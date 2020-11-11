US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

Alwaght- Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees.

US instructors are training around 30 ISIS detainees from the Al-Hawl camp in Syria with the purpose of recruiting them to illegal armed formations, the head of the Russian-Syrian co-ordination centre for refugees return said on Wednesday.

The prisoners underwent a two-month course of special training under the guidance of US instructors, Mikhail Mizintsev said at the opening of the Damascus International Conference on the Return of Refugees.

"Those who benefit from this situation should understand the wisdom of the proverb: They that sow the wind shall reap the whirlwind", Mizintsev warned.

Russia has repeatedly called on the US to disband hundreds of refugee camps on the territories outside Syrian government control, including the biggest ones such as al-Rukban and al-Hawl, Sputnik reported.