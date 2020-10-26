Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 27 October 2020

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan

China to Sanction US Weapons Producers over Arms Sales to Taiwan

Chinese government announced on Monday it will impose sanctions on top US weapons manufacturers, including Boeing Co.’s defense unit and Lockheed Martin Corp, over selling arms to Taiwan.

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

Outrage over French President’s Islamophobic Remarks Mounts in Muslim World Muslim nations condemned French President Emanuel Macron’s support for blasphemy in his country against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Sudanese Protesters Rally to Condemn Normalization with Israel Sudanese people have taken to the streets of the country’s capital to condemn the c junta’s decision to normalize relations with Israeli regime.

Asia Coronavirus Infections Exceed 10 Million Cases Asia reportedly has surpassed 10 million infections of the Covid-19 as India is the worst affected country in the continent.

US Condemns Turkish Missile System Test The US military condemned on Friday the test of the Russian-made S-400 missile system by Turkey and warned the NATO-ally of “serious consequences”.

Sudan Agrees to Normalize Ties with Israeli Regime Sudan has agreed to normalize ties with Israeli regime after the US removed the African state from its terrorism blacklist and offered it financial aid in exchange.

Iran Sanctions US Ambassador to Iraq Iran sanctioned the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and two other diplomats over their key role in carrying out acts of terror, violating the fundamental principles of human rights

47 Afghan Forces Killed After Taliban Attack in Takhar Province At least 47 Afghan security forces personnel were killed in a Taliban Ambush in the northeastern province of Takhar, the Afghan broadcaster 1TV News reported on Wednesday.

Fiancee of Khashoggi Sues Saudi Crown Prince in US The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a US court charging that Mohammed bin Salman ordered Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.

Muslim Nations Never to Accept ‘Humiliation of Compromising’ with Israel Iran’s leader condemned some Arab regime’s decision to normalize Ties with Israeli regime, saying Muslim nations will never accept the humiliation of compromising with the Zionist regime.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan At least 12 Afghan civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded, after a huge explosion hit the police headquarters in the western Afghan province of Ghor.

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations hails the end of a “baseless, unjust, and unlawful” arms embargo against the Islamic Republic that has just expired, Press TV reported.

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasefire” minutes after the agreement started midnight local time (8pm GMT) on Sunday,

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Iran blamed Armenia for launching missile attack against Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, killing 13 and injuring more than 40 civilians

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.

News

Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects

Monday 26 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Venezuelan Scientists Developed Medicine that ‘Cancels 100% of Covid-19’ with No side-effects
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro says his country has designed “a highly effective antiviral” that decimates coronavirus without any side effects. The drug will be presented to the WHO for certification, he added.

"I want to say that Venezuela has developed a medicine that annihilates 100 percent of the coronavirus," Maduro said on Sunday, describing it as a “highly effective antiviral".

It was designed by the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC), which has been working on a cure for the virus for the past six months, he noted.

The medicine is based on a molecule called TR-10, which was isolated and, when pitted against the virus, proved its absolute effectiveness, he claimed.

Maduro said the study has already been reviewed by experts and scientists, and will be presented to the World Health Organization (WHO) so that it can certify its findings.

As he touted the potential breakthrough in Covid-19 therapy, Maduro said Venezuela looks forward “to offering this treatment to the world,” congratulating the IVIC on “this great contribution to humanity.” Mass production of the drug will be facilitated through “international alliances,” he said, without elaborating.

The newly-developed drug is completely safe, the institute claimed, insisting it “does not affect healthy molecules in the body” and does not result in any side effects.

The studies were conducted on virus cells isolated from Venezuelan coronavirus patients, Gabriela Jiménez, the minister of science and technology, said.

The molecule is an ursolic acid derivative, which “has shown 100 percent inhibition of virus replication in vitro [outside of a living organism],” she said, as cited by EFE News Agency.

Earlier this month, Venezuela became the first Latin American nation to receive Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine. Around 2,000 people are expected to be immunized in Venezuela as part of the phase III trial. It was registered in Russia in August, making it the world’s first registered Covid-19 vaccine.

Source: RT

