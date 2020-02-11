Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Iran Won't Tolerate Terrorists' Presence in Karabakh: FM

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM

Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Iran Won't Tolerate Terrorists' Presence in Karabakh: FM

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM
Alwaght- Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran's top diplomat said on Sunday Tehran was almost sure about the presence of terrorist elements in the Karabakh clashes, stressing that the situation was not in any side's interest.

“In recent talks and even before, we informed the officials of Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as those of Russia and Turkey, that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate such a thing,” he underlined.

"Currently, these terrorists are not present along our borders, but the probability that they will be present at a distance from our frontiers is still high, and we have declared this concern to both sides."

The South Caucasus enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, but is populated and controlled by ethnic Armenians.

For years, the two former soviet republics have been locked in a conflict over the region. Though a ceasefire was agreed in 1994, Baku and Yerevan continue to accuse each other of shooting attacks around the disputed area.

The fresh Karabakh escalation began on September 27. It has been rated the worst fighting to plague Karabakh since 1992, when Armenians invaded the region and forced Azeris into a retreat.

More than 1,000 people, including more than a 100 civilians, have reportedly died in the violence.

A number of stray shells and projectiles have crossed the Iranian border, prompting stern warnings from Tehran.

Some reports have emerged about the deployment of terrorists from Syria and Iraq to the conflict zone near the Iranian border.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zarif outlined Iran’s peace plan aimed at resolving the Karabakh conflict and the withdrawal of occupying forces from the occupied areas.

"We believe that the countries in the region will see the most damage in this war, and [thus] they can have the greatest impact on ending the war in the region," he said.

Earlier this week, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araqchi concluded a tour of Azerbaijan, Russia, Armenia and Turkey to promote Tehran’s initiative for the peaceful resolution of the crisis.

Zarif further said that Iran was now waiting for those countries to give their opinion about the proposal, which guarantees the people’s rights and calls for the establishment of communication channels under the supervision of regional states.

 

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy
Thousands evacuated as Colorado wildfire jumps Continental Divide
Iran Launches Large-Scale Military Drills Dubbed The Defenders of Velayat Skies
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Palestinians in Gaza Burn Portraits of French President after His Support for Blasphemy

Yemeni People Condemn French President Anti-Islam Remarks
Rocks, Punches Thrown as Anti-Trump Protesters Clash with Jews for Trump Parade in NYC
Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel
Nigerian Security Forces Open Fire in Lagos as Protesters Fight Police Brutality