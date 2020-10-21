Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 21 October 2020

Editor's Choice

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia The Bolivian socialists have again won the election, neutralizing an American coup in their country last year that led to ouster of President Evo Morales

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

News

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement

The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan At least 12 Afghan civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded, after a huge explosion hit the police headquarters in the western Afghan province of Ghor.

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations hails the end of a “baseless, unjust, and unlawful” arms embargo against the Islamic Republic that has just expired, Press TV reported.

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasefire” minutes after the agreement started midnight local time (8pm GMT) on Sunday,

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Iran blamed Armenia for launching missile attack against Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, killing 13 and injuring more than 40 civilians

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan

As Karabakh Crisis Continues, Where Does Russia Stand?

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster

Violent Times in America, Elections Overlooked by Shadow of Chaos

Questions Surround Timing, Details of Trump’s Recent Yemen Prisoner Exchange

Rahmon Fifth Term Victory Amid Tajikistan Economic Troubles

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo

End Of Iran Arms Embargo: Aspects, Influences

Catholic Church: US Wants It A Trojan Horse In China

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse

Sudan Sends Hundreds of troops to Saudi Arabia En Route to Yemen: Report

What Does Tel Aviv Seek Behind Intervention In Caucasus Crisis?

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv

Mystery Behind Attacks On Foreign Diplomatic Missions in Iraq

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand

Will General Election In Palestine Materialize?

Arab-Turkish Duel From Arab Uprisings To Karabakh Crisis

US Administration Approved CIA Terrorist Ops in Venezuela: President Maduro

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"?

Coronavirus Ruse: Bahraini Regime Cracks Down On Arbaeen Under Health Excuses

Hezbollah Takes Reporters on Tour to Deny Israeli PM Claim of Missiles Stores

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia

Wednesday 21 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Coup Terminated: Anti-American Front Makes Stunning Comeback In Bolivia

Related Content

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia

Bolivia’s New Right-Wing Gov’t Targets Foreigners With “Anti-Terror” Death Squads

Bolivia’s Coup Gov’t Targets Alternative Media as Crackdown Turns Increasingly Violent

Bolivian Police Crackdown Morales’ Supporters

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Luice Arce, Bolivian Movement towards Socialism (MTS) candidate and a close ally to the former President Evo Morales, has won the presidential election in the country by securing 52 percent of the votes in what is seen by many as another defeat to the US that has pushed to uproot the anti-imperialism stream in the Latin American nation. 

Local media reported the news and said that Arce is the certain winner of the vote and that there would be no runoff. Further reports said that Arce, who was minister of finance under Morales, was 20 percent ahead of his rival Carlo Mesa, former president and leader of the Civil Solidarity Union. 

Mesa, who also made a serious rival to Morales in the previous election, has now reportedly secured only 31.5 percent of the votes. 

Therefore, only a year after the resignation of Morales, who was accused by the opposition leaders of vote-rigging in the 2019 presidential elections, the country is witnessing the comeback of the leftists and a known figure of the MTS party. 

The victor of the vote in his initial comments after the election commission statement said that Bolivia once again was reunited with democracy. 

Arce, talking to the journalists, said that “we will work for all of the Bolivians and will form a national unity government.” 

According to the TeleSur news network, Luis Fernando Camacho, candidate of We Believe Coalition has secured only 14.1 percent. 

Controversial elections 

The Saturday elections in the Latin American state came a year after 2019 controversial elections that were followed by a coup that led to the resignation and exile of Evo Morales, the only indigenous president of Bolivia. 

Earlier, Morales vowed that if Arce wins the election, he would immediately return home. 

The elections have been delayed twice due to the coronavirus crisis. After last year’s coup, the conservative Senator Jeanine Anez assumed the power. In January, she announced her resignation, however.

The rival party congratulates the anti-American party 

Upon the statement of the vote results, Anez who is leading the US-sponsored rival party congratulated victory to the Socialist candidate Arce. 

On her Twitter page, Anez wrote: “We do not yet have an official count, but from the data we have, Mr. Arce and Mr. Choquehuanca have won the election. I congratulate the winners and ask them to govern with Bolivia and democracy in mind.” 

