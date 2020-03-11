Modi’s New Land Laws Bring More Fuel To Kashmir Fire

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM

Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Wednesday 4 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
India Keeps Kashmiri Leaders in Jail under Cruel Law

World Silent While Kashmir Is Turned Into Another West Bank

Alwaght- The Indian-controlled Kashmir saw its largest strikes protesting new land law since the government stripped the region of its semi-autonomy last year. The strikes are coming by angry local people protesting a new law by the nationalist government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that introduced a law allowing the non-locals to buy lands in Kashmir after several decades of ban.

In August 2019, the government altered the constitution and revoked the special status, or limited autonomy, granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. Until last year, the non-local citizens had no right to buy lands in Kashmir. The new law canceled privileges in farming and jobs for the local people, triggering massive protests that were met by an iron hand and shutdown of the Internet.

This week New Delhi ramped up its measures against the Kashmiris, revoking laws according to which only the 12 million permanent inhabitants of Kashmir could have lands there.

The new law also revoked land reforms of the 1950s that distributed vast lands among the landless farmers. The new laws say that although the farming lands cannot be sold or used for non-agricultural purposes, repurposing is allowed under special permission particularly from the governor of the region. A couple of days after the new laws, the government appropriated 24,000 land pieces to the industrial and commercial sectors to expand investment. A couple of days after permission was issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests, the lands were transferred to private firms for construction of 65 mansions, reports said. 

Following the move, shops and businesses in Kashmir shut down as there was a call by a coalition of political and religious groups for protest on Saturday. As a result, public transportation has been crippled and the security forces are patrolling the deserted streets. Over 500,000 troops are positioned in Kashmir, bearing witness to the fact that the government is determined to forcefully address the demonstrations and possible riots in the coming days. 

The Kashmiris accuse the government of pushing towards demographic change in the only major bastion of the Muslim majority in Kashmir. Even pro-government Kashmiri groups objected to the changes, arguing that the new measures are part of Modi’s nationalist clampdown that also allow the Indian military to announce “strategic” and seize any region it wants for training and operational missions. 

Omar Abdullah, the former chief minister of Kashmir who was arrested last year during a raid on his home, said that Kashmir is “out for sale” by New Delhi and is devoid of any basic supports. 

“The reforms add to the fears of systematic demographic changes,” he said, adding “they want to change Kashmiris identity.” 

The Hurriyat Conference, led by senior cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in a statement called the public strike an “appropriate response” to the central government and a “decisive rejection” of the measures “ against people” adopted by New Delhi since August 2019. 

Sources close to the Conference said that the group’s leaders have been detained and “tortured” for their show of substantial support for the strike calls. 

Mirwaiz has been put under house arrest since August 5 last year. His fellow group members like Abdul Ghani Bahat, Belal Ghani Loul, and Masrour Abbas Ansari on Wednesday in a statement lashed out at the anti-popular orders issued by the government aimed at frightening people and torturing them psychologically. 

The Kashmiris and Indian opposition see the recent moves by the government as a “colonial” project of settling the migrants to give the region demographic changes meant to reduce the Muslim majority over time. The policy takes its cues from similar policies in West Bank, Tibet, and northern Syria. 

Kashmir conditions influenced by regional competition 

Pakistan has been pushing for internationalization of the dispute to prevent the annexation of Kashmir to mainland India. Kashmir's case was opened in the United Nations Security Council in 1948. It turned into a cold case since 1965 and even the discussions raised by the UNSC on Pakistan and India following the 1971 war mainly focused on the East Pakistan region rather than Kashmir. Since 2010, the UNSC removed Kashmir from the list of unsettled cases, marking a major diplomatic defeat to Pakistan. 

When in August last year, the Indian government decided to revoke the semi-autonomy status of Kashmir, Pakistan renewed its push, mainly through China as a powerful global actor and UNSC veto holder, to blast India’s measures. But the push faced opposition from other UNSC members, to Islamabad’s frustration. Members of the UNSC say that the Kashmir case is bilateral and should be settled between the neighbors without resorting to the international organizations. Beijing used its veto power to bring back the case to the UN agenda. 

Over the recent years, Beijing has turned into a strategic ally for Pakistan, as over the past months has been in border tensions with India in the Ladakh region. Meanwhile, the US and other Western powers, which are empowering India to put the skids under the Chinese power gain, closed their eyes to New Delhi’s crisis making steps in Kashmir. These developments prepare the ground for more confidence gain by the right-wing Modi government to pursue serious changes to Kashmir status.

 

India Kashmir Lands Demographic Change Torture

