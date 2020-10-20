Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 20 October 2020

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role

Sheikh Zakzaky’s Critical Conditions In Prison and Israeli-Saudi Role The Israeli and Saudi governments have a key role in crackdown of the Nigerian government on the Shiites, including Sheikh Zakzaky.

Karabakh Crisis Solution Impossible Without Iran-Turkey Engagement: Expert Azerbaijan and Armenia have reached a temporary ceasefire to allow for further peace talks, but without Iran and Turkey, the crisis is hard to settle.

What is the Purpose of the Codename "Coup in Iraq"? Alwaght- The political developments in Iraq in the years after 2003 can be assessed as a turbulence between the struggle for stability and disorder as a result of an ongoing crisis. Meaning that in the process of state-building the country, there has always been an attempt to lead the situation towards stability and calm, but the emerging democracy of this country has always been dealing with serious internal and external crises. Due to these issues, lasting stability and security has not been established conveniently in this country.

Arab-Israeli Thaw Train Faces Block In Station Of Nations Of Struggle Israeli and American push for normalization with Arab world is running into hurdles as North Africa countries reject to normalize ties with Tel Aviv.

Kuwait’s New Emir and Crisis at Head of Emirate Alwaght- With the death of the late Kuwaiti Emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah at the age of 91, his brother the 83-year-old crown prince of the royal family Sheikh Nawaf has been sworn in on Wednesday as Kuwait’s 16th Emir (the fifth Emir since Kuwait’s independence from Britain in 1961) and took over the affairs of one of the richest countries in the world. This event is very important at the present time because of the effects it can have on both internal and regional affairs.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement

The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.

Iran Hails Peaceful Elections in Bolivia Iran congratulated the Bolivia over holding national elections in a calm atmosphere and returning to democracy following a year-long power vacuum caused by the forced resignation of ex-president Evo Morales.

Pakistani Protesters Call for Premier’s Ouster Thousands of Pakistani protesters poured to the streets of the country’s largest city of Karachi on Sunday, calling for the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Multiple Casualties Reported after Blast Hit Police Head Quarter in Western Afghanistan At least 12 Afghan civilians were killed and more than 100 others wounded, after a huge explosion hit the police headquarters in the western Afghan province of Ghor.

Iran’s UN Mission Hails End of ‘Unjust’ Arms Embargo Iran’s permanent mission to the United Nations hails the end of a “baseless, unjust, and unlawful” arms embargo against the Islamic Republic that has just expired, Press TV reported.

Israeli Regime Attacks Palestinian Protesters in Occupied West Bank Israeli forces attacked Palestinians protesting the regime’s settlements in the occupied West Bank, injuring a number of people.

Armenia Accuses Azerbaijan of Violating Fresh Ceasefire in Karabakh Conflict Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of violating a fresh “humanitarian ceasefire” minutes after the agreement started midnight local time (8pm GMT) on Sunday,

Iran Condemns Armenia’s Attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Iran blamed Armenia for launching missile attack against Azerbaijan’s second-largest city, Ganja, killing 13 and injuring more than 40 civilians

New Clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh; US Blames Turkey for Making Situation Worse Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.

US-Sponsored Kurdish Militias Release over 600 ISIS Terrorists in Syria’s Hasakah The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), US-backed Kurdish militants, have released hundreds of people who were arrested over collaboration with the ISIS terrorist group.

Iran Warns against US, Israeli, Saudi Nuclear Threats to Global Security Iran expressed concerns about a return of the Cold War-era mentality, highlighting the nuclear threats posed by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia to the world’s security

Russia to Retaliate EU sanctions over Navalny Case: Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow will respond in kind against European Union sanctions over the case of Alexei Navalny, who is known as the Russian opposition leader.

Hezbollah, Amal Oppose Lebanese Team’s Makeup in Demarcation Talks with Israel Amal and Hezbollah movements of Lebanon announced their disagreement with the makeup of the delegation tasked with negotiating the country’s southern border demarcation with Israeli regime.

Saudi Arabia Fails to Joining Human Rights Council Saudi Arabia has failed in its attempt to join the United Nations Human Rights Council, winning only 90 votes out of 193 ballots possible to be able to join the 47-nation council.

