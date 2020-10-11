US And Biological Weapons Strategy

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 10 November 2020

The US is working on biological weapons. It established biological labs in various countries that have a mission to pursue a biological weapons strategy.

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Armenia Agrees to Withdraw Forces from Occupied Karabakh

Armenia and Azerbaijan has signed a Russia-brokered deal to end its conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. According to the agreement, Yerevan is committed to withdraw all its forces from the occupied territories in a move that has outraged Armenians who consider it as “concession of defeat”.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

US And Biological Weapons Strategy

Tuesday 10 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US And Biological Weapons Strategy
Alwaght- Recently, a Kazakh scientist has published his lengthy investigation on the US use of biological activities as “strategic weapons.” 

He, recently died because of coronavirus, in part of his investigation revealed that the Pentagon is running “over thousand” labs across the world to develop biological weapons. Here are parts of this report: 

- The Pentagon’s biological labs are registered nowhere. They are set up unofficially and are used to develop biological weapons, tests, and “gene banks.” 

- The civil bio-laboratories of the US are, actually, the same new and secret military bases that are established in defiance of the biological non-proliferation pacts and to circumvent the related UN conventions. 

- The US strategy to impose its will on the other countries stems from a “global presence” to conduct a “preemptive war.” 

- The US military’s biological labs, which were built in various countries, are ostensibly run by the Department of Health and Human Services but are, in fact, run secretly and beyond the access of the local administrations. 

- Although the Pentagon refrains from revealing the exact number of the labs with military applications outside the country, they reportedly reach over 100 labs. 

- Decoding the human genes and the latest advances and achievements in cellular and molecular biology facilitate developments of the third generation of biological weapons for the US, and in the near future, generic and molecular weapons with massive potentials to impact specific genes will be used in advanced biological wars. 

- Under the new biotechnology, Washington seeks to sophisticate viruses with multiple capabilities and with different performances that would be able to attack a specific organ of the human body and disturb it, for example viruses that can only affect the human brain or impact the sight, digestive system, or reproductive system and deactivate it. So, biological weapons are a genocide in the making. 

- Currently, it is only possible to test the viruses on transporters of different genes, namely existent in some races or specific ethnic groups. 

- After the First World War and by 1972, biological weapons were used 244 times. In 1972, international conventions on the prevention of production and storage of biological and toxic weapons were passed by the UN. But the US did not join them. 

Here are the US activities surrounding the use of biological weapons: 

- In 1942, in Gruinard Island of Scotland, tests were conducted for anthrax against Germany, making the island deserted there. 

- In 1981, the US used Dengue fever against Cuba, leaving over 344,000 Cubans ill. 

- During the Cold War, specific species of wheat fungus, also called Ergot, were developed to destroy grain farms and food. They also led to an illness of the livestock on massive scales. 

- The Korean army documents demonstrate that the Americans used biological agents during the Korean War in the early 1950s. 

- In unrecorded documents, the US conducted close to 10 biological weapons tests in Japan’s Okinawa Island. Similar tests were also made in Taiwan. 

- The Pentagon, as part of its secret program, also dubbed “Project 112”, conducted biological tests in Egypt, Liberia, South Korea, and Japan. The results were put under study in labs in Puerto Rico and Hawaii. 

- New and highly dangerous type of bird flu, also codenamed H5M1, is generated in lab conditions by US biologists at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and can be the key endangerment to the very human existence. 

- In India, an epidemic killed about 100. An epidemic in northern Kenya affected 407,000 people and killed 119. 

- In 2008, Uganda experienced an outbreak of a new type of Ebola virus. In the same year, plague broke out in Babil, Iraq. 

- And in 2009, new cases of plague in Zimbabwe were over 60,000, of them over 3,000 died.

