Storm-Stricken Saudi Economy Expecting Yet Harder Waves

  Monday 2 November 2020

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM

Iran Won’t Tolerate Terrorists’ Presence in Karabakh: FM

Iran Foreign Minister voiced concerns about the transfer of ISIS remnants to the Nagorno-Karabkh region amid ongoing fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Mohammad Javad Zarif emphasized that the Islamic Republic will not tolerate the presence of terrorists near its borders.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Storm-Stricken Saudi Economy Expecting Yet Harder Waves

Storm-Stricken Saudi Economy Expecting Yet Harder Waves
Alwaght- The economic crisis in Saudi Arabia is leaving in ambiguity the high-flying “Saudi Vision 2030” plan of the ambitious Crown Mohammad bin Salman that is aimed to transform the oil-dependent monarchy into the top regional economy. 

The dual shocks of the oil price slump and then the coronavirus outbreak have dealt blows to Riyadh’s economic strategy. The non-oil sector, for example, this year is predicted to slope down by 14 percent. 

Oil revenues account for about two-thirds of the national incomes of the Arab kingdom. While before the coronavirus pandemic crisis Saudi Arabia supplied around 30 percent of the global energy market oil, this percentage is now 12. In July, the country’s oil exports dropped 46.4 percent, data show.

This news for the Saudis means that the economic threat is serious. 

Growing unemployment and poverty rates, widening general budget deficit, considerable downturn of the public income, hard currency reserves, and accumulating foreign debts are defining features of these gloomy days of the Saudi economy. 

According to economic figures, the national economy shrank by 7 percent in the second quarter of this year. And the foreign trade surplus shrank 65.1 percent from January to July. 

From another angle, the finance ministry expects the budget deficit to grow to $79.5 billion and the public debt to $227.7 billion. The public debt, the ministry predicts, can reach $250.9 billion. A couple of days ago, the ministry said that the kingdom recorded a $10.87 billion budget deficit in the third quarter of this year. 

When it comes to other indexes, the Saudi economy has been slopping down too. The hard currency reserves lost $28 billion in the summer to move down to $488 billion. 

The public reserves also lost 15 percent in August and thus they decreased 56 percent since 2015. 

These critical conditions caused the Saudi banks to lose 40.9 percent, or $3.51 billion, of their profits. 

The current economic predicament has raised concerns about social unrest. The UN special rapporteur in 2017 published a report on the severe poverty in Saudi Arabia saying that higher prices leave direct influences on the poor citizens, 2.4 million of whom receive financial support from the government. 

When Riyadh for the first time in 2018 increased the value-added tax and decreased the energy subsidies, the government started paying about 1 million state employees $267 a month to curb the economic pressures on the middle and lower classes. The monthly payment was discontinued in July however as the government announced a string of austerity measures, targeting $4.8 billion annual saving. The next move was value-added tax hike to 15 percent from 5 percent. 

One of the signs of shrinking living conditions in Saudi Arabia is the decrease in vehicle sales. In 2015, the year the oil prices began to fall, the annual demand for passenger cars was 800,000. This downturned to 400,000 in 2018, according to reports. The demand for new cars was expected to decrease one-thirds this year as the value-added taxes increased. 

In addition to gas and diesel price hike, water, public transportation, and other services bills witnessed an increase. The government may want to introduce new taxes like on income as part of austerity measures and economic reforms aimed at boosting efficiency, easing pressure on state finances, and diversifying the oil-dependent economy.

To curb the widening budget gap, the government may also turn to foreign countries for loans and more accelerate privatization that would take selling its flourmills, desalination and power plants, and also 27 state-owned airports. Odds are that it will transfer job creation programs, especially in healthcare and education areas, to the home private sector and foreign investors. 

The country may also delay launching several important investment projects that are designed to create new job opportunities and push up the growth rate. Such a move will destroy the calculations of the Saudis about the reduction of the unemployment rate to 7 percent in the Vision 2030 document and 10.6 percent for this year. 

The latest data released by the government show a growing unemployment rate in the country. The unemployment rate in the third quarter rose to 15.4 percent in comparison to 11.8 percent of the first quarter of this year. It is noteworthy that the high unemployment rate is coming despite about 2.5 million expat workers left the kingdom since 2017. 

The overcast economic conditions are coming while Saudi Arabia’s population saw fast growth in the past decades, doubling since 1990. But for the Saudis of 30, it is so hard to find a job. Roughly, two-thirds of the population is below 30, most of them unemployed university graduates.

The rallying unemployment rates hint at the failure of the economic policies of the bin Salman. Despite the huge foreign wealth of the country— around $500 billion— the country is devoid of new job opportunities for the graduates. Even worse, the government is even unsuccessful in saving existing jobs. 

It is predicted that 1.2 million more foreign workers leave Saudi Arabia by the end of this year as a result of the current crisis and this may ease finding jobs for the Saudi citizens, only if the jobs survive the coronavirus crisis and its economic consequences and the employers be ready to pay higher for the Saudi nationals, as lower payment is the advantage of employing foreign workers. 

All these facts emphasize that the economic and financial storms may be coming to the Saudis.

