends and even allies along the Red Sea is a strategic priority. Not surprisingly, one of the first cross-border trade deals of the UAE’s ports giant, DP World, was signed with Djibouti, where the company in 2006 started to develop the Port of Doraleh.  

Abu Dhabi has been watching the security of the Suez Canal in Egypt, especially in mid-2010 when piracy in the Red Sea and the southern gate of the canal posed risks to the oil shipments and commercial vessels of the UAE. At the time, the country trained a marine police force in the semi-autonomous Puntland in northern Somalia and conducted drills of operations against the Islamist rebellious group Al-Shabaab. 

After 2011 and the start of the Arab uprisings in North Africa and the Red Sea coastal states, Abu Dhabi’s sensitivity and attention more than ever went to the developments of the region. Yemen’s developments posed threats and opportunities to Emirati economic interests. On the one hand, Abu Dhabi was extremely concerned about Bab-el-Mandeb falling to the hands of the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen. The country formed a military alliance with Saudi Arabia and waged a war against Yemen. They put as top priority recapture of the southern and western coastal lines of Yemen. 

On the other hand, Abu Dhabi has always given attention to the southern ports of Yemen on the Red Sea Coasts which made potential rivals to the important UAE ports. Succeeding in Yemen's strategy required attention to the Horn of Africa. According to a UN report published in 2018, the UAE and Saudi Arabia sought to pay Eritrea in return for helping their campaign against the Ansarullah Houthi movement. They asked the small African country to allow them to use its territorial waters, airspace, and soil for military action against Ansarullah, which is in control of the capital Sana’a. 

Eritrea officials rented out Assab port for 30 years to the UAE in 2018. According to the contract, the Arab emirate constructs a military base and an airport in the port. Also, the role of the marine trade is clear in the UAE’s alliances with other African countries. The country is working in Africa via its important wing the DP World. The company is currently bolstering its activities in Senegal to operate Port de Futur in the capital Dakar, as it is engaged in partnerships in Mozambique, Somaliland, Rwanda, and also Algeria. Last year, it signed agreements with Mali to construct marine logistics facilities. It also signed a deal with the Democratic Republic of the Congo to build a deep-water pier worth $1 billion in Banana port. 

While currently over 25 percent of the Chinese exports to the Arab countries pass through the UAE, Abu Dhabi, according to Al-Akhbar newspaper, considers joining the Chinese “Road and Belt” initiative to develop its sea trade. The tendency to cooperate with China was apparent in the agreement between the DP World and Zhejiang China Commodities City Group in later 2018. The cooperation brings the two sides to a partnership in Traders Market within the Jebel Ali Free Zone Area that would facilitate the Africa-West Asia trade. 

UAE security and political interests in Africa: From the Arab uprisings to normalization agreement 

Beyond its economic interests, the UAE has security interests in Africa that give Abu Dhabi important reasons to strengthen its role in that region. Internal developments of the North African states after the 2011 uprisings and involvement of regional and international powers in the revolts set off the alarm bells to the UAE. The uprisings forced the UAE to have a larger role in such countries as Egypt and Libya. 

Egypt and Libya uprisings led to the rise to the rule of Islamist groups, especially the Muslim Brotherhood, while the Emiratis saw the Muslim Brotherhood as a threat and key enemy, as the conflicts across the Arab world are increasingly tied to each other and developments in one region influence other regions. 

Feeling a danger from the Muslim Brotherhood, the UAE embarked on more interventionist policy. Like Saudi Arabia and Qatar, it supported its allies in Libya, Egypt, and elsewhere. 

After Libya's Muammar Gaddafi was toppled, a power struggle between the Qatari and Turkish-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) and Saudi, UAE, and Egypt-supported Eastern Libya Parliament (ELP) led by warlord Khalifa Haftar overshadowed the developments of Libya. Meanwhile, the UAE and Turkey are involved more than others in support of the opposite Libyan sides. 

The Persian Gulf crisis of 2017, in which Saudi Arabia along with its allies the UAE, Egypt, and Bahrain cut off diplomatic and trade ties to Qatar, pushed the leaders of the opposite sides to press for competition in which they shored up their regional alliances especially in the Horn of Africa. In 2018, Abu Dhabi opened six more embassies in Africa to increase its diplomatic representation to over 12 in this continent. 

The rivalry between the Saudi-Emirati camp and Qatar was dragged to Somalia, increasing the tensions among Somalian leaders. In 2018, the UAE played a crucial role in the Eritrea-Ethiopia agreement to end the two-decade wars between the neighbors. The surprise visit to the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed in June 2018 and offering a $3 billion aid package was an attempt from the UAE to include Ethiopia in its circle of allies and keep it distant from Turkey and Qatar. Ethiopia has many economic and military agreements with the two countries. 

But in addition to security interests, the UAE tries to bring to its side as many as possible Arab countries in the normalization with the Israeli regime so that it can take Saudi Arabia’s place in one of the Muslim world’s most important issues and thus step out of isolation as it faced decisive Palestinian and Muslim public opposition to thaw with Tel Aviv. The Emiratis not only press the military rulers in the post-coup Sudan towards normalization but also use the Western Sahara dispute to put strains on Morocco to normalize with the Israelis. 

Western Sahara is located in northwest Africa and south of Morocco and rich with fish and phosphorus. It had been under Moroccan attacks since the end of the Spanish colonization in 1974. Polisario Front is struggling to secure the region's independence. 

Emirate economic tool to get a toehold in Africa 

With respect to the security and economic interests that highlight the African place in Abu Dhabi foreign policy, the UAE seeks to deepen its influence in this continent through soft power and economic tools. The country empowers its wings in Africa under economic partnerships with the regional states. 

One tool is the banking sector. Stepped up its activities and presence in Kenya and other African countries, the Dubai Islamist Bank is one of these tools. 

The UAE, Al-Akhbar newspaper reported, predicts its investment in Africa increases by the end of 2020 as regional states get loans from the Emirates and Abu Dhabi finances projects in hydrocarbon and renewable energy, health, education, agriculture, railways, roads, trade, and logistics. African Development Bank estimations suggest that just the continent's infrastructure needs between $130 and $170 billion. 

Abu Dhabi has already started investing in the Nigerian oil industry as it seeks to use the country as the gasoline hub in West Africa. Additionally, it invested $3.3 billion in 52 projects in Mozambique agriculture, education, and oil sectors. Abu Dhabi also sponsors renewable energy projects in Seychelles in East Africa. Besides, Emirates Global Aluminum started exports of Bauxite ore from Guinea Alumina Corporation, its mining project in the Republic of Guinea in West Africa in August 2019. As the UAE considers to become one of the top five trade partners of Africa, its network of regional influence and power in the continent grows day by day. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

UAE Interests Africa Investment Trade

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality