  Tuesday 27 October 2020

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments

Tuesday 27 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments

Alwaght- Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Earlier in October, France led a national tribute to a teacher recently beheaded by a Chechen teenager after showing his class the offensive caricatures.

Emmanuel Macron said he would not “renounce the caricatures.” He described Islam as a religion “in crisis” and declared war on “Islamist separatism,” which he claimed was taking over France’s estimated six-million-strong Muslim population.

The comments have angered not only the Muslim community in France, but all Islamic nations, leading to protests, boycott calls and diplomatic condemnations in the Middle East and the broader Muslim world.

Iraqis demand apology, boycott

On Monday, hundreds of people staged rallies outside the French embassy in Iraq to condemn the move. The protesters burned France’s national flag near the country’s diplomatic mission in the capital Baghdad, in the latest display of anger in the Muslim world over the images and Macron’s comments.

The demonstrators also held up posters showing caricatures of the European leader and chanted slogans in support of the Prophet.

“These ( Macron’s) statements jeopardize global security and harmony since they damage the coexistence between different religions. We condemn these statements and we ask the French president to apologize to all Muslims,” Abu Ayman, a protester, said.

 “We are demonstrating to denounce and strongly disapprove” of Macron’s comments, Kadhemi told AFP at the protest.

Other protesters called for a boycott of French products, like those already underway in supermarkets in the Persian Gulf kingdoms of Qatar and Kuwait, and demanded in Jordan and Turkey.

Moreover, Iraq’s Islamic Dawa Party strongly condemned Macron’s comments against Islam and demanded that he apologize.

In a provocative move that hurt the feelings of Muslims, Macron “has defended publication of caricatures offending Prophet Muhammad and said France would not give them up under the pretext that the country adheres to ‘secularism’ and ‘freedom of expression.’ The free speech has, however, been abused for repeated and deliberate insults to the Prophet, Islam and religions,” the political party said in a statement.

It added, “Such aggressive viewpoints reflect his (Macron’s) psychological complexes, his internal defeat and his tendency to insult dignitaries in the hopes that he would look great. These positions come within a deliberate approach aimed at undermining Islam and targeting its sanctities. Accordingly, they should not be tolerated.”

The Islamic Dawa Party then called on all Muslim institutions, states and nations to “express their outrage and condemnation, and voice their support for the Prophet.”

It also demanded an apology from the French leader, stating that his recent Islamophobic comments have hurt the feelings of nearly two billion Muslims across the globe, who make up more than a quarter of the world’s population and whose religion is currently the world’s second-largest after Christianity.

Separately, the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance has called for a boycott French goods in Iraq in protest at Macron’s anti-Islam stance.

“Muslim and Arab world besides friends of the French nation were astonished by Macron’s offensive statements against Islam and its honorable Prophet. We denounce Macron’s comments as we see them as a grave affront to humanitarian and cultural values,” it stated.

“Macron’s offensive remarks indicate his ignorance of Islam. He is living in a country, where Orientalism was born and flourished and a great deal of research has been conducted on the knowledge of Islam and its philosophical advantage over the Western civilization,” the statement added.

“The smallest response to this blatant insult of the Prophet (PBUH) is to boycott French products. The [Iraqi] government must summon the French ambassador [Bruno Aubert] and send a note of strong protest to the French government,” the Fatah Alliance pointed out.

Turkey: Macron after leadership in Europe

Furthermore, Turkey's Presidential Spokesman Fahrettin Altun slammed the French president on Monday over his controversial remarks about Islam.

“President Macron’s recent anti-Islam rhetoric is yet another example of a desperate European politician vying for relevance,” Altun wrote in a series of posts published on his official Twitter page.

“His flailing attempt to assume leadership in Europe is driving his promotion of Islamophobia, xenophobia, and his attacks on our President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan,” he added.

Altun stressed that Macron is discriminating against Muslims in France and in Europe for a political purpose.

“We need to call out such irresponsible figures whose statements and actions are not simply the effect but the cause of hostility against Islam. Politicians like Macron are savoring opportunities to condemn a whole religion in order to cover their failings at the home front,” the senior Turkish official pointed out.

Pakistan blasts France’s campaign of Islamophobia

Pakistan’s upper and lower houses of parliament also adopted resolutions on Monday, condemning France over a “systematic” Islamophobic campaign under the pretext of freedom of expression.

The lawmakers unanimously voted for two separate resolutions, which strongly condemned the “illegal” and “Islamophobic” publication of insulting caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in France.

The resolution, introduced in the National Assembly by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, urged the Islamabad government to recall its ambassador from France in protest against the sacrilegious moves.

The resolution also called on Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)Yousef al-Othaimeen to closely monitor the ongoing campaign of Islamophobia and take necessary actions, which represent the Muslim countries’ common position on the matter.

It urged the UN as well to immediately arrange an international dialogue for inter-faith harmony and combat the rising trend of Islamophobia.

Muslim rights group 'no longer feels safe in France'

Additionally, the Collective Against Islamophobia in France (CCIF) announced in a statement on Monday that it plans to expand its activities outside the European country amid concerns for its safety in the wake of Macron’s remarks. 

“As an organization, we no longer feel we can conduct our work in a safe environment, as our lives are threatened and the government designates us as an enemy,” it said.

The French Muslim human rights group highlighted that it had been targeted by hate messages, death threats and insults over the past week after the French government announced it wanted to dissolve the organization.

“Using fake news from the far right, some political figures in the entourage of president Macron have even tried to pin last Friday's attack on organizations who denounce Islamophobia, as if it was conceptually impossible to address both terrorism and contemporary forms of racism, including Islamophobia,” the statement read.

“For these reasons, whatever the outcome of the government’s attempt to dissolve CCIF, we have decided to extend our activities internationally, to ensure continuity of our operations and protect our teams,” the group pointed out.

Saudi Arabia condemns cartoons disparaging Prophet Muhammad

In a belated reaction, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday also condemned the cartoons and any attempts to link Islam with terrorism.

An unnamed foreign ministry official said in a statement that the Persian Gulf state condemns all acts of terrorism, in an apparent reference to the French teacher’s murder.

“Freedom of expression and culture should be a beacon of respect, tolerance and peace that rejects practices and acts which generate hatred, violence and extremism and are contrary to coexistence,” the statement carried by state media said.

Even though calls for a boycott of French supermarket chain Carrefour are trending on social media in Saudi Arabia, the corporation continues to operate in the kingdom and two main stores Reuters visited in the capital Riyadh on Monday seemed as busy as normal.

 

Tags :

France Macron Islamophobia Muslims

