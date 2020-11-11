Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 11 November 2020

Editor's Choice

US And Biological Weapons Strategy

US And Biological Weapons Strategy The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

News

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

Russia accused the US of seeking to expand terrorist groups in Syria by training ISIS detainees

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84 Bahrain’s Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, who quashed repeated opposition unrest in almost half a century in office, has died at the age of 84.

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group Amnesty International warned that the US plans to sell sophisticated armed MQ-9B aerial drones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) could make Washington complicit in war crimes Abu Dhabi is committing in Yemen.

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh Armenia and Azerbaijan has signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to the agreement, Yerevan is committed to withdraw all its forces from the occupied territories in a move that has outraged Armenians who consider it as “concession of defeat”.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Departure From Authoritarianism? Qatari Emir Announces Parliamentary Election

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

Departure From Authoritarianism? Qatari Emir Announces Parliamentary Election

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84

US And Biological Weapons Strategy

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing

Departure From Authoritarianism? Qatari Emir Announces Parliamentary Election

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect

Modi’s New Land Laws Bring More Fuel To Kashmir Fire

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects

What’s Behind Turkish Evacuation Of Base Around Syria’s Idlib?

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing

Balfour To Normalization: Palestinian History Of Plight Caused By Treason

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

Balfour To Normalization: Palestinian History Of Plight Caused By Treason

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect

Modi’s New Land Laws Bring More Fuel To Kashmir Fire

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh

What’s Behind Turkish Evacuation Of Base Around Syria’s Idlib?

US Arms Sale to UAE Could Make It Complicit in War Crimes in Yemen: Group

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

Bahrain’s Premier Dies at Age of 84

US And Biological Weapons Strategy

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing

Departure From Authoritarianism? Qatari Emir Announces Parliamentary Election

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

As Karabakh Crisis Continues, Where Does Russia Stand?

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases

Erbil-Baghdad Deal Regarding Sinjar; Serious Doubts Over Agreement

Rahmon Fifth Term Victory Amid Tajikistan Economic Troubles

US Seeking to Expand Terrorist Groups in Syria by Training ISIS Captives: Russia

Fear-shadowed Protests In Northern Syria Against Kurdish Forces, Their American Allies

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict

What’s Behind Turkish Evacuation Of Base Around Syria’s Idlib?

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Violent Times in America, Elections Overlooked by Shadow of Chaos

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative

Will Sutlan Haitham’s Economic Aid Package Save Muscat’s Neutral Policy

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group

Wednesday 11 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
123 Palestinian Inmates Infected with Coronavirus Inside Israeli Jails: Rights group
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- More than a hundred Palestinian prisoners have contracted coronavirus inside Israeli-run detention centers across the occupied territories, a Palestinian human rights group said expressing grave concern over the health condition of the inmates.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society (PPS) said in a report that eleven Palestinian detainees had tested positive for coronavirus in the Gilboa prison in northern Israel.

It added that the new infections brought to 123 the number of Palestinian inmates diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

The news came on the same day that a Palestinian prisoner suffering from laryngeal cancer passed away following a sharp deterioration in his health due to medical negligence.

Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs, said 46-year-old Kamal Abu Wa’er died on Tuesday, condemning his death as a premeditated crime committed by the Israel Prison Service (IPS) and holding Israeli authorities fully responsible for his loss.

Abu Bakr noted that the IPS was fully aware of the seriousness of Abu Wa’er’s health condition, but it ignored numerous calls for his release.

He said such a crime demonstrates the failure of the international community and relevant institutions to hold Israel accountable for its violations, warning that the world’s continued silence on these practices will embolden the Tel Aviv regime to continue perpetrating crimes against Palestinians.

Hamas: Israel commits war crimes against Palestinian prisoners

Meanwhile, the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement denounced Israeli authorities over the death of the cancer-stricken prisoner.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qasem said in a statement that the death shed light on the exercise of deliberate medical negligence by the Israel Prison Service.

Qasem noted that the death of Abu Wa’er brings the number of Palestinian prisoners who had died in Israeli jails since 1967 to 226.

“This means the Israeli Occupation perpetrates a calculated war crime against the (Palestinian) detainees in Israeli jails,” the Hamas official said.

Qasem went on to say that the IPS deliberately violates international laws in dealing with the Palestinian prisoners and is exercising a “bullying policy” towards them.

He underlined that the Palestinian nation and resistance movements will continue their unflinching support for prisoners until they obtain freedom.

PLO: Israel bears full responsibility for death of Abu Wa’er

Separately, a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) stated that the death of Abu Wa’er as a result of deliberate medical negligence pointed to the brutal and cruel treatment that Palestinian inmates endure in Israeli prison facilities.

“The martyrdom of Abu Wa’er adds to Israel’s long list of crimes and deliberate violations of international law and human rights. The absence of a system of protection and accountability and the international community’s inaction vis-à-vis the practices of the Israeli apartheid regime have given the Israeli Occupation the green light to continue its crimes against our defenseless people,” PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi said.

She added that the Tel Aviv regime is legally and morally accountable for the death.

Ashrawi then called on the United Nations, the UN Human Rights Council, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the World Health Organization and all international bodies to assume their moral, humanitarian, legal and political responsibilities regarding Palestinian prisoners.

More than 7,000 Palestinian prisoners are currently held in some 17 Israeli jails, with dozens of them serving multiple life sentences.

Over 350 detainees, including women and minors, are under Israel’s administrative detention.

The administrative detention, which is a form of imprisonment without trial or charge, allows authorities to incarcerate Palestinians for up to six months. The duration could be extended for an infinite number of times.

Some prisoners have been held in administrative detention for up to 11 years.

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israeli Regime Palestinian Inmate Coronavirus

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality