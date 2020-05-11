Balfour To Normalization: Palestinian History Of Plight Caused By Treason

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Plot Against Iraq's PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

Over 800 Palestinian Displaced by Israeli Regime’s Demolitions in 2020

Israeli Regime’s demolitions have left more than 800 Palestinians so far this year, an anti-occupation non-government group said

Iran Foreign Minister Arrives in Venezuela on First Leg of Latin America Tour Iranian Foreign Minister visited Venezuela as part of a three-leg tour to the Latin America nations that will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Balfour To Normalization: Palestinian History Of Plight Caused By Treason

Balfour To Normalization: Palestinian History Of Plight Caused By Treason
Alwaght- 103 years ago, the story of the Palestinian plight and misery started with the Balfour Declaration on November 12, 1917, which historically prepared the ground for the creation of a state in Palestine for the Jews of the world.

The letter was sent by British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour on November 2 addressing Walter Rothschild, the British Jewish financer and politician and one of the prominent figures of Zionism. The letter carried a promise of founding a national state for the Jews in the Palestinian territories. 

Before this post, Balfour had served as PM from 1902 to 1905. He came back to power with help from the Rothschilds. Even if not himself being a Zionist, Balfour held firm commitment to the Zionist ideals and that was behind Rothschild's support for him. 

Balfour Declaration was unveiled a year before the First World War while London was preparing for battle. Following the declaration, which was part of the “stateless nation within a nationless state” campaign, the massive migration of the Jews from across the globe to the historical Palestinian territories began. The main goal of the letter was to attract the support of the powerful Jewish diaspora in Britain, as the US was yet to enter the world war. 

With the establishment of a British mandated state in Palestine from 1920 to 1940, the Jewish migration to the Palestinian territories was accelerated. The Second World War and its consequences to the European Jews took the migration to a next level. 

The British move unleashed displacement, plight, and genocide to the Palestinians during the next century. The Palestinian nation during the past 70 years led various uprisings in defense of its existence and soil but the full-scale struggle against occupation gave place to a discourse of compromises to Tel Aviv following the recognition of the Israeli regime by some Arab countries, Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994, unfulfilled promises of forming an independent Palestinian state under Oslo 1993, and then the so-called Arab peace initiative presented in 2000. The outcome was tragic for the Palestinians: As they walked back from their struggle, Tel Aviv pressed ahead and seized vast parts of their soil. 

The deal of the century: A fruit of Oslo agreements and Arab peace initiative 

Although an experience of decades-long negotiations has proven that compromises and talks bring about nothing but legitimacy to the Israeli aggression and occupation and that the Israelis take not even a single step to realize the promise of a Palestinian state under the United Nations resolutions and with 1967 borders, the power struggle of some Palestinian leaders and tying the Palestinian people’s fate to the shaky supports and plans of such Arab regimes as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt took the destiny where it was clear to reach since the beginning: The “deal of the century” to fully destroy the Palestinian cause. 

It should be taken into account that although Saudi Arabia and the Arab League pose to be backers of the Arab initiative and refrain from early normalization despite the UAE and Bahrain recognition of the Israeli regime for which Palestinians called them traitors stabbing the Palestinian cause in the back, this intra-Arab division is again a deception. To put it differently, the deal of the century and normalization are the fruits of Arab and Palestinian compromises. Apparently, the Israelis would not stop their aggression before occupying the last inch of the Palestinian lands. It is clear that Bahrain normalized with a green light from Saudi Arabia and if it was not for fear of the Muslim world reactions, Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outraced the UAE in normalization.

The secret behind turning the page of developments

As it was mentioned, the Israeli regime was the outcome of British colonialism, American imperialism, and the treason of some dependent Arab rulers. Since the beginning of its creation, Israeli regime pressed with occupation and aggression against the Palestinian rights. In the meantime, although the Palestinian groups along with the unified voice of the nation condemn the deal of the century and the Arab-Israeli normalization and are heading to the national unity, remarks by some figures of the Palestinian Authority show that they tie their cause to the US election results so that they can continue their apparently failed approach should President Donald Trump lose the elections a new leader come to White House.

Now it should be mentioned, firstly, that change of White House officials would never change the major US strategy of full support to the Israeli regime. During their campaigns, the two candidates several times emphasized their unwavering support to Tel Aviv. The domination of the Zionist lobbies on the American economy, media, and politics is so deep-rooted that the road to the White House is blocked without support from this powerful and wealthy lobby. So, even if the Democratic Joe Biden wins the election, it is impossible to reverse the White House decision for relocating the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) and recognizing illegal Israeli settlements.

Secondly, historical experience shows that the Israelis only know the language of military force and resistance to retreat from their aggression and occupation. They always use the negotiating table to fix their achievements and legitimize their occupation. So, new dialogue is an Israeli ideal after the embassy relocation and recognition of settlement by Washington.

Meanwhile, with the consideration of the regional and international developments and also the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, there is a promise that the tide will be turned in the near future as the Palestinians build their unity and resort to the resistance choice and cancel all agreements with the Israelis.

After all, now the resistance discourse and Axis of Resistance more than any other time play a decisive role in regional developments. The Israelis are now in the most difficult security conditions, encircled by the resistant groups. Over the past two decades, they have not won a war and only sustained defeats. Moreover, economic and political gaps at home have made the regime quite vulnerable to blows. The depth of the Israeli vulnerability can be seen through the Palestinian “march of return” peaceful protests that for months turned into a big crisis for Tel Aviv. Meanwhile, internationally, the US decline is coming fast. The US is no longer a leading global power as other powers are pushing the global order to multipolar form.

With these factors in mind, the Palestinians must be optimistic that they can transform the equations to their favor by unity, strictness against Tel Aviv, and also the rejection of the empty promises of the US and the compromising regional regimes.

 

Palestine Balfour Israel West Occupation Resistance

