What’s Behind Turkish Evacuation Of Base Around Syria’s Idlib?

  Thursday 5 November 2020

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM

Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

What's Behind Turkish Evacuation Of Base Around Syria's Idlib?

Alwaght- Turkish forces on Monday evacuated their biggest military base, called Morek base, in the northern suburbs of the Syrian province of Hama, media reports said. 

German broadcaster DW, citing local sources in Morek town, reported that tens of armored vehicles and trucks carrying logistics, as well as cement poles, altogether quitted Morek military base in the early hours of Monday morning. The base has been under the encirclement of the government forces for over a year. 

It is unclear yet how many bases Turkey is planning to leave. Morek was one of the 12 watch posts of the Turkish forces in this part of Syria, tasked with watching the largely shaky ceasefire of Idlib brokered by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recept Tayyip Erdogan. 

Here are some questions: What aim does Turkey seek behind its exit from this military base? What does this withdrawal mean in the Syrian battleground developments? 

Morek along with a couple of other bases that were founded by Turkey in Syria in 2018 has been encircled by central Syrian government forces since February as Damascus managed to make huge progress towards Idlib as the last stronghold of foreign-backed terrorists and armed opposition fighting the government. The bases have practically lost their key goals and existential nature for supervising the ceasefire. In fact, it is only the Russian security agreements with the Turks and guarantees to them that prevent the Syrian army from recapturing the bases. 

Following a Syrian campaign to liberate regions around Idlib in this year’s spring, eight Turkish watch posts in Sheikh Aqil, Anadan, Al-Is, Tal Toqan, Surman, Arima, and Morek towns, remained in service while nine others were surrounded by Damascus troops. 

According to an accord with Russia, Turkey went under the commitment of disarming militias labeled terrorist by the UN. The commitment also included removing heavy weaponry from “de-escalation zones.” According to the new ceasefire agreement, reached earlier this year, the Turkish-Russian forces had a plan to create a security corridor on both sides of the M4 Highway linking western to eastern Syria. They also agreed on joint patrols along the eastern part of the highway. 

But Turkey, as always, showed a lack of adherence to the fulfillment of its commitments, to an extent that the Russians in a move to express discontentment stayed away from the patrolling in the last five months of the mission from March 15 to August 25. 

During the military negotiations of September 16 in Ankara, the Russian side called for the exit of the Turkish forces from its supervision posts and reduction of its military presence in other parts of Syria and fulfillment of its commitment to distance the terrorist fighters from M4 Highway. Sources said that at the meeting, Russia refrained from giving the Turkish side the expected security guarantees for its military bases in Idlib. Very likely, the exit from Morek comes as part of measures by Ankara to protect its forces should new clashes with the Syrian military erupt. 

Turkish fear of not getting the Russian security guarantees increased as in the past few months a string of protests against the Turkish military presence swept Idlib. 

On the other side, Turkish dispute with the European countries over the energy sources and oil exploration in the Mediterranean Sea that resulted in stepping up diplomatic pressures of Brussels against Ankara in Syria may have been influential in the Turkish military tactic shift. 

In August, 68 European Parliament lawmakers asked the Turkish military and proxy forces to end the “illegal occupation” of northern Syria. They also sent a letter to the UN Human Rights Council highlighting the necessity for Ankara to retreat from the north. The signatories called for the end of political, economic, and military supports of the Turkish government to all militias having a role in “systematic” human rights violations. The stance was raised during a visit to Ankara of the Swedish Foreign Minister Anne Linde in mid-October. He also called on Turkey to remove forces from northern Syria. 

But it should be taken into account that exit from the watch posts has not tangibly affected the decrease of the Turkish military presence in the northern and northwestern Syrian regions. On the contrary, the Turkish presence in this part has increased. Along with the retreat of the 170 vehicles from Morek to Jabal Zawiya district, and a convoy of tanks and other carrier vehicles crossed the Syrian border from the Turkish Hatay province towards Idlib. The forces have set up a camp in Kokin village in Jabal Zawiya. So, there should be no anticipation of a large-scale retreat from Syria by Turkey. According to the Reuters news agency, Turkey keeps between10,000 to 15,000 troops in Syria’s northeast. 

Erdogan still holds his determination and aim to create a buffer zone with 40 kilometers of depth along with the border. In October, the Turkish parliament extended the cross-border operation authorization to the government for one more year. The buffer zone, also mentioned to as a security belt, is in place from Idlib and Afrin to Jarabulus. But it is cut off in Kobani, a town where the Kurdish forces are in control. It seems that completing this zone in Kobani is the main goal of Turkey. As part of the goal, Turkey seized control of Tell Abyad and Ras al-Ayn in eastern Kobani. 

In these conditions, it appears that while Russia and Syria are determined to continue pressures on Turkey to retreat from the northern regions, the evacuation of the watch posts should be deemed as signaling the impairment of the cooperation and coordination between Moscow-Damascus camp and Ankara, especially that Turkey is fueling the conflict in Karabakh in opposition to the Russian interests.

 

Syria Turkey Idlib Retreat War

