Will Iranian Diplomacy Stop Karabakh War?

  Monday 2 November 2020

New Plot Against Iraq's PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why?

New Plot Against Iraq’s PMF? Who Really Wants Voluntary Forces Out And Why? Recently some Sunni voices in Iraq called for PMF to retreat from disputed regions amid ISIS efforts to revive apparently with the American assistance.

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister has travelled to Turkey to discuss Islamic Republics’ initiative for a resolution of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Disrespecting Prophet Muhammad Insult to All Human Values: Iran President Iranian President condemned on Wednesday French President’s and other Western officials’ anti-Islam remarks, saying disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon Him) is equal to insulting all Muslims and human values.

Female Saudi Activist Starts Hunger Strike to Protest Jail Conditions Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, who has been jailed in the kingdom since 2018, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in protest at her detention conditions, her sister said on Tuesday.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan At least 12 Afghan civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded, after a huge explosion hit the police headquarters in the western Afghan province of Ghor.

alwaght.com
Will Iranian Diplomacy Stop Karabakh War?

Monday 2 November 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Will Iranian Diplomacy Stop Karabakh War?

Iran Deputy FM Visits Turkey to Promote Karabakh Peace Initiative

As Karabakh Crisis Continues, Where Does Russia Stand?

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert

Alwaght- While a full-scale war is underway on Iran’s northern borders in Karabakh disputed region between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the Iranian foreign ministry is working on an initiative to put an end to the conflict in Southern Caucasus. 

Abbas Araghchi, the deputy foreign minister of Iran over the past few days paid a visit to the countries involved in the Karabakh crisis. 

Explaining the Iranian Karabakh peace initiative 

According to the Iranian deputy FM, “ending the occupation of Republic of Azerbaijan territories, respecting the human rights and the rights of the ethnic minorities, armistice, and start of the negotiations with the help of the influential countries that can guarantee peace” are the main parts of the Iranian plan. 

In his visit to Azerbaijan, Araghchi described the country as “friendly and neighbor” and said that Tehran supports the Azerbaijani push to liberate its occupied cities and regions. According to the senior diplomat, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a key principle that should be saved. Azerbaijani officials welcomed remarks by the special envoy of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani but did not make decisive comments on the Iranian peace plan. 

Araghchi also presented the plan to Armenia’s FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday. During his meeting with the top Armenian diplomat, Araghchi expressed his concerns about the “transfer of international terrorists from West Asia to the Caucasus.” 

Mnatsakanyan told his guest that Yerevan “understands the Islamic Republic’s sensitivity to the emerging threats in the region and welcomes the Iranian role in maintaining regional peace and stability.” He further called the Iranian posture “constructive and responsible” and vowed to consider carefully Tehran’s peace roadmap. 

Araghchi then flew to Moscow and Ankara where he elaborated on the initiative to end the ongoing clashes between the armed forces of the two neighbors. 

Iran worries about Karabakh developments 

Iran has its own serious and considerable worries about what is going on in Karabakh. 

The main source of the concerns is the reports of the arrival of terrorist and takfiri fighters from Syria to Karabakh battlegrounds, meaning the region should anticipate more destabilization and insecurity next to the Iranian borders, and this is totally intolerable by Tehran. 

So far, Azerbaijani and Turkish sources denied the transfer of Syrian terrorists to the contested region, but some unverified footages depict the presence of the terrorist militias among the forces fighting Armenia. 

Additionally, Iran cannot tolerate further shelling on Iranian border villages and farming lands. Iranian military officials several times issued warnings about rockets landing inside the Iranian territories even if they are fired mistakenly into Iran. 

These factors are pushing Tehran to have active diplomacy to see a way to the end of the conflict next door. 

How successful is the Iranian peace initiative? 

The fact that how much Iranian diplomacy is successful in the way towards peace in Karabakh is dependent on the reactions showed by the warring parties. So far, both Azerbaijan and Armenia have expressed their happiness with it. 

The second determining factor in the success of the plan is the reaction of the involved sides, including Russia and Turkey. Although Russia sounded upbeat, Turkey has been sturdy in not accepting the cessation of the war and the start of a permanent ceasefire. In the past three truces, which were brokered by Russia and the US, Turkey openly opposed the stop of war due to the “undetermined” status of Karabakh. 

However, the affirmative reception of the plan by the two warring neighbors demonstrated that to some extent Iran has succeeded in drawing the satisfaction of both sides, though it is way early to tell if the Iranian pro-peace push is successful or failed. 

Many political experts agree that if Baku and Yerevan show flexibility, they can pursue the Iranian initiative. Still, the complication of the Karabakh crisis and also the insistence of the two sides on breaking the ceasefire agreements considered, Iran’s initiative cannot be expected to yield results fast. 

The strong point of the initiative is that Tehran calls on Baku to respect the ethnic Armenians’ rights and demands in exchange for regaining its territorial integrity. In other words, the plan bears legal concepts of territorial integrity and self-determination. With these two important points standing in the heart of the plan, it appears that the chance for success of it is more than the similar ones presented to find a final settlement to the crisis and war in Karabakh.

Karabakh War Iran Peace Initiative Armenia Azerbaijan

