  Saturday 7 November 2020

Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects Al-Quds mayor said municipality passed plan to construct “Silicon Valley” in Eastern Al-Quds, a tech project requiring destroying Palestinian business places.

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

alwaght.com
Saturday 7 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israelis Ridicule Normalization With New West Bank Construction Projects

Alwaght- While the world is very closely following the controversial US presidential elections, Washington’s ally Tel Aviv is busy pushing with its occupation in the Palestinian territories. 

In a related move, the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) municipality said it he has approved a plan to destroy small businesses in the Wadi al-Joz district of the Eastern Al-Quds to establish a massive high-tech project dubbed “High Silicon.” 

According to the statement, the project is aimed at developing the Eastern Al-Quds and all of the businesses in this part of the city will be transferred to Isawiya and Um Toba neighborhoods. The project will be started in three months and is scheduled to complete in two years and will lead to the seizure of more lands from the Palestinians in the West Bank. 

Occupation intensified after Arab compromises to Tel Aviv 

Although aggressive measures and occupation by the Israeli regime across the Palestinian territories are nothing new, settlement projects in the West Bank lands, which are even labeled by the UN as Palestinian, have always been a point of controversy. The settlement is so important in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that the UAE officials in formalizing their normalization with the Israelis said that they have agreed to a thaw with Tel Aviv under the condition that the Israelis will end settlement projects and West Bank annexation. But now an official announcement about a new project in West Bank by the Israelis shows that despite the normalization with the Emiratis, Tel Aviv has no plan to halt settlement construction in the Palestinian region that would be a prelude to annex West Bank to the already-occupied territories. 

The new settlements and tech points will be constructed in Wadi al-Joz as the beating heart of the Eastern Al-Quds. The district is highly important as it is close to Old City where the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque is located. 

The Israeli leaders look to be confidently pushing ahead with their ambitions of the annexation of what remains of Al-Quds and West Bank without fear of legal consequences as the world community and the Arab countries declined to take serious actions to check the occupational moves by Tel Aviv in the past. They are making these moves despite the fact that the UN and even the Western countries recognize the annexation-endanger neighborhoods in Palestinian areas. 

Settlement projects started immediately after the Six-Day Arab-Israeli war of 1967. Since then, every Israeli Prime Minister pursued part of the overall strategy of the annexation of the West Bank to other occupied lands. But none was materialized due to legal consequences for Tel Aviv on the world arena. To avoid the legal actions, they continued point-to-point settlement projects across West Bank, however. Currently, between 500,000 and 600,000 Jews from around the world are settled in over 50 settlements. The controversial Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu is eying to annex more of the West Bank in order to build more settlements or officialize the already-constructed settlement projects. 

Although Netanyahu has been pursuing the annexation since he assumed power in 1997, he has not been able to implement it. He, however, massively advertised his plan during the election campaign in 2019. That continued until Arab countries, the UAE and Bahrain, normalized ties with the Israeli regime under the pressure of the US President Donald Trump. But sources familiar with the thaw said that the normalization comes with a precondition of cessation of the Netanyahu annexation plan. No Israeli sources confirmed the news that was mainly published by Arab sources close to the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The Israelis remained silent until recently that they announced a plan to build new settlement and development projects in areas the UN recognizes as for the Palestinians. 

While less than two months have gone since the UAE and Bahrain normalized with the Israelis, launching new construction projects in the Eastern Al-Quds heralds annexation of a large part of the West Bank and stands as massive ridicule of the normalizing Arab regimes that cited halt of West Bank annexation as their driver for thaw with Tel Aviv. The Israelis made it clear to the world that the compromises made to them by some Arab rulers are not going to stop them from their greed for more aggression against the Palestinians. 

Settlement projects, a cover on the home Israeli problems 

There is no doubt that settlement and occupation are part of the Israeli leaders’ political efforts to conceal the marked problems and crises with which the regime is grappling. 

The regime is still at risk despite a coalition, which is largely shaky, reached by Netanyahu and his right-wing partners. The regime could collapse any moment as Netanyahu has yet to reach an understanding with his key political partners. Insider sources say that fighting between the ruling Likud party and the Blue and White rival coalition has heated up again. Blue and White’s leader Benny Gantz, who at the same time serves as defense minister and rotating PM, threatened that if Netanyahu fails to facilitate approval of the budget for the fiscal year in the remaining two months of 2020, the parliament will be dissolved and the early election would ensue. If this takes place, the regime would have the fourth snap election in less than two years. 

A majority of the political factions have warned that going to snap election for the fourth time while coronavirus crisis continues and the economy is badly weak would be grave. 

Netanyahu opponents accuse him of intentionally withholding the budget bill to pave the way for parliament dissolution and end of the Likud-Blue and White coalition agreement so that he can serve longer as PM. They suggest that he is doing so because his corruption trial will start in less than three months and if he at the time of the due trail is not a PM, he has to quit any state post and prepare for trial. 

According to the “rotation deal” between the two key parties, Netanyahu should hand over the post of PM to Gantz. In this case, he may have to resign as an ordinary minister. But dissolving the parliament and holding early elections will take at least six months, and to that time, he will hold the post and hence will enjoy judicial immunity. 

In such conditions, new projects in the West Bank are a fresh trick by Netanyahu to distract the attention from political infighting and other challenges for the final goal of easing the pressures on the government and continuing his, though for a short time, political life.

