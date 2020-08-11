Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing

American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel’s violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

Iran FM Stresses Boosting Ties in Meeting with Bolivia president-Elect Iranian Foreign Minister met with Bolivia’s president-elect, emphasizing on the need for expanding relations with the South American country.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Balfour To Normalization: Palestinian History Of Plight Caused By Treason

What’s Behind Turkish Evacuation Of Base Around Syria’s Idlib?

Will Iranian Diplomacy Stop Karabakh War?

Storm-Stricken Saudi Economy Expecting Yet Harder Waves

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing

Modi’s New Land Laws Bring More Fuel To Kashmir Fire

Alwaght- US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel's violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

“This a grave crime – in direct violation of international law. If they used any US equipment it also violates US law,” the Minnesota lawmaker wrote in a Twitter post on Friday, also insisting that federal law prohibits American-funded military equipment from being used to commit war crimes.

Omar’s harsh condemnation of the Israeli atrocity came after Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced that the regime’s military forces had “completely demolished the village of Homsa al-Baqia, leaving around 80 people homeless.”

 “An entire community is now homeless and will likely experience lifelong trauma,” added Omar, who was just re-elected to a second term in the US House of Representatives after defeating her well-financed Republican challenger Lacy Johnson.

This a grave crime—in direct violation of international law. If they used any US equipment it also violates US law.

An entire community is now homeless and will likely experience lifelong trauma.

The United States of America should not be bankrolling ethnic cleansing. Anywhere. https://t.co/cdJgqS6Nwe

— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) November 6, 2020

“The United States of America should not be bankrolling ethnic cleansing. Anywhere,” she further emphasized, pointing to the long-standing US government backing of Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian population in the occupied land.

This is while the US-sponsored Israeli regime widely practices a policy of home demolitions to target entire Palestinian families, which has been globally condemned as an illegal act of collective punishment in direct violation of international human rights law.

Omar, who remains a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights, has previously been censured by powerful pro-Israeli lobby groups across the US for her criticism of the Tel Aviv regime’s brutal suppression of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

In August 2019, Omar and her fellow Palestinian American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from Michigan were denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities, reportedly at the request of hawkish US President Donald Trump. The two lawmakers intended to visit Jerusalem al-Quds and the occupied West Bank in an organized fact-finding tour.

Representatives Omar and Tlaib are members of a group in Congress known as “The Squad”, which has a reputation for being anti-racist as well as critical of the Israeli regime and its political interference in US affairs through a wide network of lobby groups. The Squad also includes New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts’ Ayanna Presley.

 

US Israeli Regime Crimes Ilhan Omar

