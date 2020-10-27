Yemeni Islah Party’s Strategic Shift To Ansarullah: Grounds, Consequences

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia
The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail

Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan At least 12 Afghan civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded, after a huge explosion hit the police headquarters in the western Afghan province of Ghor.

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations hails the end of a “baseless, unjust, and unlawful” arms embargo against the Islamic Republic that has just expired, Press TV reported.

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasefire” minutes after the agreement started midnight local time (8pm GMT) on Sunday,

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Analysis

Yemeni Islah Party’s Strategic Shift To Ansarullah: Grounds, Consequences

Tuesday 27 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Yemeni Islah Party’s Strategic Shift To Ansarullah: Grounds, Consequences
Alwaght- Over the past few months, Yemen’s strategic city of Ma'rib as the last stronghold of the forces loyal to the resigned President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi has turned into a center of the clashes.

Ansarullah Movement’s forces, who are pushing to deal a painful blow to the invading Saudi-led coalition force due to their lack of commitment to the ceasefire deals and continuation of the airstrikes and inhumane five-year blockade on Yemen, have pushed since earlier this year to liberate the strategically significant city. During this time, they took back Naham district in the capital Sana’a, as well as Al-Hazm as the center of Jawf province, and have made considerable progress in their push to Ma’rib.

According to a report by Lebanon's Al-Akhbar newspaper, the advances have stalled in the past days as the two sides are swapping prisoners.

Referring to the “unstated" truce around Ma’rib after the exchange of the prisoners by both sides, the paper said that the National Salvation Government in Sana’a that in the past few months opposed the international and regional mediations calling for the cessation of the clashes and advances around the city is now showing some flexibility, though Sana’a clings to implementation of the nine-point initiative offered by Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi and keeping away the city from the consequences of the military choice. 

Meanwhile, important news is that sources close to Sana’a administration told Al-Akhbar that negotiations are underway between Ansarullah and the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated, Hadi-aligned Islah Party that holds the city. Qatar is the interlocutor in these talks. 

The sources, predicting that Qatar would likely reopen its embassy in Sana’a to be the second country after Iran, held that Doha tries to persuade Islah leaders to accept the Ansarullah initiative and hence maintain their achievements in Ma’rib. 

If this agreement is reached, the Yemeni political and military landscape will change dramatically, with the consequences working like a final nail on the in-coma government of Hadi in Aden and also the situation will go complicated for Saudi Arabia. 

Ma’rib strategic position 

Ma’rib is located in the center of Yemen and east of the capital Sana’a. The province is surrounded by five provinces or Jawf in the north, Sana’a in the west, Al Bayda and Shabwa in the south, and Hadhramaut in the east. Strategic position, big population, economic resources, and oil and gas reserves make it highly fighting worthy in the battle between Ansarullah and the resigned government. The main oil pipeline carrying Yemeni oil reaches the Ras Isa oil terminal on the Red Sea coast from Ma’rib. Before the war, the province had a population of 411,000 but it increased substantially to around 2.5 million as war-displaced people fled the adjoining provinces. 

The province has a rich cultural history, dating back to about 3,000 years. As the capital of the ancient kingdom of Saba, Ma’rib is full of landmarks of the Saba civilization. Ma’rib dam backs to the eighth century B. C. It was also significant in terms of trade, linking the Mediterranean world to the Arabian Peninsula. In addition, it was of religious significance historically, being home to several temples in the pre-Islam period. Awwam Temple is the biggest pre-Islam religion complex in Arabia. Baran Temple was the most spectacular one. 

The existence of a large part of Yemeni historical legacy gives a boom to hotels, restaurants, construction companies, and other businesses in Ma’rib compared to other parts of Yemen. When in 2015 Ansarullah took control of Sana’a-based central bank, Ma’rib bank ceased income transfers to the capital and instead gave 20 percent of the oil revenues to Aden, the makeshift capital of the fugitive government. 

In March 2015, joint forces of the army and popular committees moved towards the oil-rich Ma’rib. This created gaps among the dominant tribes there while the Islah Party was in control of the province. Jaham tribe, for their religious bonds to the Shiite sect of Zaidiyyah as the official faith of Ansarullah, went divided over whether to fight the movement or welcome its campaign. Many of the tribal leaders, of Murad and Hashemi tribes, backed the Ansarullah campaign, though a major part of the province’s oil-rich areas were held by the Obaideh tribe which is close to Saudi Arabia. 

Ma’rib is important also for the Saudis as they already have investments there, including a gas facility construction back in 2007. Ma’rib is also of security importance to the Arab monarchy. It had a crucial military base in the province and in 2015 it warned Hadi that Ansarullah-led forces should not seize the province as it made a “red line” to Riyadh. 

Ma’rib and deepening gap with Aden 

While Ma’rib remains the key base for Islah forces in Yemen developments and battlefield realities give assurance that in the Ma’rib future Ansarullah will have the superiority, gaps are widening between Islah and the Saudi-backed Hadi government. Islah Party tends to reach a ceasefire with Ansarullah in Ma’rib and perhaps in next moves they would cooperate with the revolutionary movement as the conflict unfolds. 

Differences between the UAE-backed southerners in the Hadi government and the Islah Party is clear to all. Also, the party regards Riyadh agreement between Hadi and the southern separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) as a step to cut the power of influence and role of Islah in the fugitive government. The party went more concerned especially when Hadi after returning from his health care visit to the US in September said he wanted to reshuffle the cabinet. 

Saudi Arabia’s decline to openly blast occupation of Socotra Island, another important base for the Islah Party, by the UAE and its Yemeni loyalist militias is another source of worry of the Islah leaders about their marginalization in the future Saudi plans for the country. Some sources said that pessimistic view of the Islah Party intensified by Saudi Arabia in dismissal of General Fahd bin Turkey bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the commander of the Arab coalition in Yemen. 

Sources said that the Saudi general sought to control southern parts of the kingdom and declare separation through a plot with the Brotherhood-affiliated party. The same sources said Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received information telling him of a scheme to separate Najran, Jizan, and Asir provinces of Saudi Arabia into an independent state with the leadership of Fahd in association with the Brotherhood leaders in Yemen. The sources talked about the cooperation of the veteran Yemeni general Muhsen al-Ahmar, Hadi’s Defense Minister Mohammed Ali al-Maghdeshi, and leaders from Islah Party. Prince Fahd now is imprisoned and the other plotters are now wanted by Saudi Arabia, the sources added. 

Certainly, growing differences of Islah with Saudi Arabia and Hadi and the tendency of the party to save political base in the country’s developments via the settlement of disputes with Ansarullah can stand as seal of the annulment of the legitimacy of the resigned government and take out of Riyadh hands the military situation in Yemen.

Yemen Ansarullah Islah Party War Ma’arib