70 Taliban Militants Killed as Afghan Army Attacks Helmand Afghan army attacked a group of Taliban militants in Helmand, killing tens of them and detaining the group’s local governor .

Rights Group Condemns Saudi Crackdown on Palestinian Activists The Geneva Council for Rights and Liberties (GCRL) called on Saudi regime to immediately release Palestinian and Jordanian figures in Saudi Arabia over their alleged support for the Palestinian resistance movement.

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Clash with Police in Tel Aviv Israeli regime forces attacked on Saturday night protesters opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Censures Awarding Nobel Peace Prize to WFP Ansarullah movement has censured the World Food Program (WFP) over failing to stop famine in the war-ravaged Yemen, after the organization won the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting global hunger.

Covid-19 to Push as Many as 150 Million into Extreme Poverty by 2021: World Bank The World Bank has warned that extreme global poverty is expected to rise in 2020 for the first time in over 20 years as the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic compounds the forces of conflict and climate change.

Armenia, Azerbaijan Agree to Ceasefire: Russian FM Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on Saturday Armenia and Azerbaijan have agreed to a ceasefire and will begin "substantive talks" over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement

Tuesday 20 October 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UAE, Israel Reach Visa-Free Travel Agreement
Alwaght- The UAE has reached a visa exemption agreement with Israeli regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday.   

The announcement came following the arrival of an official delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks on more cooperation deals with the Tel Aviv regime.

"Today, we are making history in a way that will stand for generations," Netanyahu said, of a deal that has been widely denounced by Palestinians and much of the Muslim world.

An Etihad Airways plane carrying Emirati government officials, with US officials accompanying them, took off from the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Tuesday morning, and landed in Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv hours later.

Netanyahu, wearing a mask, welcomed the Emirati delegation at the airport near Tel Aviv, and said the visit marked "a glorious day for peace."

Netanyahu said the two sides had signed four agreements on Monday, including one "exempting our nationals from visas." 

The visa-free travel will enter into force once it is ratified by both sides, meaning a process that will require a vote in the Knesset.

On Monday, the UAE cabinet, headed by Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, formally approved the normalization deal with Israel.

Emirati officials said in a statement they hoped the normalization accord would be “an avenue of peace and stability to support the ambitions of the region’s people and enhance efforts for prosperity and advancement.”

Israel’s Knesset also approved the deal with the UAE in mid-October by an overwhelming majority, but emphasized that it would be ratified in the near future.

Eighty lawmakers voted in favor of the agreement. Only 13 parliamentarians — all from the Arab-majority Joint List — voted against the deal, criticizing it as a scheme to undermine the Palestinian people.

The American officials accompanying the Emirati team arrived in Abu Dhabi on Monday from Bahrain, where they joined an Israeli delegation on a trip to Manama to sign a joint communiqué formalizing nascent ties.

The US delegation is led by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz.

Israel and the UAE have already signed several memoranda of understanding. They will ink a deal on Tuesday to allow 28 weekly commercial flights between Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, according to Israel’s Transportation Ministry.

On Monday morning, Etihad Airways Flight EY9607 — described as the first commercial shuttle from the UAE to Israel — landed at Ben Gurion airport outside Tel Aviv. The flight arrived without passengers, but later departed for Abu Dhabi with an Israeli travel and tourism delegation on board.

The first cargo ship from the Emirates docked in Haifa a week ago carrying electronics and other goods and a port spokesman told AFP such arrivals were expected to become a weekly occurrence.

Netanyahu signed US-brokered normalization deals with the Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani during a September 15 ceremony at the White House.

The normalization deals have drawn widespread condemnation from Palestinians, who seek an independent state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital. They say the deals ignore their rights and do not serve the Palestinian cause.

Many Arab states say they remain committed to the so-called Arab Peace Initiative – which calls for Israel’s complete withdrawal from the Palestinian territories occupied after 1967 in exchange for peace and the full normalization of relations.

But speculation has been rife that some countries in the region would soon join the bandwagon to normalize with Israel.

 

