American MP Condemns Israeli Atrocities, US Bankrolling of Ethnic Cleansing

Alwaght- US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar condemned as "grave crime" Israel's violation of international law after the regime destroyed a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, further calling on the US to stop “bankrolling ethnic cleansing.”

“This a grave crime – in direct violation of international law. If they used any US equipment it also violates US law,” the Minnesota lawmaker wrote in a Twitter post on Friday, also insisting that federal law prohibits American-funded military equipment from being used to commit war crimes.

Omar’s harsh condemnation of the Israeli atrocity came after Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh announced that the regime’s military forces had “completely demolished the village of Homsa al-Baqia, leaving around 80 people homeless.”

“An entire community is now homeless and will likely experience lifelong trauma,” added Omar, who was just re-elected to a second term in the US House of Representatives after defeating her well-financed Republican challenger Lacy Johnson.

“The United States of America should not be bankrolling ethnic cleansing. Anywhere,” she further emphasized, pointing to the long-standing US government backing of Israeli atrocities against the Palestinian population in the occupied land.

This is while the US-sponsored Israeli regime widely practices a policy of home demolitions to target entire Palestinian families, which has been globally condemned as an illegal act of collective punishment in direct violation of international human rights law.

Omar, who remains a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights, has previously been censured by powerful pro-Israeli lobby groups across the US for her criticism of the Tel Aviv regime’s brutal suppression of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

In August 2019, Omar and her fellow Palestinian American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib from Michigan were denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities, reportedly at the request of hawkish US President Donald Trump. The two lawmakers intended to visit Jerusalem al-Quds and the occupied West Bank in an organized fact-finding tour.

Representatives Omar and Tlaib are members of a group in Congress known as “The Squad”, which has a reputation for being anti-racist as well as critical of the Israeli regime and its political interference in US affairs through a wide network of lobby groups. The Squad also includes New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts’ Ayanna Presley.