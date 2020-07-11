Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects

Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct "Silicon Valley" in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq's PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia

The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky's Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role

The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

China Angry after US Removes ‘Terrorist’ Label from Group Condemned by Beijing

China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020 Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Alwaght- China condemned the US decision to remove from its list of terrorist organizations the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a shadowy faction regularly blamed by Beijing for ethnic tensions in its remote northwest.

In a notice in the Federal Register, which publishes new US laws and rules, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he was revoking the designation of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) as a “terrorist organization”.

 “ETIM was removed from the list because, for more than a decade, there has been no credible evidence that ETIM continues to exist,” a State Department spokesperson said.

The administration of George W Bush in 2004 added ETIM, also sometimes called the Turkestan Islamic Party, to a blacklist as it found common cause with China in the so-called US-led “war on terror”.

Beijing has regularly blamed ETIM for attacks as it justifies its measures in Xinjiang, where rights groups say one million or more Uighurs or other Turkic-speaking, mostly Muslim people are held in camps.

But analysts say China has produced little evidence that ETIM is an organized group, or that it is to blame for attacks in Xinjiang, which separatists call East Turkestan.

This is a modal window.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman on Friday expressed China’s “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to the US decision”, urging the US to “stop backpedalling on international counterterrorism cooperation”.

China has struggled for decades to control Xinjiang, where the native Uighurs have long resented Beijing’s heavy-handed rule. With the September 11, 2001, attacks on the US, officials began using the specter of “terrorism” to justify harsher religious restrictions, saying young Uighurs were susceptible to violent “extremism”.

 

 

US Terror Organizations China East Turkestan Islamic Movement

