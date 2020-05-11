Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 5 November 2020

Editor's Choice

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

News

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

What’s Behind Turkish Evacuation Of Base Around Syria’s Idlib?

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM

What’s Behind Turkish Evacuation Of Base Around Syria’s Idlib?

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative

Storm-Stricken Saudi Economy Expecting Yet Harder Waves

Modi’s New Land Laws Bring More Fuel To Kashmir Fire

Will Iranian Diplomacy Stop Karabakh War?

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US

Illegal, Unconstructive: NATO Eyes Mission Boost In Iraq

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects

Russia Test-Fires Hypersonic Cruise Missile

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"?

Samir Geagea Seeking Scorched Earth Strategy In Lebanon

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour

Thursday 5 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia.

Mohammad Javad Zarif was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, upon his arrival in Caracas on Wednesday.

Arreaza tweeted that the pair had "an intense program" to get through, and that "every high-level visit deepens our strategic alliance, our brotherhood.”

"Venezuela and Iran have shown solidarity and courage in the face of aggressions," he noted, in an apparent reference to draconian US sanctions against both nations.

The two sides will exchange views on ways to "deepen strategic relations of bilateral cooperation,” Arreaza further said, according to the Venezuelan news agency AVN.

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Zarif would travel to Venezuela and Cuba as well as Bolivia, where he would attend the inauguration of president-elect Luis Arce.

He said Cuba and Venezuela were among the political partners of the Islamic Republic in Latin America.

The two countries, he added, have been the target of US pressure and interference for countering Washington’s destructive policies.

Venezuela is one of the main destinations for the export of Iran’s technical and engineering services, Khatibzadeh said, hailing bilateral cooperation in energy sector and commercial ties, citing the opening of the first Iranian chain store in Caracas by the private sector.

In May, Iran sent five tankers loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate to Venezuela to help jump start the oil refineries in the South American state amid a fuel crisis.

The following month, Iran sent a cargo ship carrying foodstuff for the store.

In September, an Iranian ship discharged 2.1 million barrels of Iranian condensate to be used as diluent for Venezuela’s extra heavy oil production.

The shipments drew the ire of US President Donald Trump's administration, which has unleashed a so-called maximum pressure campaign against Iran in May 2018 after leaving a 2015 nuclear agreement.

Following its withdrawal, Washington targeted the Iranian nation with the “toughest ever” economic sanctions.

Under Trump, the US also ramped up an embargo on Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, his inner circle and the state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif Venezuela Latin America

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality