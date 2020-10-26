Illegal, Unconstructive: NATO Eyes Mission Boost In Iraq

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail

Azerbaijan Seizes Town in Karabakh as Fresh Ceasefire Appears to Fail

Azerbaijan forces have seized control of a strategic town between the enclave and the Iranian border in disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, as a new US-brokered ceasefire failed to end a month of fighting.

Protest, Boycott, Diplomatic Rebuke Intensify over Macron’s Anti-Islam Comments Outrage continues to grow across the Muslim world after French President attacked Islam in defense of the publication of blasphemous cartoons of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan At least 12 Afghan civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded, after a huge explosion hit the police headquarters in the western Afghan province of Ghor.

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations hails the end of a “baseless, unjust, and unlawful” arms embargo against the Islamic Republic that has just expired, Press TV reported.

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasefire” minutes after the agreement started midnight local time (8pm GMT) on Sunday,

Illegal, Unconstructive: NATO Eyes Mission Boost In Iraq

Illegal, Unconstructive: NATO Eyes Mission Boost In Iraq

US Military Rejected Iraqi Demand, Offers Partial Withdrawal

Alwaght- Recently, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the member states have agreed to reinforce the Western military organization’s training mission in Iraq.

Stoltenberg gave publicity to the agreement after a two-day summit of the NATO defense ministers, saying that with the security situation challenging, the organization commits to increasing its logistics. 

"Our aim is to help build self-sustaining Iraqi forces able to fight terrorism, prevent the return of ISIS, and stabilize their country," claimed Stoltenberg. 

He also cited a "concerning" rise in the number and sophistication of attacks against international forces in Iraq. 

Stoltenberg said the scope of the mission’s upgrading would be decided at a meeting of alliance defense ministers scheduled earlier next year. 

The remarks by the head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization about reinforcement of the forces and mission in Iraq are coming while they are contradictory to the Arab country’s conditions and demands. 

Increase of NATO presence against Iraqis’ demand 

The commitment cited by the NATO chief to expand the mission of the forces comes as the Iraqi public opinions are strongly demanding the foreign forces to leave their country as the ISIS terrorist group, for which the US-led Western coalition sent forces to Iraq, is now obliterated organizationally. 

It was with consideration of this Iraqi people’s tendency and will that the national parliament in February passed a bill calling for all foreign forces, and on top of them the US troops, to leave the country. The lawmakers also demanded a ban on the use of the country’s airspace by foreign forces on any grounds. 

After a fatal US attack on a convoy carrying the top Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at the Baghdad International Airport on February 3, the Iraqi public remarkably changed in favor of the expulsion of the American and Western forces as the anti-American sentiments engulfed the nation. The assassinated military commanders, one of the IRGC’s Quds Force and one of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), played a strikingly influential role in the defeat of ISIS. The parliamentary bill was apparently an outcome of the consideration of demands by the people. 

Now while both the public and the parliament seriously emphasize on the exit of the foreign troops, NATO insists that it is planning presence and activity boost in Iraq, something illegal and on a collision course to the calls by people for immediate withdrawal. 

US continues presence in Iraq under NATO cover

Some analysts suggest that the NATO strengthening of its presence in Iraq, while words spread that the US is moving to cut its forces in Iraq within a schedule for the gradual end of its presence there, is seeking to build pressure on Baghdad. 

The analysts continue that although Washington cannot continue its military stay like it was in the past as the home Iraqi pressures continue for American withdrawal, the Americans are seeking a proxy presence under the NATO flag in some parts of Iraq. 

Earlier, an American official, who talked on the condition of anonymity, said that it is predicted that the US cut its forces in Iraq by one-third. 

The US President Donald Trump in mid-August and during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi at the White House said that he was seeking to remove forces from Iraq and this process will take three years to complete. 

Last month, CENTCOM commander General Kenneth F. MacKenzie stated that the American forces will be cut to 3,000 from 5,200. CENTCOM, short for Central Command, is a unified combatant command whose area of responsibility includes West Asia, Egypt, Central Asia, and parts of South Asia. 

In this case, although the US ostensibly removes its forces from Iraq, it will continue its presence and movement in the country under the umbrella of the NATO mission, despite a call by the Iraqis for withdrawal of each and every Western military element. Observers hold that NATO reinforcement plan would be as unacceptable as the US military presence. 

So, although Stoltenberg has cited security stabilization as an excuse for the decision, such a move would smash against Iraq people's demands. Additionally, it is highly unlikely that NATO presence continuation would give any help to the improvement of the security circumstances in Iraq. Even worse, ongoing Western presence may stand as a cause for deterioration of the conditions more than ever.

Iraq NATO US Military Presence Withdrawal General Soleimani