Termination of coup

Luice Arce is winning the election while only a year separates the country from the previous presidential election in which Morales won the fourth consecutive term. Washington as a backer of the rival side did not recognize the result. On the heels of the results publishing, a Washington-based group, dubbed Organization of American States, called the outcome “fraudulent” and made claims about election fraud. On November 10, with pressure from the army chief General William Kalman, Morales resigned and took refuge in Mexico. Then Anez, the Evangelist politician, announced her presidency over Bolivia addressing the Senate a majority of whose seats were empty. 

The government of Anez over the past 11 months did much to suppress the supporters of Morales using military force and religious intolerance. In the predominantly indigenous city of Cochabamba in central Bolivia, the army troops attacked protestors with assault rifles, killing 9 people and injuring over 100 others. 

Valeria Silva, a former congresswoman who is now in Mexican exile, said that the establishment of the government of Anez is marked by the blood of the Bolivians. Death, prison, suppression, and prosecution of the political opposition are the essential icons of a regime of terror.” 

After a year, the opponents of Morales have not given any credible and acceptable evidence that Morales won the 2019 election with fraud. Jack Williams and John Corrill, in March in an article published by the Washington Post, said that there were valid pieces of evidence that prove wrong the claims made by the Organization of American States about election rigging in the Bolivian presidential elections. 

“There is not any statistical evidence of fraud that we can find — the trends in the preliminary count, the lack of any big jump in support for Morales after the halt, and the size of Morales’s margin all appear legitimate. All in all, the OAS’s statistical analysis and conclusions would appear deeply flawed,” the two analysts and MIT researchers wrote. 

Anez who was planned to hold the elections in September, made a huge effort to again delay the elections under the excuse of the coronavirus outbreak but faced civil resistance forcing her to hold the election with a month delay. 

Morales’s return to the politics 

The election results have shown that the leftwing party and the very person of Morales remain of strong political and social base despite efforts by the interim president to isolate them. 

Morales, the socialist leader of Bolivia and a friend to Cuba and Venezuela governments, has had full influence on the election despite living in exile. He threw his weight behind Arce. The current results show that last year’s election was healthy and the US-supported right-wing politicians plotted the coup just because they lost the election. 

Now after a year, it remains to see if after a year of ups and downs the Bolivian nation can determine its fate and future away from any intervention and violent actions of the coup plotters and the opponents of Morales and his friends. 

The interim government, took control of the country with support from the military commanders and the US, has so far tried to interrupt the political activism of Morales and his party’s supporters. 

Morales, the anti-American politician of Bolivia, won the presidential election first in 2005. During his rule, the US put pressure on the country nonstop, and with its heavy media campaigns blamed the economic crisis on Morales and his pro-independence agenda. Finally, the US embassy in La Paz last year practically orchestrated the coup against the president. Arranging protests against the result of the election, the Americans destabilized Bolivia and dragged it to the brink of civil war. As a result, Morales was forced to leave the country. 

On Sunday, in an election deemed by the West a referendum on Morales, his ally and finance minister won the election with more than 50 percent leaving behind the American-advocated candidate. Now here is a question: Why did the people again say yes to Morales and not fall in the American trap despite 14-year economic pressures and massive media campaigns blackening the popular president’s image? 

The answer is that Morales nationalized Bolivia’s oil and gas resources and stood in the face of American bullying. Besides, the GDP from 2005 to 2019 grew 4.5 percent, the poor population fell to 17 percent from 36 percent, and the per capita income grew to $3,500 annually from $1,000. His government also distributed 54 million acres of farming lands among the poor and built thousands of schools, hospitals, and clinics for them. The deprived layers of the society tangibly sensed the influences of Morales policies on their lives during the past 14 years. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Bolivia Morales Election Coup US Intervention

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes
Churches Burned amid Tense Anniversary Protests in Chile
COVID-Inspired Street Graffiti
China President Makes Public Appearance without Mask
Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes

Fighting, Recriminations Shake Nagorno-Karabakh Ceasefire Hopes

Pollice Fire Teargas, Water Cannon used on anti-lockdown protesters in Prague
Thai Police Fire Water Cannon at Bangkok Protesters
Anti-Netanyahu Protests Regain Strength Following Lower Restrictions
Israeli Regime Forces Palestinians to Demolish Their Own Homes in Al-Quds